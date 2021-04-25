Terry Marciano

I hesitate to reference Crikey — giving it, in the process, some seeming legitimacy by recognition and exposure in the sunlight of media reality and indeed the world of just basic above-ground sanity that it so desperately craves from its cellar-sewer padded cell. I hesitate to reference Crikey — giving it, in the process, some seeming legitimacy by recognition and exposure in the sunlight of media reality and indeed the world of just basic above-ground sanity that it so desperately craves from its cellar-sewer padded cell.

But a piece by its Bernard Keane — someone who in the famous words of British writer Kitty Muggeridge has risen “without trace”; and shows he knows and bitterly resents it, in virtually every bilious sentence he excretes — so perfectly, exactly and totally captures the utter delusional dishonesty of the climate change hysterics, that it would be remiss of me to leave his spewings to the oblivion that is their due and their usual destination.”

– In a memorably brutal column, Terry McCrann savages Bernard Keane