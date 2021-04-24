The death of innocents and the hypocrisy of feminists

IT didn’t take long for the usual murder of crows to swoop down on the Whispering Wall reservoir murder-suicide that claimed the life of nine month-old Kobi Shepherdson and her deranged father, Henry Shepherdson, 38, on Wednesday. This awful sub-category of homicide almost always occurs against a backdrop of relationship failure and, frequently, domestic violence. There are few darker, more inaccessible abysses in human psychology than the minds of filicidal killers – be they men or women. In January, Katie Perinovic murdered all three of her children. In late 2014, Cairns mother Raina Thaiday killed eight of hers. Clinically, these crimes are not ‘gender-specific.’ The reaction to them, however, certainly is. For The Sydney Morning Herald’s Melissa Cunningham, Mrs Perinovic was the victim. Holly Wainwright at Mama Mia apparently forgot to mention the Perinovic trio in a Friday piece on “furious men” and the “relentless roll-call of family violence deaths in Australia.” It looks like some names have been stricken from the roll.



The Perinovic children were also forgotten by bachelor of arts graduate and boardroom bon vivant Natasha Stott Despoja yesterday when she commandeered the Barossa reservoir tragedy from the South Australian coroner:

“We know that the attitudes and behaviours that drive this type of violence include limits on women’s independence, they include condoning disrespect of women and children,” she said. “It also includes aggressive male peer relationships and it also includes rigid gender stereotypes.”

Despite the pompous “we know” of a feminist in her natural element – to wit, a soapbox beside a crime scene – she doesn’t know anything about the case. There is no scientific evidence that baby Kobi died because “aggressive male peer relationships” (whatever they are) ‘drove’ her father to it. Nor is there evidence she died because unnamed men ‘condoned’ what the father did. These are just talking points in a blender liquefying complexity into political pap.

Still and all, let’s put Stott Despoja’s template to use on the subject of respect. This year, we have witnessed what can reasonably be described as violent attacks on the country’s Attorney-General, his wife and his children. The perpetrators are driven by sexist loathing and a yearning for power. Every day on social media, feminists compete with their peers to abuse the Morrisons with insults whose baroqueness escalated to pathological hatred several months ago. The same thugs worked to end the life of George Pell. Why? They don’t like him. SA Attorney-General Vickie Chapman says Kobi’s death is a “tragic and traumatic event.” Last year, she legalised infanticide.

Recognising the mind-broken narcissists-become-monsters who commit these crimes is not easy – excepting the ones ennobled by the country’s Ms Chapmans. They commit them for a living with a shingle on the door. The instinct of most men is to protect vulnerable women and children at all costs – sans bail, mollycoddling and second chances. To say that men are the approving enablers of these enormities is a lie.