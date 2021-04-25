The Chauvin verdict: two very different interpretations



As much as I respect Devine, the own-the-libs angle she employs here is trite and even borderline tawdry. The outcome of the Derek Chauvin trial is hardly a vindication of America’s solid and ever-reliable justice system. It is, rather, as MacDonald persuasively argues, an indictment of a left-wing politico-legal and media culture so wildly out of control it now functions in alliance with terrorists. The idea that Chauvin should be imprisoned for 75 years because an uninjured but heavily drugged criminal stopped breathing on his – at worst – languid watch, is obscene. I don’t say that because he’s white, likeable or unsullied but because the evidence doesn’t add up to that cairn of penitential stones. No conservative or liberal should be willing to consign a man to such an oblivion, either as a tactical concession or to keep a dishonourable peace.