Prepare for a world without coal power!

At 6.30 this Anzac Day morning, while the mind of the nation is focussed on the sombre message of the ANZAC legend, wind watchers take the first reading for the day.

If you fancy a hot breakfast the future is not looking bright. Compare the contributions of hydrocarbon fuels and the unreliables at the moment. First referring to the NemWatch widget.

Wind is doing well in the West after spending most of the last week under 5% of the power supply and for a while zero (well, 24MW). Coal and gas are pitching in 90%. Across the board there is a bit of green at the end of the bars. Tasmania is dominated by hydro (blue.) On the mainland the dominant colours are black and brown coal with red for gas. In SA (the wind leading state) it is mostly red.

Looking at the numbers from the Fuel Mix screen at the AEMO Data Dashboard.

The hydrocarbon contribution state by state: Qld coal 92% (+ 2% gas), NSW 91% coal, Victoria 96% brown coal!, SA 74% gas.

The wind contribution, state by state showing the % capacity from the windmills and the % of the power supply. Queensland, 23% capacity and 2% supply ( only two windfarms), NSW 8.5% capacity and 2% supply, Victoria 2.8% capacity and 3% supply, SA 9% and 26%, Tas 25% and 10% (only 4 farms and the same installed capacity as Qld.)

Interstate flows.

Qld and Tasmania are the bookends of the systems. At 6.30 Qld was feeding almost 1100 MW to NSW where there was a deficit of 600MW. 500 MW was flowing on to Victoria. The Victorian deficit was only 400MW so with almost 400MW coming from Tasmania, Victoria was propping up SA with 450 MW. SA was barely generating half of their own power, (700 of 1170 MW,) and just after 7am the gas contribution ticked up to approach 80% as the demand started to rise towards breakfast time.

Sources. The pictures above are screen shots near 6.30am. The live sites are – The Nemwatch Widget, the AEMO Data Dashboard, and Aneroid Energy for the wind supply.

The unreliables look good in the full light of the afternoon but that is a false promise until the grid-scale storage issue is resolved.

In case you are wondering about the strange bend in the wind supply just after noon, it all happened in Tasmania for a short time. Picking up the point that Tony from Oz made about sudden falls caused by switching off turbines to save them from damage in high winds, it looks as though two farms in Tasmania turned off when they were running over 80% of capacity, then came back on when the wind dropped.

UPDATE ON THE LOWEST LEVELS OF WIND POWER

A comment on another thread noted the recent celebration in a post on Wattclaritiy by Paul McArdle when the wind supply hit a new high. McArdle’s post contains a very revealing chart. Like the NemWatch Widget the chart signals that the green energy transition cannot work with current storage technology.

The chart is overloaded with information because the left axis measures MW of power and the right axis indicates percent of installed capacity. The period measured along the bottom is 2011 to 2021.

The longest bars indicate the installed capacity that increased from 2000MW in 2011 to approach 9000MW at present. The not-so-long green bars indicate the monthly average generation in MW that is indicated as a percentage by the ragged red line that sometimes gets to 50 per cent and over the long haul averages 29%. Aficionados refer to that number as the capacity factor.

The dark coloured ragged line in the middle is the average wind each month in MW, it increases with the installed capacity and should be 29% of it, on average, but it has clearly fallen short of that in recent months.

The really important parts of the chart are the bottom bits where the blue bars indicate the monthly minimum in MW and the ragged line indicates the monthly minimum as a % of installed capacity. Both of those indicators stick close to the bottom of the page despite the ever-increasing installed capacity and the indicators that travel with it.

The critical factor for the sustainability of the RE system is not upwardly mobile, that is the power generated at the lowest levels of wind supply -that is the gap in the flood protection levee, the low part of the city wall, the empty petrol tank, the weak link in the chain.

As Paul McArdle noted … no matter how much wind capacity is built in the NEM (or where it is built), there will always continue to be be times when the aggregate output is a very low percentage of installed capacity. We’d better get much, much better at planning for these ‘wind droughts’.

RIP the RET.