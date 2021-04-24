Tony from Oz reports on dramatic falls in the output of wind power

It was known from the start that wind inputs power inputs to the grid would be intermittent but there was an expectation that the supply would become more even as more capacity was built
In 2012, when the installed capacity was 2GW, Paul Miskelly published the first major analysis of the system and he warned that the problem of wind droughts and rapid fluctuations in the wind supply might not be mitigated in the course of time. The reason is that high pressure systems cause the lows and they can sit across the whole of the SE for many hours and sometimes days.
John Morgan’s study in 2015 with 4GW of installed capacity supported Miskelly’s findings.
Mike O’Ceirin studied all the low-wind periods from 2011 to 2020 and found that prolonged wind droughts across the whole of SE Australia (the National Electricity Market) persisted with 8GW of installed capacity. Outage YYYY V2 (1)
The spreadsheets indicate the periods when the output was 10% or less of the installed capacity. They show the duration of the low wind periods (33 hours max in 2020) and the the average supply during the period (6% in that case). The data cover the years 2011 to 2020.
Recently “Tony from Oz”, a long-term wind-watcher and commentator released some detailed studies of fluctuations in the wind supply.
The most important observation.
Over the relatively two years of the study, significant falls in the supply of wind power, equivalent to the size of a typical coal-fired generator, became more prevalent, larger in size and the power loss occurred more quickly.
Frequent outages of coal-fired turbines would be regarded as a serious scandal and receive headline treatment in the media. Similar falls in the wind system pass without comment.
Supporting Information
The data come from the continuous record of output from all the registered generators that is kept by the Australian Energy Market Operator. Each wind farm is registered as a generator, likewise the individual generators, often four in number, in coal-fired power stations.
The observations cover 800 days from May 2018 to the end of June 2020
The number of short-term falls of 500MW or more were counted in periods of one hour or less and in one to three hours. A separate report covered larger falls over longer periods.
The 500MW figure corresponds to the most common capacity of coal-fired generators, so the fall of 500MW can be compared with the impact of a coal-fired generator going off line.
The situation got worse rather that better over the period of analysis, contra to the hopes and expectations of the industry.
People with a professional interest or some other motivation to get into the details of the studies can find them in The Introduction, the Study of Short-term Falls and Longe-term Falls.
More on wind drought, a couple of my papers Australian Energy on the Brink on Watts Up With That and No Gusts No Glory, from Quadrant On Line.
Good work Tony and Rafe.
Anecdotally, my experience with wind power (over 2.5 decades)suggests that even annual total wind energy available varies considerably from year to year .
A proxy measure of wind energy available is wind distance travelled over a given point.
These data should be available from wind monitoring sites in the form of “wind roses”(vector analysis, direction and distance) going back a long way in time.
A collection of data going back many decades will, I think, illustrate very clearly that like rainfall, wind energy fluctuates wildly on all time scales.
If someone handy with datasets were able to summarise the data it should be an interesting read. I know the ag department here in WA has windrose data records. Im guessing the met bureau has.
Makes sense.
Most of the wind turbines in SA, Vic and Tas are in the south and west. That is where the wind tends to be steadiest from the upper latitudes of the roaring forties.
Except the last couple years we’ve had a fairly normal la Nina event.
When El Nino occurs the high pressure systems cross the coast around Brisbane. When la Nina occurs they shift south, and cross at Tassie.
In the middle of a high pressure system there’s no wind. And the current la Nina has been sending the high pressure systems right over the top of most of the windfarms in the southern states.
Natural climate change is a bummer, isn’t it?
Despite all the evidence we have of wasted billions spent on dispersed intermittent energy sources the state and federal Liberals continue to double-down on the absurdity. The misallocation of resources is obvious. Why does nobody give a rats?
Tony from oz is a legend, I have followed his data for years, and as Tony is a former Military thank you for your service! Respect Anzac Anton
If someone handy with datasets were able to summarise the data it should be an interesting read. I know the ag department here in WA has windrose data records. Im guessing the met bureau has.
I have a project under way to find out what data the planners used to assess the wind resources to set the RE targets that all the states and Feds want to pursue. I suspect that they used average values that don’t identify the low spots (the holes) that will sink the RE Titanic. Or if you like, think in terms of the low parts of a flood levee where the water gets in, regardless of the average height of the levee.
Tomorrow I will update the post to indicate how many times the falls occurred over the two-year period, that is a rather important piece of information that is missing in the post because I didn’t want to put in too many figures and erred on the side of not enough.
I will ask Tony how much useful information can be gleaned from the wind rose records and any other BOM records.