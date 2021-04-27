Mentioned in despatches

I saw somewhere in the news that people were carrying on about fossil fuel subsidies and had a vague memory that I had looked into them once. Now I did recall writing something for the Minerals Council on this.
Lucking Terry McCrann has a better memory than me. First, some context:
THE far left propaganda operation The Australia Institute claims fossil fuel subsidies added up to $10.3bn in the 2020-21 financial year.
The claim and that figure are simply completely false.
Indeed, they have been shredded time and again.
The overwhelming majority of that $10.3bn is the $7.8bn of fuel excise which is refunded to industry users under what’s called the Fuel Tax Credit.
Take it out — as it should be, as it is not a subsidy to the fossil fuel industry — and the Institute’s Big Lie figure falls to just $2.5bn.
Terry recalled this:
All this was patiently explained by economist Sinclair Davidson to Richard Denniss — the Institute’s then executive director and now its economist — in a debate in 2014 on, rather surprisingly, the far left The Conversation’s website.
Yep. Here it is.
Thank you Terry – I had forgotten that exchange.
LOL. The real numbers are breathtaking.
Why Wind and Solar Energy Are Doomed to Failure | Power Line (24 Apr)
Any time some innumerate Greenie complains about fossil fuel “subsidies” (which mostly are fake) show them the above graph.
That would just be engaging in hate speech Bruce
Reliable fuel. (Natural/Affordable).
The fuel tax issue was exacerbated 25 odd years back, when those dodgy servos started selling kero as diesel. Anyone who uses solvents now in manufacturing like surface coatings etc has to pay the excise, then claim it back with their BAS.
You name the solvent, you pay excise.
But hey, it’s subsidising fossil fuels.
Not forgetting the Royalties paid for coal used for generation in Victoria and NSW. Do these subtract from the total “subsidies”?
They are trying a new trick. The IMF now calls underpricing a subsidy. What is underpricing?? Well i am not sure but it has something to do with the cost of damages fossil fuels apparently do to the environment by dumping CO2 into the atmosphere for free. So this supposedly added cost to society is now called a subsidy by the IMF.
Apparently, Sinc, you also banned Bob for disagreeing with you about it.
From his blog:
Banned Bob? If only.
But back to the immediate issue.
The left regard any business deduction (aka expenses) against income as a “subsidy”, whereas it’s merely a rock solid calculation of tax liability.
They also quote business profit figures (published each year) as if they were somehow individually gouged amounts and unrelated to either capital invested or efforts involved in getting them.
Perish the thought that those profit figues should be expressed in any other form but a bald number – such as, for instance, a percentage return on capital invested, or that they should be contextually placed in a broad sheet presentation which showed the (i) total wages paid to employees, (ii) tax paid on profit as a whole, and (iii) tax paid by employees via PAYE. And let’s not forget the royalties rolling in to every state government that has minerals and coal exported from their shores.
Another lie.
Bob got banned for trolling Sinc.
Not long after he was actively trolling Judith Sloan.
I further note the bizarrity of claiming Sinc banned him because Sinc writes for the Mineral Council.
Given free rein here for years does Bob really think Sinc would think Bob’s some sort of threat ?
Risible.
Also
Gross turnover is also frequently presented as ‘profit’
I’m guessing that would be in the Emma Alberschreechy School of Economics textbook
It’s always smart to dig into the stats to look for the trick. The mining “subsidy” is one of them, but other howlers I’ve run into over the years:
* Labor promising 60BN$ AU of spending increases in an election and then stating any spending increase the Coalition didn’t implement was a “spending cut” in their attack ads
* watching a youtube video where US healthcare was inflated by misrepresenting private health insurance as part of the tax burden
They’re always hiding a statistical trick to try to boost their argument because it is not impressive on its own.
The pathologically left ABC and such are able to lean and piss their nonsense on some people slightly to the right on their outfalls on TV and other media.
Where does our venerable Sincers’ message ever intersect with the left.
In the US Fox used to keep high profile leftists in the stable that some lefties would watch doing combat day by day but, like a bee in sipping nectar in a flower, the unwittingly collected pollen. The message from the right made some headway into the left.
Do we really (as opposed to symbolically) have the same?
Australians are so ignorant of economics, small ‘l’ liberal politics, and the Machiavellian machinations of the state that they will obediently stretch their necks across the chopping block convinced it is the rugged Aussie thing to do.
The most recent information available (2019-20) for the Straya Institute shows donations of nearly $4m. for that year, but nothing specific about exactly where that sort of money is coming from –
https://www.acnc.gov.au/charity/f406791285506181122aaad161eb08e2#overview
We can only guess…..
I will bet everything I own that Richard Denniss had NOT forgotten that exchange.
This is how they roll. They never ever admit defeat or that they may be wrong. Full steam ahead regardless. No shame, no pride, no self-respect.
Most oil and gas companies pay some form of carbon tax, whether in valueless “credits” or whatever.
It’s very hard to find who actually gets this money
My good friend colonel general Mbeki of the Nigerian armed forces no doubt.
McCrann is ok. But. Why does he abuse the comma more than fitzsimian? Makes him unreadable, in my opinion.
At least part of it should be. Whilst some just goes to state coffers, in the early 2000’s Steve Bracks increased the royalty to include a proportion that was to be used to fund research grants for brown coal industry efficiency improvements. A lot of the last 20 years with researchers dabbling in carbon capture, alternative brown coal drying and even alternative uses, were partly funded from these royalties. The generators had to go cap in hand to get a small slice of their own money back, put up the balance of funds and then share any of the IP.
But on the question of royalties, just how much do the wind and solar pay for their resource? I mean, Dictator Dan’s mob wanted to tax the rain that falls on a farmer’s land. That means they can tax the sunshine and the wind.
Should be a tax on wind usage… any day now!