Mainstream media’s panic porn and the modern left

America is now a failed state or near enough. First this from White liberals more likely to have a mental health condition. Of course, they are the only ones to take seriously what they read in the papers or see on the news. And where we find:
Other polls show liberals have bought into the mainstream media’s panic porn surrounding COVID-19 more than other ideologies, also causing them more stress and fear.
The vast majority of Democrats overestimate the probability of being hospitalized and dying from COVID-19, compared to other ideologies, a Gallup survey found. There’s only a 1 to 5% chance of somebody with COVID-19 having to be hospitalized, yet 41% of Democrats’ believe there’s a greater than 50% chance. Only 10% of Democrat respondents in the survey knew the correct answer.
With all of this misinformation, it’s not surprising why Democrats are afraid to take off their masks even after they’ve been vaccinated or are outdoors, and why liberal governors have been reluctant to reopen their states.
And then there’s this from Instapundit which kinda underscores the point.
ALSO THE ONLY PERSON WITHOUT A COUNTRY FLAG: Biden is The Only Person Wearing a Mask During Virtual Climate Change Summit.
As one of the commenters put it, “why are they calling this a summit? A summit is when leaders get together behind closed doors, size each other up, and negotiate. This is just a bunch of recorded windbaggery.”
“Failed state”???
That’s what scaremongering achieves.
Does Joe even know where he is half the time?
They must’ve stopped teaching fairy tales, and Just So Stories, in schools. Lots of cautionary tales in the Bros. Grimm, Hans Christian Andersen and Greek myths and legends. Plus, of course, Aesop.
The one which always amuses me is the complete ignorance of The Emperor’s New Clothes. The Pied Piper is another one right on the money, plus the Boy Who Cried Wolf and Chicken Little. We seem to be living in a whole bunch of these tales.
Surprised that white demi-marxists believe pretend stas that reinforce their beliefs?
I wouldn’t be, they also won’t believe that <5% of the population (black males from 15 to 60 could possibly commit 52% of the murders in the US…and if they did, racism.
First this from White liberals more likely to have a mental health condition.
My theory is that in most cases the commitment to liberalism precedes the mental health condition(s).
Prog lefty liberalism is bad for your soul.
The original Xenophon was fleeing an oligarchy who had control of Athens. He would not be ignorant of the direction the US is going. Maybe Americans should sign up as mercenaries in Syria, like Xenophon did. Could go badly though.
They clearly believe their own propaganda on Covid and CO2. John Kerry says all CO2 has to go to keep us safe from a fiery apocalypse, and Biden wears two masks when on the internet as a protective talisman so that Covid won’t get him.
Both the virus and all CO2 have to disappear, begone, for they are the devil’s work.
It’s a religious movement and nothing to do with science.
@ Lizzie-
Coronavirus is also a card-carrying member of Buy Large Mansions, knows what day of the week it is allowed to stalk the populace and likes to go to see SPORTS! with all the other bugmen.
egg_ says:
April 24, 2021 at 6:01 pm
There’s only a 1 to 5% chance of somebody with COVID-19 having to be hospitalized, yet 41% of Democrats’ believe there’s a greater than 50% chance.
I’m not as charitable, Egg_
These are the stupidest people to have ever existed.
Bullsh1ttery more like it!
The only person without a country flag.
That’s ok Xi can lend him one, he has plenty.
“John Kerry says all CO2 has to go to keep us safe f….,”
The sheer craziness of this that he said implies that their writers aren’t keeping up, and the protagonists in this insane comedy are making up scripts as they go, with the resultant stupidity becoming undeniable.
Biden may be wearing the mask to disguise age or issues with age, as it covers a great deal of the face.
“Biden may be wearing the mask to disguise age or issues with age, as it covers a great deal of the face.”
He’s happy enough to take it off when he’s in front of a microphone. The supposed ‘summit’ was just performance art.
What is this “safe” word? Governments use it all the time now to cover their sins against the populace. I would rather be safe from government, than be kept “safe” by these deceitful pigs.