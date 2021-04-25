The beaten vacc

It doesn’t work: Dr Harvey Risch: 60% of New Covid Patients Have Been Vaccinated.
Saline solution?
I am skeptical about the whole Wuhan virus crisis. I will have the vaccine to protect my elderly friends. If a problem?
Time will tell.
Credlin says Australia needs the vaccine to protect people from the State premiers.
This is insane if true.
On the other hand:
Israel’s speedy vaccination drive helps the country suppress the virus and reopen its economy.
Something is not adding up here. Dr. Risch appears to be relying solely on anecdotal evidence.
Getting the Vax makes the person a carrier, that’s not news, so when they’re tested of course it’s going to be positive.
The real issue around the “rollout” is that sane people aren’t volunteering.
Sooner or later coercion is going to happen.
I mean, if front line Doctors aren’t getiing Vaxxed, no matter what the spin, that’s gotta be a heads up.
Roger, the professor discusses Israel in the linked video.
‘Dramatic’ 80pc drop in NSW’s AstraZeneca vaccinations among health workers.
If people can’t read between these lines, they deserve to be guinea pigs.
The vaccine is dangerous garbage.
Yes, he appears to acknowledge that Israel’s Pfizer program has been effective in gaining herd immunity.
Unfortunately our inept government put virtually all its eggs in the AZ basket.
If you check out stats from India, they started rolling out both AstraZeneca’s “Covishield” and Bharat Biotech’s “Covaxin” in mid January … but they didn’t really start to achieve sizeable numbers of doses until late February and early March.
At the same time both the infection rate and the death rates were shooting up around late March and early April … after previously those were ramping down through the second half of 2020.
The correlation is strongly suggesting that the vaccination program aligns with the virus getting a lot worse. Doesn’t prove one causes the other, but good enough for Climate Science.
Ed, enough.
Millions of people worldwide suddenly learning the difference between vaccination and immunisation…..
Pfizer’s own literature on it’s “vaccine” doesn’t even pretend to say it can prevent infection or transmission, so who and why are people pretending that it can create “herd immunity”?
The “herd immunity”, if it has occurred, has definitionally occurred because a critical mass of people with and without the Pfizer treatment have all had covid19 in Israel now.
Maybe some old people didn’t die thanks to the pfizer treatment, but that has absolutely nothing to do what-so-ever with ‘herd-immunity’.
https://thenewamerican.com/covid-shots-to-decimate-world-population-warns-dr-bhakdi/
WE HAD BETTER START LISTENING
I’ve seen them refered to as the “not-vaccines.” I think they were rushed and not enough trials for efficacy were done.
I dont think the vaccine was ever promoted as a Cure for the Chinese Virus ,what it does is lessen the severity of the infection , hopefully it willl take the media inspired fear and panic out of it and make it ,more like the common flu . This will enable people to live lives that are close to normal ,life will never be the same as the Chinese virus is here to stay .forever .
It is a problem I admit , but contrary to the critics ,Australia has done a very good job of minimising the effect ,and had it not been for the Andrews corrupt stuff up the effects have not been anywhere near as bad as elsewhere ,except for te financial ruin we have donewell. I shudder when I think of tird rate coutries like India ! And God alone knows whats happening in Africa .
You couldn’t ‘suddenly’ discover that the vaccine caused blood clots if it had been tested properly in the first place. As soon as they found it worked, it was rushed out to the public.
Pfizer has said repeatedly that its ‘vaccine’ – which only prevents the ‘worst’ symptoms of infection (so not a vaccine at all – but a preemptive treatment) is only good for 6-12 months, and doesn’t prevent infection, nor transmission.
When you listen they’re all saying that exact same thing – though some others more than a little hand-over-mouth.
This is the case for all of them. Why? Because this has been the case for every single coronavirus ‘vaccine’ that has been attempted since 1950. They’ve hit the exact same problems that they’ve hit every single time they’ve tried to create a vaccine for the common cold: mutations, can’t cross the upper respiratory barrier, terrible side effects. But this time they’re simply hand waving the problems away under the cover of desperate lunatic governments, total liability protection, and populations that have the memory span (and in 2021 collective IQ) of a goldfish.
German scientists looking at the Pfizer vaccine under a microscope.
They seem extremely curious of what they are observing:
https://odysee.com/@TimTruth:b/Pfizer-vaccine-zoomed:e
My husband had his shot last Thursday, as he is classed as “vulnerable.”
I spent the next 36hrs monitoring and tending to him day and night, as he couldn’t get out of bed, and I have since been told by others that this is quite a common reaction.
At least he made ANZAC Day this morning in suit and medals.
I am younger, I won’t be a guinea pig.
Not a Doctor, tho I pretend to be one on the Internet.
Was required to have a Q-Fever vax as a condition of employment 20 years ago.
The procedure was: Blood Test to determine antibodies, if these were present then the shot couldn’t be administered, for safety reasons, plus the person would be immune anyway.
The issue for me in particular was, my test was indeterminate, so they wanted to vax me anyway.
Here’s where it relates to the CovidVax:
If the test doesn’t come up positive, they administer The Vax.
What if the test is less than perfectly accurate and people who are really Covid-Positive are getting Vaxxed?