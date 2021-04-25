Terry Marciano

But a piece by its Bernard Keane — someone who in the famous words of British writer Kitty Muggeridge has risen “without trace”; and shows he knows and bitterly resents it, in virtually every bilious sentence he excretes — so perfectly, exactly and totally captures the utter delusional dishonesty of the climate change hysterics, that it would be remiss of me to leave his spewings to the oblivion that is their due and their usual destination.”
– In a memorably brutal column, Terry McCrann savages Bernard Keane
China the elephant in climate change room.
The Chinese don’t even have to hide that they are gaming the whole shemozzle. Now they have their brown paper bag guy in the White House, why pretend? The further they ramp up emissions now the more headroom they have in case they actually commit to a target in the future. Why hedge you’re bets though, if you can buy influence, intimidate enemies and lock up your opponents at home?
Yeah, he’s an excerable turd – but Guy Rundle is a truly contemptible shithead.
Intersectional climate justice, fighting against climate racism, now!
Well done Tezza. This insanity needs this level of ridicule.
More please.
Didn’t realise Crikey was still a thing.
According to Power Line’s John Hinderaker quoting from Robert Bryce that the down fall of renewables lay in two words, not simply one as Terry has explained.
Those two words – “Land Use”
It has been estimated that the huge amount of land needed in the U.S stands at 12% of the total land area of the U.S. some 912,000 square kilometers. Imagine if the U.K, for example, sacrificed 12% of its total land mass for wind and solar farms that would leave the remaining area for housing and food production at about the size of the local area of Gulargambone.
Hahaha the Chinese are doomed.
After all the grub aid ran another piece on solar being just so damn cheap!!
Once we steal all China’s energy intensive industries we will be farting through silk!
I’m sure Mr Mcran will be dumping all his super into Whalla steel, it’s a sure thing.