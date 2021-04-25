Letitia’s War

ON this solemn day – when wealthy and privileged Patricia Karvelas tells a war story of “sexism” at Parliament House and celebrates “brave women like Brittany Higgins” – I was already thinking of real Australian heroines and how they don’t get the annual recognition they deserve. The story that brought this to mind anew is the one – told well by Bec Whetham – of heiress Letitia Leake and the amazing service she rendered to Diggers during WWI. She never sought repayment or awards. She also never whine-boasted – like Karvelas this morning – that “we all just put up with a lot of shit.” I wonder if the reason, narratively, for the mere latency of Aussie nurses at war (many martyred) – compared to the rhythmic folklore of soldierly derring-do, at least – is that storytellers today don’t like what the pinnacle of feminine genius and courage used to be.