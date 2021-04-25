Calgary police return with more men and more guns…

And get told by everybody’s favourite Polish freedom-fighter to fuck off all over again…
Once politics become a tug-of-war for shares in the income pie, decent government is impossible.— Friedrich von Hayek
Clown world!
Interesting. After the last time the police backed down & said they were handing the matter over to the city council and health department. Now they’re back in force. Someone in Calgary city council has it in for the “controversial” pastor.
I see British health Nazis have invaded the Canadian bureaucracy too. One of Britain’s most successful exports.
Well done Padre!