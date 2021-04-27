The Golden State showing the way to…..somewhere

California will be in the news come high summer when the lights start to go out again. Like South Australia and Germany they are “canaries in the coalmine” of unreliable energy.

The Golden State has another claim to fame, as a showcase of poverty and homelessness caused by the welfare/regulation/RE state. The statistics are quite remarkable. For example 27% of the US homeless live in California.

The double whammy of California Governor’s dysfunctional energy policies is that it not only inflicts more energy poverty onto those that can least afford it, but it also promotes increases in world emissions as he wants the states’ energy demands to be met from countries halfway around the world that have significantly less environmental controls than California. California Governor’s dysfunctional energy policies has led to the more expensive electricity and fuels in the state and laid bare the realities of systemic racial, health, economic, and environmental injustices that persist. Exorbitant energy costs have been contributory to the rapid growth of “energy poverty” and makes California’s economic recovery from the pandemic even more challenging for the 18 million (45 percent of the 40 million Californians) that represent the Hispanic and African American populations of the state. The median income for Latino households in 2016 was $56,200, $55,200 for African American households, and $96,400 for white households. According to several studies, as many as 40 percent of all Californians cannot regularly meet basic monthly expenses.

The State of California imports 30% of its electricity and still they intend to close their last nuclear power station and wind back the use of gas. Only Hawaii has more expensive power; in California household users paying 50 percent more, and industrial users paying more than 100 percent more than the national average for electricity.

And there is a lot more on the welfare front. Read all about it!