Like Kim Philby – but without his IQ and redeeming qualities
is anyone surprised?
The perfidy of the elites personified.
Chicken feed compared to the info Biden is giving China and gave to Ukraine. They are Demonrats so they can do what they want, for now.
Resign? Why are there never any repercussions for the so-called elite?
Surely he should be stripped of assets and incarcerated or exiled to Iran.
And our prime minister apologised to Afghanistan for our troops killing terrorists. Western leaders are a joke!
They make for a good looking bunch of people.
Countries such as Israel may be extremely loath to share any intelligence with a Democrat administration in future.
What a POS Kerry is.
If you can read it in a newspaper is it a secret? The Israeli bombing missions were reported widely.
This is simply an effort by the Israelis to discourage any JCPOA deal (which the Iranians don’t want anyway). Plus of course Bibi is short of numbers and needs some noise.
Surprised he has lasted this long. More overreach by the Dementiacrats.
Has Kerry been on the “right” side of any issue?
Got his cock caught in the cash register and been a Giglio/grifter ever since.
Some highlights of his career in being s fuckstick.
https://www.belfasttelegraph.co.uk/news/northern-ireland/ira-sympathiser-john-kerry-cant-be-trusted-to-comment-on-eu-referendum-after-supporting-ira-gunman-says-jacob-rees-mogg-34489026.html
United States secretary of state John Kerry was a “terrorist sympathiser” who blocked the deportation of IRA activists and so should not be trusted when calling for Britain to remain in the EU, an MP has said.
Tory Jacob Rees-Mogg said Mr Kerry “held up” an extradition treaty which would have allowed prosecution of the activists in Northern Ireland, claiming the province’s justice system does not work effectively.
He was referring to the extradition row in the mid-1980s over IRA gunman Joe Doherty.
Doherty had been in the IRA’s notorious ‘M60’ active-service unit, carrying out hit-and-run attacks on Army and police across Belfast.
In 1981 he was sentenced to life for the murder of SAS captain Herbert Westmacott – but escaped from Crumlin Road jail and was a fugitive in the US until the FBI arrested him.
In December 1984 the New York federal court denied his extradition on the grounds that his terrorist acts were ‘political’.
But attempts to remove that loophole were opposed by John Kerry, then senator.
…
https://www.bbc.com/news/av/world-africa-25086711
Libya has reached “a moment of opportunity”, the US secretary of state has said.
Speaking on Sunday, John Kerry acknowledged the “turmoil” the country has gone through but praised the Libyan people for “speaking out and pushing back against the militias.”
Remember when the rancid old turd was pretending to be SofS?
‘Redeeming Qualities’?
At least Blunt was a good art historian.
And, while we’re on the topic of intelligence leaks – https://www.reuters.com/article/us-usa-trump-intelligence-israel-idUSKCN18D187
Keep spinning that bow tie, Pyrmonter.
Your TDS is 4 years late, and Wussia, Wussia, WUSSIAAAAA! is as discredited as the globalism that makes you moist in your special places…
Aside from the fact that being neighbourly about a terrorist act that might affect said neighbour, vs. deliberately smarting an ally to curry favour with an enemy, cos ideology, are 2 very different things.
you’re too polite Rex
The fact that some agency doesn’t exist to take care of people like Kerry at the beginning and instead they are allowed to fester for decades indicates how broken politics is. It seems to excel at the recruitment of sociopaths.
He reminds me of someone … yes!
Herman Munster.
miltonf says at 2:25 pm:
Oh yes, I sure do – the good old days, eh? Heh, heh, heh. 😁😂🤣
As it happens, however, I did not know back then what “sofs” means and still I do not know.
The best the internet thingy could do for me about “sofs”, SofS” and “S of S” is:
so I’m not sure I will ever know.
Secretary of State
The fact that some agency doesn’t exist to take care of people like Kerry at the beginning
I read your comment the opposite to what you meant and it still made sense.
Kerry has been very “well looked after” from the beginning.