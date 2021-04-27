Do-gooders destroying kids’ incentives to save

Stories like this make me very angry:
For nearly a century, Commonwealth Bank’s Dollarmites program was aimed at teaching school kids a life-long lesson to save.
A staple in most primary schools across the country, the junior banking program, in place since 1931, encouraged students to get into the habit of setting money aside at a young age. But at some point it lost its way.
No. It did not lose it’s way. Idiot adults lost their way.
Queensland follows Victoria and the ACT in banning the program from state schools in the wake of ASIC’s damning review released in December, with curriculum-linked financial literacy lessons slated to be introduced in its place.
So what do the ACT, Queensland and Victoria have in common? Oh yes. Extremist left-wing state governments that hate private enterprise and initiative.
So what is the story?
As part of the review, the regulator conducted consumer research, carried out public consultation and engaged with the banks themselves. It also commissioned a literature review on the impact of marketing to children.
“School banking programs claim to help children develop long term savings habits; however, providers were unable to demonstrate that these programs in and of themselves improve savings behaviour,” ASIC found.
Really?
Consumer advocacy group CHOICE, another vocal Dollarmites critic, in its own research found that 46 per cent of Australians had opened their first bank account with CBA, while 34 per cent of savers still have their first bank account.
That looks like evidence right there. Right. There. Those are the droids you are looking for.
But what is the real story here?
Established in 1931 when Commonwealth Bank was still government-owned and operated, Dollarmites in time became a major moneymaker for the lender, with a 2018 analysis estimating it was worth $10bn to the bank, based on retention rates.
This is anti-business activism at it’s worst. From the financial regulator. But when the government was running the program, it was fine? To be blunt, we cannot trust the government with our children.
In a letter to families on Wednesday, Lindfield Learning Village principal Stephanie McConnell said the posters — which featured messages including “Stop killer cops” and “Pigs out of the country” and were displayed in classrooms — were developed as part of a “pre-learning activity” aimed at identifying what the Year 5 and 6 students knew before launching into a study of contemporary Aboriginal history.
Parents of male students at a Warrnambool school have been left furious after they were told to stand in solidarity and “apologise” to females amid ongoing sexual harassment claims at Victorian schools.
The Herald Sun has been told by parents of students at Brauer College that the school held an assembly on Wednesday where boys were told to stand in solidarity for female students who had experienced sexual harassment.
The latest example saw Year 11 boys at Parkdale Secondary College shamed for their gender, religion and the colour of their skin during a talk on privilege and pronouns last week.
In the name of equality and diversity, schoolboys were subjected to a racist, sexist and religiously intolerant tirade where they were labelled “oppressors” by a Kingston City Council-employed youth worker.
During the session boys were told to stand up if they were “white”, “male” and “Christian” and then slammed for their “privilege”.
Yes – people, these cultural Marxists are now going to teach our kids about money and saving.
Then there is the allegation of financial connivance:
Little-known payments to schools for implementing the programs, meanwhile, served to incentivise them to encourage greater participation in the programs, the regulator found.
Schools are understood to have pocketed $100 per 100 students who participated each year, as well as a $200 annual fee for taking part in the program. They also earned money when kids made a certain number of deposits in their accounts.
Nooooooooooooooooo. $1 per student plus a $200 handling charge.
The horror. The horror.
“Young children are vulnerable consumers and are exposed to sophisticated advertising and marketing tactics by school banking program providers,” ASIC’s review found.
It reflects very poorly on ASIC that they don’t know that kids don’t have money. Parents have money. Parents make decisions. Parents want their kids to start saving from an early age.
How terrible that a bank in Australia should teach children about what a bank is, how to save for the future, and to be frugal!
I remember fairly vaguely this stuff from primary school…but I vividly remember the tin piggybank in the shape of the CBA head office. It was cool! I even used it.
The lessons stuck. Not only did I initially bank with them (stamped passbooks and all that) but I do not take money from the government and intend never to do so.
Which is probably why the usual suspects don’t like teaching kiddies fiscal prudence.
But Siiiiinc we dont need to encourage saving once the super guarantee hits 50% of wages.
Government will look after you from cradle to grave.
And you’ll own nothing and love it.
commissioned a literature review
Scienceism, its so hot right now.
They can’t tell science from scientism — in fact in their image-oriented minds scientism looks more scientific than real science. (For instance it is trivial to show the following: much of what the Cass-Sunstein-Richard Thaler types — those who want to “nudge” us into some behavior — much of what they would classify as “rational” or “irrational” (or some such categories indicating deviation from a desired or prescribed protocol) comes from their misunderstanding of probability theory and cosmetic use of first-order models.) They are also prone to mistake the ensemble for the linear aggregation of its components as we saw in the chapter extending the minority rule.
ASIC on the front foot for once.
Well, at least there’s no need to teach kiddies about the joys of compound interest anymore, now that we’ve been blessed with interest rates of (less than) zero. Maths, as we now also know, is racist.
The kiddies will now be encouraged to exchange their piggy banks for a new ‘My First Knife Fight’ Playset.
Nobody has done more to discourage savings than Phil Lowe and the RBA.
Our state primary school dumped CBA for Bendigo Bank last year- it started with CBA declining to continue fortnightly lunchtime visits after falling attendance, and ended with the P&C and school accounts signing over. Reasons were, Bendigo were a sponsor of some school activities, and better terms were offered.
I countered that sponsoring extracurricular activities does not, and should not, buy access to statutory activities, and a responsible business should put financial services out to competitive tender every two years regardless.
I warned them that Bendigo had a habit of slipping into the curriculum, via Cool Australia and more, of schools with open gaps in their culture, which is code for teachers off the leash and bringing in any sort of free content that they can, from green groups, computer game companies, social media apps.
I doubt that ASIC will chase up any of these activities.
‘Course not, Dave!
Activism on Company Time is perfectly OK.
So long as it’s the right type of activism… 🤡🤡🤡
I had one of these accounts as a nipper and it (along with financial education from my parents – both their mistakes and triumphs) informed a lot of my thinking about managing money. Saving money, compound interest etc. It didn’t turn me into a CBA customer for life, however. I found a better deal with a credit union and went there instead. So much for undue influence of the bank on impressionable young minds.
This is a public service, because lord knows there are plenty of people in the country who know nothing about it and end up in mountains of debt.
Fortunately my kids are both in Yr 12 and have nearly escaped the teaching establishment. I’m so glad we went private as well, so we could avoid the worst of this Marxism.
Have these little escapades into shaming students with certain characteristics or beliefs got any grounding in the curriculum? If they do then the governments are the ultimate villain. If not then the teacher should be ritually slaughtered.
The left has persuaded so many people that their life not being like on TV is because they are victims, and once their oppressors are ground into dust everything will fall into their laps. They have mobilised race, sex, creed, class, intelligence, and history to get the victims to outnumber the oppressors.
These turds were gifted a wealthy dynamic society better than any that had existed in history. Health, safety, variety, access to diversion, food, longevity etc. that a Caesar would envy. It just takes a bit of effort. But that is too much for these wimps. And that is how they are drafted into someone else’s hairbrained scheme.
With our plummeting numeracy and literacy scores is it just possible that there might be some issues more proper to the primary school classrooms – more in line with their actual role.
I was was one of the inaugural” School Banking”student personnel at Port Hacking High School NSW when this was started during the schools early years.
Marxism is an evil cult which also gives a smokescreen for businesses that wish to engage in unconscionable conduct.