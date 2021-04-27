The American left is beyond parody

So beyond parody is the American left that it is astonishing to follow what is going on in the US. I have just had this sent to me: The GOP Is a Grave Threat to American Democracy. It begins:
The hope of many conservative critics of Donald Trump was that soon after his defeat, and especially in the aftermath of the January 6 insurrection, the Republican Party would snap back into its former shape. The Trump presidency would end up being no more than an ugly parenthesis. The GOP would distance itself from Trump and Trumpism, and become a normal party once again.
But that dream soon died. The Trump presidency might have been the first act in a longer and even darker political drama, in which the Republican Party is becoming more radicalized. How long this will last is an open question; whether it is happening is not.
The radicalization manifests in myriad ways, most notably in Trump’s enduring popularity among Republicans. Trump’s loyalists have launched ferocious attacks against Republican lawmakers who voted to impeach him for his role in the insurrection, even as national Republicans eagerly position themselves as his heir. Right-wing media display growing fanaticism, while public-opinion polls show GOP voters embracing Trump’s lie that the election was stolen from him. The Republican Party’s illiberalism, its barely disguised nativism, and its white identity politics are resonating with extremist groups. Slate’s Will Saletan, in an article cataloging recent developments, summarized things this way: “The Republican base is thoroughly infected with sympathies for the insurrection.”
From The Atlantic even which was once a sane publication. Meanwhile, there is a link to another of its articles.
These people are re-shaping the world all right. It is hard to believe how lacking in self-awareness most of these people are.
Fanatics don’t do introspection.
Everything evil within is projected outwards onto others.
Good luck telling it to all those who recently froze to death in Texas courtesy of gerbil worming.
Morons.
So all those rioters ,looters that i read about daily for the last 4 and half years, burning down police stations and government buildings and looting family own black American business’s are all right wing Trump supporters. OK got it.
The fundamental problem is that non-evil people such as ourselves hate picking fights whereas evil people like monty and numbers love it. But in order to defend civilisation we need to act like them.
Every time you argue with a leftist it shouldn’t be your goal to change their mind it should be to make them hurt emotionally.
If they bring up racism you should talk about women and children in indigenous communities (all of which have been destroyed by communist policies) and don’t stop berating them about how much they enjoy seeing the misery in those communities (because communists want everybody to experience misery) until they are lying in the fetal position begging you to stop talking.
From The Atlantic even which was once a sane publication.
Ditto The Economist, The Lancet, Scientific American, Forbes, Fortune, The Age, The Sydney Morning Herald, etc etc.
At least we still have Quadrant.
At least we still have Quadrant.
What is that quote? ‘Any organisation that is not decidedly anti-Leftist will eventually be taken over by the Left.’ Something along those lines.
The Left’s lack of self-awareness should be no surprise.
Most of them have literally, never in their lives seen or read a single word of anything that contradicts their beliefs.
They may know that sources of such ideas exist, but they boast to each other of their moral purity and vigilance in avoiding exposure to the words of the evil ones.
All left wing beliefs boil down to one thing, the leftist is a good person.
Anything they don’t agree with is by definition bad and to be avoided at all costs.
Socialist utopia news.
Study: Over 90% of Venezuelan Households Struggle to Find Food (26 Apr)
The Democrats want Amercans to eat insects for Gaia. Well here’s one way to get that to happen. Probably the only way I suspect.
Conquest’s laws:
When Bill Maher starts talking sense (again), you know something is not right in the universe, like feeling a ‘disturbance’ when the Empire obliterated a planet in Star Wars …
“A third of people under 35 say they’re in favor of abolishing the police.
Not defunding — but doing away with a police force altogether. …
Thirty-six percent of millennials think it might be a good idea to try communism.
But much of the world did try it.
I know, millennials think that doesn’t count because they weren’t alive when it happened.”
26 April, 2021: Bill Maher rips woke millennials, their ‘eat in the bathroom and s— in the kitchen’ ideas
https://www.washingtontimes.com/news/2021/apr/26/bill-maher-rips-woke-millennials-their-eat-in-the-/
(opine video link at foot of page ‘click for more’)
Further proof that the Rinos are unrepresentative swill. They want the status quo where they represent their own interests not the people.
Ah…thank you Mother Lode!
Certainly applies in Quadrant’s case.
Not what’s hard to believe is the number of people that can be sucked in by propaganda. Goebbels learnt how to manipulate the media , exactly what modern day left elitists have done . Soon the average Barry Battler will learn they cannot aspire to a better life they will be useful idiots keeping elitists in a life of luxury , just as the useful idiots in all other Marxist/ socialist countries.
The rest of that Atlantic piece spends a lot of time on Qanon and related conspiracism. That is where the centre of the Republican Party is at now. There is no conservatism in that party any more, just reactionary nativism of the sort that would please Lyndon LaRouche.
The rest of that Atlantic piece spends a lot of time on Qanon and related conspiracism. That is where the centre of the Republican Party is at now.
OK, m0nty…
Besides, you leftwits are the conservatives and reactionaries now. Just as you have been for the last 25 years!
Barry and Kevni and Mutti Merkel and Saint Jacinda of the Horseteeth merely unmasked you. And all the non-Red(Green) Koolaid drinkers recoiled.
And you never forgsve us for that…