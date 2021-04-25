Mission périlleuse

Save France, former generals tell rulers, or “active comrades” will intervene to save it for them.
20 retired French generals sign open letter calling on French political class to "return to honor" https://t.co/MPBSvHf149
— PEG (@pegobry) April 22, 2021
Related: Michel Houellebecq (via VR): How France lost her dignity.
Charles DeGaulle needed?
Yet another post lifted from the OF without attribution. It’s been discussed already
I’ve had the French generals link in my possible posts folder for two days, Nick, you sour dickhead. It was VR’s Houellebecq link that inspired me to combine it here.
I had also read Houellebecq’s column via Rorate Coeli days ago. I mentioned VR above as a mere courtesy.
Furthermore, you don’t know what “attribution” means. Noticing a link somewhere doesn’t make a person an author.
In a failed and futile plan/plot Labor/Labour/Democrats and Progressives or equivalent, the world over, are destroying their respective countries, with borderless immigration, in order to prolong their incumbency.
As Cardinal Mercier, Primate of Belgium, said: “When prudence is everywhere, courage is nowhere.”
Liberty Quote!
Da ironing: “something of little value stolen whilst inebriated”.
/Marcus Adonis
Is there a better sociopathic profile?
C.L. says:
April 25, 2021 at 11:10 am
I’m sure your posts are appreciated by the majority and others seem to source posts from the OT – its purpose in the fist place?
Strong words, and welcome, from the Generals.
If only US military would do the same.
Worth reading the statement.
https://translate.google.com/translate?sl=auto&tl=en&u=https://www.valeursactuelles.com/politique/pour-un-retour-de-lhonneur-de-nos-gouvernants-20-generaux-appellent-macron-a-defendre-le-patriotisme/
Really.
They better get the Foreign Legion on side, the rest will still be more concerned with tonight’s entree choice, I predict.
It won’t surprise me when the militaries of Europe step in within the next decade or 2. When even going to school and or the market can get your head cut off at some point the general public will have had enough. It’s as if our poloticians haven’t studied history or something.
Agree Woolfe.
What else is going to save the USA?
They better get the Foreign Legion on side, the rest will still be more concerned with tonight’s entree choice, I predict.
France is the highest rated military power in Europe (excluding Russia, that is).
Must rankle in Germany.
“France is the highest rated military power in Europe .”
As long as they aren’t fighting Germans, Vietnamese, Algerians, I guess that could be.
A military coup is going to need a lot of dash and determination, I wouldn’t rely on the French military for those qualities.
I believe civil war in France is inevitable. Intellectuals like Houellebecq have been warning about this for years. Whilst the progressive left in France, as in every western country (apart perhaps from Israel) are culturally dominant…France does at least have a strong right-wing intellectual tradition that has been sounding the alarm for years about out of control secularism, out of control immigration, religious cowardice, the rise of Islaaaaaaamism etc. Apart from Houellebecq…there are others right-wing intellectuals, men such as Eric Zemmour, a journalist/intellectual who prides himself on his conservatism. Zemmour is a Jooo, of North African origin. French Joooos, understand the threat of Islaaaam.
What out of control far-left progressivism is doing in France as well as across western Europe and in the Anglosphere, is fomenting the rise of a new Nietzschian right.