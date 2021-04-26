Clipping Brittany

They went to the March 4 Justice but all they got was this lousy t-shirt:
Support for the LNP has risen – hungover parrot, if not phoenix-like – back to 2019 election levels, according to today’s Newspoll. Scott Morrison has registered a four point boost as preferred PM. Ludicrously, The Australian’s political editor Simon Benson attributes this rise to the government moving to “rescue the vaccine rollout” and yeah-nahing net zero as a 2050 emissions target. Sure, Simon. Carbon dioxide is what Australians have been talking and wondering about for a fortnight. A more real-world explanation would be that people are fed up with the media’s phony rape crisis and personal attacks on the Morrisons. The best thing about left-wing extremists is that they can always be relied upon to hatemonger their own causes to death.
Didn’t Clementine ‘I use abortion as a contraceptive and kill all men’ Ford put out a ‘Fvck Abbott’ t-shirt?
Hands up all the Cats who were polled. Thought not.
They always end up overplaying their hand. They simply do not have measured and controlled appetites. And I agree it comes down to hate. Hate is a personal thing. No one can slake another persons thirst to slay their enemies. They all must do it. They are just all of them unleashed.
“A more real-world explanation would be that people are fed up with the media’s phony rape crisis and personal attacks on the Morrisons.”
100% right. The MSM, leftist social media users, Brittany, Ms Cane Toad Wilkinson, Magda the Obese and so on also all conveniently forget there are millions of women out there in the real world who are mothers, daughters, sisters and nieces of men and boys and they don’t buy this bullshit that is the phony wape crisis and that all white men are inherently evil and toxic.
And if SloMo had enough brains to tells Ms Brittany that he was far too busy running the Government to waste his time meeting with her, his approval would go up another 3 points.
And I agree it comes down to hate. Hate is a personal thing.
It’s also a personal choice and it feeds off itself.
This choice then leads to pathological outcomes as its adoptees become ever more curvatus in se, consumed by their hatreds. At that point, normal people instinctively sense that something is terribly awry in these personalities.
The 2050 emissions target is Judean People’s Front Suicide Squad level self-harm. Nothing unusual is happening on the climate front in the real world. There is no pressing danger, indeed there’s no danger at all – if anything the rise in CO2 has been a positive going on the actual data:
Where Is The “Climate Emergency”? (25 Apr)
For those who haven’t noticed:
This is evidence of nothing of any substance.
Remember all the hype and hope of Trump and Brexit? Where are they now?
Johnson and Biden. All stolen in full view of the compliant media and the sheeples.
While we rejoice and data-pick to feel better, they continue to hate, destroy and advance in the real world.
They’ll win until they are totally vanquished… and not through cartoons, irrelevant polls or gerry-mandered elections.
“Hands up all the Cats who were polled. Thought not.”
Correct.But I wouldn’t have been supporting Morrison, except in relation to 2pp.
I have the misfortune to have Paul Fletcher as my local member.
where does the left’s overblown sense of entitlement come from?
someone demanding a meeting with the PM, because?
It’s all pretty clear-cut….
Everybody likes a good scary movie, be it a disaster-type one, or a thriller, or a crazed serial killer mystery, or a war flick etc. Most people get genuinely scared, and they enjoy this. Lots will recommend the experience to their friends. Same goes for roller coasters, adventure tours, and every other “adrenaline rush” activity you can name.
Climate scares and pandemic armageddons serve the same purpose. Good clean fun for most of us, but an “unhealthy” addiction for leftists. If they didn’t have these to keep them going they’d be inventing vast right-wing domestic terrorism network fantasies to keep their need for vicarious thrills going, would they not?
I’d rather they chased VRWC stuff than what they’re doing now with climate and the bat crud. Millions of Australians have been losing their livelihoods for nothing.
Climate scares and pandemic armageddons serve the same purpose.
Their purpose is to manipulate people’s emotions to induce their compliance to a desired narrative, from which situation a select group of individuals and corporations expect to make an awful lot of money.
E.g.:
‘A substantial number of people still do not feel sufficiently personally threatened. The perceived level of personal threat needs to be increased among those who are complacent, using hard-hitting emotional messaging.’
SAGE [Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies], to UK government, March 2020, on the covid response.
And this, in regard to the use of Greta Thunberg re climate change.
The Nine papers now have their new “Resolve Political Monitor” and
“When asked an open-ended question to nominate the three biggest influences on their responses, Australians name the obvious issue: the pandemic. COVID-19 shapes their views more than anything, but it is figuring strongly as a question of jobs and the economic recovery, not just health and the vaccine rollout. The analysis from Resolve shows these issues sit well above concerns about the treatment of women, workplace relations, the cost of living and climate change. While 26 per cent name the economy, 16 per cent name health and aged care, 16 per cent say COVID-19, 13 per cent say employment, 12 per cent say social issues, 11 per cent say the cost of living and 11 per cent name climate change.”
https://www.smh.com.au/politics/federal/voters-frustrated-but-not-furious-as-coalition-hopes-teeter-on-a-needle-point-20210423-p57lv6.html
So normal people are concerned about important things and only Greens voters obsess about the climate. Benson and his editor should take note.
