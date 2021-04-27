Do-gooders destroying kids’ incentives to save

Stories like this make me very angry:

For nearly a century, Commonwealth Bank’s Dollarmites program was aimed at teaching school kids a life-long lesson to save.

A staple in most primary schools across the country, the junior banking program, in place since 1931, encouraged students to get into the habit of setting money aside at a young age. But at some point it lost its way.

No. It did not lose it’s way. Idiot adults lost their way.

Queensland follows Victoria and the ACT in banning the program from state schools in the wake of ASIC’s damning review released in December, with curriculum-linked financial literacy lessons slated to be introduced in its place.

So what do the ACT, Queensland and Victoria have in common? Oh yes. Extremist left-wing state governments that hate private enterprise and initiative.

So what is the story?

As part of the review, the regulator conducted consumer research, carried out public consultation and engaged with the banks themselves. It also commissioned a literature review on the impact of marketing to children. “School banking programs claim to help children develop long term savings habits; however, providers were unable to demonstrate that these programs in and of themselves improve savings behaviour,” ASIC found.

Really?

Consumer advocacy group CHOICE, another vocal Dollarmites critic, in its own research found that 46 per cent of Australians had opened their first bank account with CBA, while 34 per cent of savers still have their first bank account.

That looks like evidence right there. Right. There. Those are the droids you are looking for.

But what is the real story here?

Established in 1931 when Commonwealth Bank was still government-owned and operated, Dollarmites in time became a major moneymaker for the lender, with a 2018 analysis estimating it was worth $10bn to the bank, based on retention rates.

This is anti-business activism at it’s worst. From the financial regulator. But when the government was running the program, it was fine? To be blunt, we cannot trust the government with our children.

Example 1:

In a letter to families on Wednesday, Lindfield Learning Village principal Stephanie McConnell said the posters — which featured messages including “Stop killer cops” and “Pigs out of the country” and were displayed in classrooms — were developed as part of a “pre-learning activity” aimed at identifying what the Year 5 and 6 students knew before launching into a study of contemporary Aboriginal history.

Example 2:

Parents of male students at a Warrnambool school have been left furious after they were told to stand in solidarity and “apologise” to females amid ongoing sexual harassment claims at Victorian schools.

The Herald Sun has been told by parents of students at Brauer College that the school held an assembly on Wednesday where boys were told to stand in solidarity for female students who had experienced sexual harassment.

Example 3:

The latest example saw Year 11 boys at Parkdale Secondary College shamed for their gender, religion and the colour of their skin during a talk on privilege and pronouns last week. In the name of equality and diversity, schoolboys were subjected to a racist, sexist and religiously intolerant tirade where they were labelled “oppressors” by a Kingston City Council-employed youth worker. During the session boys were told to stand up if they were “white”, “male” and “Christian” and then slammed for their “privilege”.

Yes – people, these cultural Marxists are now going to teach our kids about money and saving.

Then there is the allegation of financial connivance:

Little-known payments to schools for implementing the programs, meanwhile, served to incentivise them to encourage greater participation in the programs, the regulator found. … Schools are understood to have pocketed $100 per 100 students who participated each year, as well as a $200 annual fee for taking part in the program. They also earned money when kids made a certain number of deposits in their accounts.

Nooooooooooooooooo. $1 per student plus a $200 handling charge.

The horror. The horror.

“Young children are vulnerable consumers and are exposed to sophisticated advertising and marketing tactics by school banking program providers,” ASIC’s review found.

It reflects very poorly on ASIC that they don’t know that kids don’t have money. Parents have money. Parents make decisions. Parents want their kids to start saving from an early age.