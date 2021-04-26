Clipping Brittany

They went to the March 4 Justice but all they got was this lousy t-shirt:

Support for the LNP has risen – hungover parrot, if not phoenix-like – back to 2019 election levels, according to today’s Newspoll. Scott Morrison has registered a four point boost as preferred PM. Ludicrously, The Australian’s political editor Simon Benson attributes this rise to the government moving to “rescue the vaccine rollout” and yeah-nahing net zero as a 2050 emissions target. Sure, Simon. Carbon dioxide is what Australians have been talking and wondering about for a fortnight. A more real-world explanation would be that people are fed up with the media’s phony rape crisis and personal attacks on the Morrisons. The best thing about left-wing extremists is that they can always be relied upon to hatemonger their own causes to death.