Greens Voters are just Labor stooges who want more power of our lives. Can we Please go back to a 2 Party system where a vote means something and we don’t see Governments bend over to appease the few thousand that elect these nutters. As for “independents in the Senate Grrrrrrrrrrrrrrr.
The Orange One once ran a masterclass on how to defang a media-darling activist.
The Greta never really recovered.
Ditto in the US, where climate change came second last again, and even to be that high up they had to wrap it in together with “Pollution” and “Environment”.
Gallup Poll finds climate a non issue: Just 2% of Americans cite climate change as ‘most important problem’ (23 Apr)
How dare ordinary people not panic?
The MSM, leftist social media users, Brittany, Ms Cane Toad …
Is that the very spiteful current AOTY?
Morrison must be very sorry that she now has the platform to attack him and the government.
Scrap the ludicrous AOTY award.
It’s a movement isn’t it? And everyone with a sense of smell has recognised the ordure.
Who Ms Cane Toad – any relation to La Simia
Give it time – there’s 34 more rape allegations due before the election. (Including from wymminz in their 70’s when allegedly [email protected] by teenage future Cabinet members.)
it’s the economy, stupid
“‘A substantial number of people still do not feel sufficiently personally threatened. The perceived level of personal threat needs to be increased among those who are complacent, using hard-hitting emotional messaging.’”
Perhaps, just perhaps, people don’t feel “sufficiently personally threatened” because they don’t see that much change and have seen too many failed predictions (like “it won’t rain where it will fill dams” then see Warragamba over-topping; “Children won’t know what snow is” then seeing snow at Christmas in London, which is relatively rare; – the list goes on and on).
As to “hard hitting emotional messaging”, it’s been going on in climate scare-mongering since dot. It doesn’t and can’t work for something that needs to go on indefinitely. Even the COVID/vaccine sagas have been going on too long and people are “over it” and that’s little more than a year on. Climate scam has been going since 1988, so highly emotional messaging like “save polar bears” is worn out purely and simply because you lot thought an emotional message would work in the long term – it doesn’t.
‘Who Ms Cane Toad – any relation to La Simia’
Yeah, that racist. Mind you, some of his best friends are Pacific Islanders, but….
Who Ms Cane Toad – any relation to La Simia
Your link is not working for me, Tintarella.
Scummo’s back to the 2PP levels Trumble was at before the leadership spill – doomed, unless he pulls off yet another Stephen Bradbury c/- Labor.
Sorry I’ll try this La Simia
I’m sure Labor have a war chest of sorts ready for Numpty PM.
unless he pulls off yet another Stephen Bradbury c/- Labor.
Let’s see how QLD coal mining communities mark Albo’s double pike with full twist.
Talking with a 90 plus neighbour who was telling me what a nightmare it was these days with oldies not getting vaccinated and mutations of original virus . I reminded her that when we were young diphtheria , scarlet fever and polio were always around and kids were not so anxious then oh also the Japanese army was pretty close . But what we didn’t have were media and social media filling our heads with misinformation and disinformation . We lived in dangerous times too.
Friday is the PM meeting with Brittney. Hope he remembers not to mention his views on what happened to her. I recall him being very much a “believe victims” kind of guy. You know because there is still a possible trial to come.
Quite frankly I am now of the view that it might be good if police say not enough evidence to proceed with charges. She has pretty much chosen the trial by media route.
Biden’s approval rating is historically consistent
A weird CNN tonguebath follows about the supernatural narrowness of the range of Biden’s 53% net approval polling over his first 100 days – and how it was better than Stinky Poo Plop Trump managed.
But the takeaway is thrown away:
Biden beats Trump as the Most Divisive President Evah.
Wonder if he knows…
That’s the highest for any president among his own party ever over the first few months of a presidency.
Ok I’m calling BS on this. Are CNN telling us sleepy Joe is liked more by his own kind than the ‘he can do no wrong Nobel peace prize winning’ Barry? Or ‘that dog won’t stay on the porch’ William? Or who can forget ‘modern day Camelot’ JFK?
More importantly wtf is still watching CNN still. Stuck in an airport somewhere?
The left always go too far.
The left think they are so creative but they’ve used the same two strategies to attack Abbott and Scomo:
1. Claim they have a problem with women.
2. Paint them as religious nutters.
Having failed with 1, PvO et al are now pursuing 2.
You can never be too far left Turtle. Once you think you’ve scaled the heights of leftiness what you then see are serried alps of even higher and farther leftiness.
the circular economy; eat your own
Rinse and repeat.
Quite so, CL. Australians have had a gutful of the left’s playing the man — but leftards can’t help themselves because their politics are driven by visceral hatred of everyone who doesn’t think like them.
And so the ALP returns to its 51-49 2PP election-losing lead of 2019.