Posted on April 24, 2021 by currencylad

24 Responses to Man has a cold

  1. H B Bear says:
    April 24, 2021 at 8:14 pm

    C’mon man. Sneakers has found some this time!

  2. Cassie of Sydney says:
    April 24, 2021 at 8:16 pm

    I wonder if there’s any buyer’s remorse in WA?

  3. Dave in Marybrook says:
    April 24, 2021 at 8:17 pm

    I thought that the gauleiters would need to find an excuse to ramp up this “iso lockdown” a bit.
    Saturday sports, there were a smattering of Perth people masked up, and rest of us- Perthies included, to be fair- were openly mocking the pointlessness of it all.
    So, my money is, it’ll get extended to the southwest, and extended Tues-Wed-Thurs until the weather gets wintry Friday. Sneakers is smart enough to know that WIFO bludgers are only happy to skive off while it’s beach weather.

  4. Bruce in WA says:
    April 24, 2021 at 8:33 pm

    We’re coming home … Eucla tomorrow, Perth Tuesday afternoon. Just don’t get in my f***ing way, MacHitler!!

  5. Epicurious says:
    April 24, 2021 at 8:54 pm

    When is a case a case? All this talk of cases just to create fear in the uninformed. For once I’d like some government chef de Medicines to define what a case is. If a case is simply a PCR positive test result then tell us as much. Then we can ask the question “so what is the Ct (cycle threshold) used to proclaim such a result. Cycles should be around the low 20’s however if you want to pick up last years cold or any other innocent virus then ramp the cycles up to 30-40. The science tells us that 97% of positive PCR tests are in fact false positives. Go figure. The dumbed down Australian population is so dumbed down it’s worth a cry.

  6. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha says:
    April 24, 2021 at 9:07 pm

    We’re coming home … Eucla tomorrow, Perth Tuesday afternoon. Just don’t get in my f***ing way, MacHitler!!

    Safe journey, Bruce of WA!

  7. Chris M says:
    April 24, 2021 at 9:21 pm

    Ya’ll can moan but no dead covid addled bodies on the streets of Perth like the other cities. McClown is their saviour!

  8. mh says:
    April 24, 2021 at 9:32 pm

    Bruce in WA says:
    April 24, 2021 at 8:33 pm
    We’re coming home … Eucla tomorrow, Perth Tuesday afternoon. Just don’t get in my f***ing way, MacHitler!!

    Have you got proof of vaccination, Bruce?
    Do they give you a certificate that you can show to a copper at a road block?
    You know, the science.

  9. H B Bear says:
    April 24, 2021 at 9:40 pm

    “Bring out your dead”
    “We haven’t got any. Go away and leave us alone.”

  10. mizaris says:
    April 24, 2021 at 9:42 pm

    Totally FUCKING RIDICULOUS. People in WA too scared to fight back. I WILL NOT wear a mask, I WILL NOT get tested and I WILL NOT get “vaccinated”. Currently on the south coast – left Perth last week and not going back til May. Not isolating, just enjoying the peace. FFS – IT’S A COLD.

  11. mareeS says:
    April 24, 2021 at 9:44 pm

    Son is off swing in Perth from Newman, was looking forward to a good ANZAC Day on behalf of his dad, an infantry Vet here in the east, with mates who are vets and sons of. This is a bad call by McGowan over a single case.

  12. Rex Anger says:
    April 24, 2021 at 9:45 pm

    Saturday sports, there were a smattering of Perth people masked up, and rest of us- Perthies included, to be fair- were openly mocking the pointlessness of it all.

    Correct.

  13. Rex Anger says:
    April 24, 2021 at 9:50 pm

    C’mon man. Sneakers has found some this time!

    Yep.

    Much more successful than the 5 day job immediately prior to the State Election, where despite all the fuss and enforced muzzling, our single security guard infected absolutely no-one. Despite his patterns of activity and 4 room mates.

    One unlucky poke up the nose, and that’s it- An entire city is locked down over your failure…

  14. Bruce in WA says:
    April 24, 2021 at 10:05 pm

    We have our G2G passes so we are officially allowed back into our own bloody state.

  15. Fair Shake says:
    April 24, 2021 at 10:11 pm

    Picture headline should be ‘surgeons lose patient in shrubbery. Local Police baffled.’

  16. BorisG says:
    April 24, 2021 at 10:12 pm

    People in WA too scared to fight back.

    Well they actually voted for this in a landslide.

  17. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha says:
    April 24, 2021 at 10:15 pm

    Well they actually voted for this in a landslide.

    Not all of us…

  18. Pete of Perth says:
    April 24, 2021 at 10:17 pm

    I spent the day in my front yard painting the door, assembling a cheap Aldi garden bed and generally piss farting around on a wonderful sunny day. Most people walking passed had masks on despite the hundreds of meters between pedestrians. Tomorrow I venture into the city to donate blood so I have written a letter to my wife and family in case I don’t come back.

  19. Dave in Marybrook says:
    April 24, 2021 at 10:27 pm

    Bruce, your G2G pass now means you’ll be housebound for ten days longer than the rest of Perth.

  20. Arky says:
    April 24, 2021 at 10:28 pm

    We always thought of Rhodesians as tough. Then they fell.
    Then we thought the South Africans were the type of bone headed indestructible individuals who didn’t give a damn what the world thought. Then they gave up and gaylorded out.
    Then we thought ‘At least in Western Australia they still make a breed of man who will kill a native animal with a shovel and take a shit on it before retiring to a knocking shop, rough as guts individualists that they are”.
    We mild, eastern intellectual types have been let down again.
    The Isr*elis can’t be far from giving in too. The last bastion of the hard arses.
    What a world.

  21. MatrixTransform says:
    April 24, 2021 at 10:29 pm

    I wonder if there’s any buyer’s remorse in WA?

    luck-down for micro-pretense seems to some sort of rite of passage for a new state govt these days

  22. Rex Anger says:
    April 24, 2021 at 10:31 pm

    Then we thought the South Africans were the type of bone headed indestructible individuals who didn’t give a damn what the world thought. Then they gave up and gaylorded out.

    They settled in WA, but not in sufficient numbers to overcome the whinging Poms, assorted leftwits and East Coast crypto-Marxist blow-ins more interested in being ‘Saef’ than living…

  23. jupes says:
    April 24, 2021 at 10:33 pm

    People in WA too scared to fight back.

    Most of them are only too happy to comply.

  24. Dave in Marybrook says:
    April 24, 2021 at 10:35 pm

    Plenty of jaapies here in WA.
    Reset vibe for them is a bit give-a-shit- mask up and keep working, leave the cucks to whinge into their goats’ cheese and sour ales.

