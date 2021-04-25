Letitia’s War

ON this solemn day – when wealthy and privileged Patricia Karvelas tells a war story of “sexism” at Parliament House and celebrates “brave women like Brittany Higgins” – I was already thinking of real Australian heroines and how they don’t get the annual recognition they deserve. The story that brought this to mind anew is the one – told well by Bec Whetham – of heiress Letitia Leake and the amazing service she rendered to Diggers during WWI. She never sought repayment or awards. She also never whine-boasted – like Karvelas this morning – that “we all just put up with a lot of shit.” I wonder if the reason, narratively, for the mere latency of Aussie nurses at war (many martyred) – compared to the rhythmic folklore of soldierly derring-do, at least – is that storytellers today don’t like what the pinnacle of feminine genius and courage used to be.
I seem to recall that a certain long standing monarch contributed to the war effort in WWII without a mumur
Modern people suggesting they or a mate are a “warrior” deserve contempt. There is no comparison.
Lt. Col. Vivian Bullwinkel. I wish these self-righteous snowflakes would read about her.
Those bombers in WWII saved you from a far worse fate and allowed you and your family to settle in Australia. Be grateful.
The whingers and do-nothings of today don’t appreciate the “invidious” comparison with real heroines of the past, as it makes them look like the whiners and complainers they really are, and not the heroes they claim to be.
“When I wake up to Anzac Day, and the fighter jets are flying overhead, I just get a full feeling of dread in my body,” the community health worker said.
“I know that those fighter jets are being used in conflicts overseas to bomb people like me.”
It’s called “war”, and it’s what happens to those (like the Germans and Italians) who initiate it.
Agenda revealed today.
Anzac Day services in the future will be held as a prelude to the AFL game in Victoria.
Hence the idiocy of only a few people allowed at the Shrine, 80,000 at the MCG.
Job done, Daniel.
Ethiopia 1935-1941? Ring a bell, you sanctimonious ‘community worker’?? Some white people bombing lots of brown people!!.
‘Community worker’, BTW, ought to be a term of abuse.
Also Libya, 1920s-1930s:
“The war led to the mass deaths of the indigenous people of Cyrenaica, totaling one quarter of the region’s population of 225,000. Italian war crimes included the use of chemical weapons, execution of surrendering combatants, and the mass killing of civilians …”
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Second_Italo-Senussi_War
The “community worker” and the ABC are sanctimonious pricks.
in response to
That the British and Americans bombed rural villages, in breach of the Geneva Convention?
More failure today Grigory?
Have you not suffered enough?
If a village is a defended strongpoint where your enemy is holed up, and thus a legitimate military target as far as said Geneva conventions are concerned, why would you not bomb it?
After all, civvies are not stupid. They are mighty good at fleeing to the hills at the first sound of aircraft engines. And the only people who stay are the defenders, or those people they have locked up as human shields.
She’s a lefty and gay so she’s not my cup of tea but I don’t find anything especially offensive in her story. However, for the ABC to publish this on Anzac Day shows how incredibly disconnected they are. My God, they hate us.
It is Their ABC, after all…
And young Italian teenagers, like my dear Uncle who has just recently passed away, at 12 years of age were risking life and limb to pass on vital information about the German forces to the Allies. The Germans did far worse to the locals than the bombing, especially the much hated Gestapo or SS. The villagers were glad to see the scum driven out.
It’s the Government’s ABC, and if that’s the message they’re sending, then that’s from the horse’s mouth.
Any other interpretation is analgous to the Show Trial victims who [allegedly] said:
If only Stalin knew.