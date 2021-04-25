Calgary police return with more men and more guns…

Posted on April 25, 2021 by currencylad

And get told by everybody’s favourite Polish freedom-fighter to fuck off all over again…

This entry was posted in Terrorism. Bookmark the permalink.

3 Responses to Calgary police return with more men and more guns…

  1. jupes says:
    April 25, 2021 at 5:14 pm

    LOL

    Clown world!

  2. Roger says:
    April 25, 2021 at 5:16 pm

    Interesting. After the last time the police backed down & said they were handing the matter over to the city council and health department. Now they’re back in force. Someone in Calgary city council has it in for the “controversial” pastor.

  3. Infidel Tiger says:
    April 25, 2021 at 5:19 pm

    I see British health Nazis have invaded the Canadian bureaucracy too. One of Britain’s most successful exports.

    Well done Padre!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.