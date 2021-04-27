Like Kim Philby – but without his IQ and redeeming qualities

Posted on April 27, 2021 by currencylad

21 Responses to Like Kim Philby – but without his IQ and redeeming qualities

  1. tombell says:
    April 27, 2021 at 12:49 pm

    is anyone surprised?

  2. Roger says:
    April 27, 2021 at 12:50 pm

    The perfidy of the elites personified.

  3. Joanna Smythe says:
    April 27, 2021 at 12:52 pm

    Chicken feed compared to the info Biden is giving China and gave to Ukraine. They are Demonrats so they can do what they want, for now.

  4. Chris M says:
    April 27, 2021 at 1:14 pm

    Resign? Why are there never any repercussions for the so-called elite?

    Surely he should be stripped of assets and incarcerated or exiled to Iran.

  5. Snotball says:
    April 27, 2021 at 1:37 pm

    And our prime minister apologised to Afghanistan for our troops killing terrorists. Western leaders are a joke!

  7. Lee says:
    April 27, 2021 at 1:47 pm

    Countries such as Israel may be extremely loath to share any intelligence with a Democrat administration in future.
    What a POS Kerry is.

  8. Mango Man says:
    April 27, 2021 at 1:59 pm

    If you can read it in a newspaper is it a secret? The Israeli bombing missions were reported widely.
    This is simply an effort by the Israelis to discourage any JCPOA deal (which the Iranians don’t want anyway). Plus of course Bibi is short of numbers and needs some noise.

  9. H B Bear says:
    April 27, 2021 at 2:03 pm

    Surprised he has lasted this long. More overreach by the Dementiacrats.

  10. thefrollickingmole says:
    April 27, 2021 at 2:06 pm

    Has Kerry been on the “right” side of any issue?

    Got his cock caught in the cash register and been a Giglio/grifter ever since.

    Some highlights of his career in being s fuckstick.
    https://www.belfasttelegraph.co.uk/news/northern-ireland/ira-sympathiser-john-kerry-cant-be-trusted-to-comment-on-eu-referendum-after-supporting-ira-gunman-says-jacob-rees-mogg-34489026.html
    United States secretary of state John Kerry was a “terrorist sympathiser” who blocked the deportation of IRA activists and so should not be trusted when calling for Britain to remain in the EU, an MP has said.

    Tory Jacob Rees-Mogg said Mr Kerry “held up” an extradition treaty which would have allowed prosecution of the activists in Northern Ireland, claiming the province’s justice system does not work effectively.

    He was referring to the extradition row in the mid-1980s over IRA gunman Joe Doherty.

    Doherty had been in the IRA’s notorious ‘M60’ active-service unit, carrying out hit-and-run attacks on Army and police across Belfast.

    In 1981 he was sentenced to life for the murder of SAS captain Herbert Westmacott – but escaped from Crumlin Road jail and was a fugitive in the US until the FBI arrested him.
    In December 1984 the New York federal court denied his extradition on the grounds that his terrorist acts were ‘political’.

    But attempts to remove that loophole were opposed by John Kerry, then senator.


    https://www.bbc.com/news/av/world-africa-25086711
    Libya has reached “a moment of opportunity”, the US secretary of state has said.

    Speaking on Sunday, John Kerry acknowledged the “turmoil” the country has gone through but praised the Libyan people for “speaking out and pushing back against the militias.”

  11. miltonf says:
    April 27, 2021 at 2:25 pm

    Remember when the rancid old turd was pretending to be SofS?

  12. Pyrmonter says:
    April 27, 2021 at 2:33 pm

    ‘Redeeming Qualities’?

    At least Blunt was a good art historian.

  13. Pyrmonter says:
    April 27, 2021 at 2:34 pm

    And, while we’re on the topic of intelligence leaks – https://www.reuters.com/article/us-usa-trump-intelligence-israel-idUSKCN18D187

  14. Rex Anger says:
    April 27, 2021 at 2:37 pm

    Keep spinning that bow tie, Pyrmonter.

    Your TDS is 4 years late, and Wussia, Wussia, WUSSIAAAAA! is as discredited as the globalism that makes you moist in your special places…

  15. Rex Anger says:
    April 27, 2021 at 2:43 pm

    Aside from the fact that being neighbourly about a terrorist act that might affect said neighbour, vs. deliberately smarting an ally to curry favour with an enemy, cos ideology, are 2 very different things.

  16. miltonf says:
    April 27, 2021 at 2:48 pm

    you’re too polite Rex

  17. Frank says:
    April 27, 2021 at 2:53 pm

    The fact that some agency doesn’t exist to take care of people like Kerry at the beginning and instead they are allowed to fester for decades indicates how broken politics is. It seems to excel at the recruitment of sociopaths.

  18. Herodotus says:
    April 27, 2021 at 2:55 pm

    He reminds me of someone … yes!
    Herman Munster.

  19. Mick Gold Coast QLD says:
    April 27, 2021 at 3:09 pm

    miltonf says at 2:25 pm:

    “Remember when the rancid old turd was pretending to be SofS?”

    Oh yes, I sure do – the good old days, eh? Heh, heh, heh. 😁😂🤣

    As it happens, however, I did not know back then what “sofs” means and still I do not know.

    The best the internet thingy could do for me about “sofs”, SofS” and “S of S” is:

    “Scale out File Services is a highly scalable, grid-based NAS implementation developed by IBM. It is based on IBM’s high-performance shared-disk clustered file system Spectrum Scale. SoFS exports the clustered file system through industry standard protocols like SMB, NFS, FTP and HTTP.”

    so I’m not sure I will ever know.

  20. Rex Anger says:
    April 27, 2021 at 3:19 pm

    Secretary of State

  21. thefrollickingmole says:
    April 27, 2021 at 3:30 pm

    The fact that some agency doesn’t exist to take care of people like Kerry at the beginning

    I read your comment the opposite to what you meant and it still made sense.

    Kerry has been very “well looked after” from the beginning.

