Getting Jenny

I noticed yesterday that “Jenny” was trending on Twitter with more than 20,000 Tweets relating to this observation by a “Nyamal woman” who is a former Australian of the Year (WA – LOL). Yes, it seems to be that time in a Christian Prime Minister’s term again: when all else fails, punch the Mrs and mock the faith…

This leads me to two places. Jenny is about to be murdered for her (or scottys) “beliefs” OR Jenny is about to commit a mass murder in the “name of god” — rachelv (@rachelelisav) April 26, 2021

As someone who was welcomed from outside the Pentecostal church, Morrison might emphasise the egalitarian nature of that experience. Sociologically, though, he was a prime candidate for a more individualistic message. This is reinforced by the smugness of knowing that you will be saved while others burn in hell." – Humble Old Boy of The Scots College, Peter van Onselen,

turns his trowel – Anh Do-like – to garish religious portraiture



A more interesting phenomenon to examine is the strange return of old Australian sectarianism in the first quarter of this century and why its only revivalists are political commentators. Formerly – way back when – it was practiced by ladies over picket fences, blokes in pubs and the denizens of DeBrett’s to boot. Not that sectarianism was entirely bad. The passion was near universal and that meant hostility was as much a glue as it was a blue. Now, Bellevue Hill sons of ex-Presbyterians go after tradie happy clappers and plastic Irish Catholics go after cardinals. Maybe the real spiritual story here is the yearning of dullard nihilists for a depth they know they don’t possess. An Anglican seamstress in the 1930s had the Book of Common Prayer and a Catholic bricklayer in the 1890s a Latin Mass lifting him up to another world. What do they have?