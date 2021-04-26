David Bidstrup guest post. Idiot science

I often wonder how the United States has managed to survive and thrive given their record of electing idiots to “look after them”. Mind you, other “democracies” seem to have the same fault; witness ours, the UK, New Zealand and many others. This time they have taken the cake. As H.L Mencken said:
“On some great and glorious day the plain folks of the land will reach their heart’s desire at last, and the White House will be adorned by a downright moron”.
The “climate emergency”, circus reached another level of absurdity when it was stated that the world not only had to “reduce emissions” but had to “remove carbon dioxide from the atmosphere” not recognising that it is the essence of all life and without it we would not be here. Certain billionaires want to get in on the act as well. One wants to dump calcium carbonate dust into the upper atmosphere to reflect the suns energy and “cool the planet” and another has offered $100 million for someone who works out how to remove carbon dioxide from the air.
Those who mouth such absurdities are either evil or thick and are beyond any attempts to enter into any dialogue that contradicts their dogma.
The late Sir Roger Scruton called them “unscrupulous optimists”, people who
“believe that the difficulties and disorders of humankind can be overcome by some large scale adjustment: it suffices to devise a new arrangement, a new system, and people will be released from their temporary prison into a realm of success. When it comes to helping others, therefore, all their efforts are put into the abstract scheme for human improvement and none whatsoever into the personal virtue that might enable them to play the small part that is given to humans to play in bettering the lot of their fellows”. (From his book “The uses of pessimism and the danger of false hope” – a book well worth reading).
The only thing left to those who look at this drivel and wonder how anyone should be expected to treat it seriously is to ridicule it: H L Mencken again,
“The final test of truth is ridicule. Very few dogmas have ever faced it and survived.”
So here we are, following a senile old fool and his “climate czar” and being regaled with twaddle from young girls who have never done anything and know nothing but demand that we “do something”. We need to recognise this as idiocy and have nothing to do with it. The Chinese must be laughing at us all.
And some of us thought we reached Peak Stupid years ago.
David how do we know the Chinese are promoting and funding this in the background?
The “climate emergency”, circus reached another level of absurdity when it was stated that the world not only had to “reduce emissions” but had to “remove carbon dioxide from the atmosphere” not recognising that it is the essence of all life and without it we would not be here.
It should be noted that the politicians are only following the lead of actual scientists (“experts”) in this. The IPCC has been calling for it for years.
North America could be covered in another 2km thick ice cap and people would still witter on about global warming.
Global warming, critical race theory, gender studies, indigenous culture and mathematics, it’s all insane crap. Modern day decadence.
So the sun IS responsible for climate change.
All the scaremongering about carbon emissions is just rubbish.
On his e-scooter.
We’re Saved! Climate envoy John Kerry virtue signals by riding a scooter (helmetless) in DC for climate summit (24 Apr)
First he was caught flying to climate pow-wows in his private jet, whilst complaining that he had to do it because people like him had to. Then he was shamed into taking commercial flights and was caught not wearing a mask. Now he’s riding an electric scooter around. What next, a mule?
The hypocrisy is only exceeded by the Kafkaesque irony.
I often wonder how the United States has managed to survive and thrive given their record of electing idiots to “look after them”.
Well they didn’t elect JFK nor did they elect the old thief. Carter and Clinton I’m not too sure about.
I find it very depressing that a very fine piece of engineering such as a private jet generally seems to be used to convey geriatric shysters like Kerry filth.
“On some great and glorious day the plain folks of the land will reach their heart’s desire at last, and the White House will be adorned by a downright moron”.
Mencken is actually part of the problem. The plain folks of the land elected one of the most competent POTUSs since Reagan. Better than RWR imo.
They did better than that milton, they elected him twice!
That’s exactly right Rafe
The “climate emergency”, circus reached another level of absurdity when it was stated that the world not only had to “reduce emissions” but had to “remove carbon dioxide from the atmosphere”
Beyond moronic, but that’s the Democrats/Kerry/left for you.
Have they considered the dissociation constant of CaCO3 as a finely ground dust in partial vacuum and subjected to intense UV and other radiation?
