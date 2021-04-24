Mainstream media’s panic porn and the modern left

America is now a failed state or near enough. First this from White liberals more likely to have a mental health condition. Of course, they are the only ones to take seriously what they read in the papers or see on the news. And where we find:

Other polls show liberals have bought into the mainstream media’s panic porn surrounding COVID-19 more than other ideologies, also causing them more stress and fear. The vast majority of Democrats overestimate the probability of being hospitalized and dying from COVID-19, compared to other ideologies, a Gallup survey found. There’s only a 1 to 5% chance of somebody with COVID-19 having to be hospitalized, yet 41% of Democrats’ believe there’s a greater than 50% chance. Only 10% of Democrat respondents in the survey knew the correct answer. With all of this misinformation, it’s not surprising why Democrats are afraid to take off their masks even after they’ve been vaccinated or are outdoors, and why liberal governors have been reluctant to reopen their states.

And then there’s this from Instapundit which kinda underscores the point.

ALSO THE ONLY PERSON WITHOUT A COUNTRY FLAG: Biden is The Only Person Wearing a Mask During Virtual Climate Change Summit.

As one of the commenters put it, “why are they calling this a summit? A summit is when leaders get together behind closed doors, size each other up, and negotiate. This is just a bunch of recorded windbaggery.”