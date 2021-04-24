Open Forum: April 24, 2021

April 24, 2021
  5. Colonel Crispin Berka says:
    April 24, 2021 at 12:09 am

    I’m the Fifth Element.
    Except not hot.

  6. Dave in Marybrook says:
    April 24, 2021 at 12:11 am

    Dedicate this new thread to everyone, everywhere, who takes up arms against a sea of troubles.

  7. FlyingPigs says:
    April 24, 2021 at 12:12 am

    Dave in Marybrook

    I actually like and respect you.

    But we have to learn that the enemy is not us and stop the fucking useless sniping.

    Read this and consider

    https://www.americanthinker.com/blog/2021/04/which_party_called_the_other_party_the_enemy_first.html

  8. Dave in Marybrook says:
    April 24, 2021 at 12:15 am

  9. Dave in Marybrook says:
    April 24, 2021 at 12:17 am

    Not too bad, N K-P.
    Can you embed The Living End, with All Torn Down?
    Altogether now- “you got no reas-ON! You got no reas-ON!”
  10. FlyingPigs says:
    April 24, 2021 at 12:18 am

    New York Times columnist Paul Krugman is a fantasist

    furking unbelievable but I guess the BullShitMedia (BSM) have got to bullshit..

    NYT Columnist Argues Mass Rioting, Looting Last Summer Was Just Something Republicans ‘Believe’ Happened

    https://townhall.com/tipsheet/leahbarkoukis/2021/04/23/paul-krugman-tweet-n2588440

  12. FlyingPigs says:
    April 24, 2021 at 12:23 am

    lol

    I much prefer NPK

    but apparently from you some want NKP.
    bob the jelly bean bloke will be along soon