Odds on; there may well be a release of CO2 and alkaline rain.
I imagine Kerry filth thought paying attention in his science classes was beneath him.
Kerry graduated from Yale with a Bachelor of Arts degree in 1966. Overall, he had lackluster grades, graduating with a cumulative average of 76 over his four years. His freshman-year average was a 71, but he improved to an 81 average for his senior year. He never received an “A” during his time at Yale; his highest grade was an 89.
Lackluster grades in a bludge course!
“And some of us thought we reached Peak Stupid years ago.”
I can recall a time when Gough was the yardstick for economic incompetence and stupidity. Seems like a golden era now.
Gough didn’t close down power stations and subsidize windmills (aka bird choppers) with OPM.
I think my biggest beef with Gough was Grassby and multiculturalism but we got it with Fraser anyway.
Or stand by while oil refineries were closed and were dismantled.
USA voters elected Buchanan.
USA voters elected Wilson.
USA voters elected FDR.
USA voters elected Jimmy Carter.
USA voters “elected” Joe Biden.
USA voters keep electing Democrats to the WH expecting a different result.
Gough wanted the banks to fund his government.
I’m sure the CaCO3 was only for laser dispersion measurements or some such. They would use TiO2 in reality, since it has the highest refractive index short of diamond. CaCO3 is pretty hopeless for such things.
Of course they wouldn’t use TiO2 for this test because of a certain fun conspiracy theory that’s been around the traps for years and years…
Of course they wouldn’t use TiO2
Of course a Lithium compound dust would quell the prolls.
😉
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S0946672X16302887
Except that the IPCC is not as such a panel of actual scientists.
The clue is in the name: the Inter-governmental Panel on Climate Change.
(Not that I am convinced that an international panel of scientists would be much better Scientists faithful to the demands of the scientific method would quickly fall foul of those more driven to pursue the the money and political influence at stake.)
PB says:
April 26, 2021 at 6:59 pm
Having had everything easy, compared to the struggles of our forebears, too many think that a government career is paved with gold. Biden is convinced. Kerry, has always made the most of it. But H.L. Mencken downright nailed it:
Heaven forbid that Sciencematists be inflicted with human frailty such as lust for power and greed!
.. and at some point
Also. Mencken
Like the way the RBA is directly buying Aussie government bonds at low low interest rates? That looks a lot like a bank funding the government to me.
The American voters ,all 135million registered or the 156million whose voote was counted didnt elect paedo $niffy biden he was imposed on them by the Wall street hedge funder billionaires Who U$ own all the politicians .
U$ democra$y at work .
I can recall a time when Gough was the yardstick for economic incompetence and stupidity. Seems like a golden era now.
Is it possible that the Public Service is running the country?? I suspect they present, socialist, ultra-socialist and ultra ultra socialist policies to the relevant Minister and nobody in govt has the courage to say no.
Other than border control i see little difference between the Coalition and Labor
Tel that means that the reserve bank is effectively printing money?
Say firmly and out loud “I truly believe in SuperScience(TM)” and we’ll give you a ticket to ride on the Elevator to Unicornia. You’ll need to take off your joolry and empty your pockets first. Oh, and wear this blindfold. No pushing now – there’s room for everyone.
To the individual who put up this incentive, plant more trees. There’s your answer, now where is my $100 million?
That is their general purpose … but click below and then zoom out to 25Y timescale … note the upward step function in 2020 followed by step rising slope.
https://tradingeconomics.com/australia/central-bank-balance-sheet
It was hovering between $150 billion and $200 billion for several years, but now at double that $400 billion and rising rapidly. You could say some money has been printed. Did your bank account double last year? Well someone did OK out of it.
We lived and worked in USA during good times. Seeing its demise so quickly has surprised us. Last days of Rome, last days of USSR and East Germany, it is quite nice to be sitting back here, imprisoned in Oz.
Sniffy Joe and his elderly companions are the same types I studied in Classics. End of Empire.
Rafe Champion says:
April 26, 2021 at 6:00 pm
Peak stupid is unreachable, it’s always a few steps ahead of us.