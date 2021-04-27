Mentioned in despatches

I saw somewhere in the news that people were carrying on about fossil fuel subsidies and had a vague memory that I had looked into them once. Now I did recall writing something for the Minerals Council on this.

Lucking Terry McCrann has a better memory than me. First, some context:

THE far left propaganda operation The Australia Institute claims fossil fuel subsidies added up to $10.3bn in the 2020-21 financial year.

The claim and that figure are simply completely false. Indeed, they have been shredded time and again. … The overwhelming majority of that $10.3bn is the $7.8bn of fuel excise which is refunded to industry users under what’s called the Fuel Tax Credit. Take it out — as it should be, as it is not a subsidy to the fossil fuel industry — and the Institute’s Big Lie figure falls to just $2.5bn.

Terry recalled this:

All this was patiently explained by economist Sinclair Davidson to Richard Denniss — the Institute’s then executive director and now its economist — in a debate in 2014 on, rather surprisingly, the far left The Conversation’s website.

Yep. Here it is.

Thank you Terry – I had forgotten that exchange.