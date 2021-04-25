The Chauvin verdict: two very different interpretations

As much as I respect Devine, the own-the-libs angle she employs here is trite and even borderline tawdry. The outcome of the Derek Chauvin trial is hardly a vindication of America’s solid and ever-reliable justice system. It is, rather, as MacDonald persuasively argues, an indictment of a left-wing politico-legal and media culture so wildly out of control it now functions in alliance with terrorists. The idea that Chauvin should be imprisoned for 75 years because an uninjured but heavily drugged criminal stopped breathing on his – at worst – languid watch, is obscene. I don’t say that because he’s white, likeable or unsullied but because the evidence doesn’t add up to that cairn of penitential stones. No conservative or liberal should be willing to consign a man to such an oblivion, either as a tactical concession or to keep a dishonourable peace.
No conservative or liberal should be willing to consign a man to such an oblivion either as a tactical concession or to keep a dishonourable peace.
Especially given that all parties involved know this was never the case.
The Left plan to burn America as we knew it to the ground, and rebuild a Fascist state from its ruins.
If George Flloyd were still alive, then they would have found something and someone else to rampage and riot over.
And everyone knows it…
Let them defund and emasculate the police across the country. Those demanding such utter nonsense are obviously slow thinking idiots who only learn the hard way. Shame that everyone else will also have to suffer the obvious consequences.
We seem to forget that Devine was enshrouded in controversy some time back, with her “Delcon” name tag, and her all too apparent love of Turnbull.
Seems she fled to the U.S. to get away from the heat, but she’s the same self-opinionated lefty she always was.
Heather McDonald is excellent in her commentary on these issues.
He didn’t get a fair trial at all and it’s a joke to even suggest he did.
Clown World!
Opening of Devine’s article:
Well I certainly don’t “trust the jury”. It is quite clear now that a large part of the US has become a barbaric, fascist shithole. Including its federal government.
Miranda has got it wrong on this one.
I’m not surprised, either.
Quite so.
Would you care to be tried, for your life, by your average Australian Jury?
Also at the NY Post
Big tech bankrolls BLM co-founder’s PAC, charities in exchange for support
https://nypost.com/2021/04/24/big-tech-bankrolls-blm-in-exchange-for-net-neutrality-support/
Different conditions here in Australia.
Our cities won’t get burnt down if the jury comes up with a verdict the Left don’t like.
Not yet.
https://www.thetrayvonhoax.com/
I like Devine, but she’s definitely got the bull by the tail on this one.