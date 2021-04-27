The Golden State showing the way to…..somewhere

California will be in the news come high summer when the lights start to go out again. Like South Australia and Germany they are “canaries in the coalmine” of unreliable energy.
The Golden State has another claim to fame, as a showcase of poverty and homelessness caused by the welfare/regulation/RE state. The statistics are quite remarkable. For example 27% of the US homeless live in California.
The double whammy of California Governor’s dysfunctional energy policies is that it not only inflicts more energy poverty onto those that can least afford it, but it also promotes increases in world emissions as he wants the states’ energy demands to be met from countries halfway around the world that have significantly less environmental controls than California.
California Governor’s dysfunctional energy policies has led to the more expensive electricity and fuels in the state and laid bare the realities of systemic racial, health, economic, and environmental injustices that persist.
Exorbitant energy costs have been contributory to the rapid growth of “energy poverty” and makes California’s economic recovery from the pandemic even more challenging for the 18 million (45 percent of the 40 million Californians) that represent the Hispanic and African American populations of the state.
The median income for Latino households in 2016 was $56,200, $55,200 for African American households, and $96,400 for white households. According to several studies, as many as 40 percent of all Californians cannot regularly meet basic monthly expenses.
The State of California imports 30% of its electricity and still they intend to close their last nuclear power station and wind back the use of gas. Only Hawaii has more expensive power; in California household users paying 50 percent more, and industrial users paying more than 100 percent more than the national average for electricity.
As I type at 11.54 am only 1% of Australia’s energy is being supplied by wind and 15% by solar. Calm as a mill pond where I live and not a ray of sun. Thank goodness for black coal 51% and brown coal 22%. Only dreamers and scoundrels would pursue the madness of renewables.
The social and economic destruction collectivists have managed to inflict on California over the last two decades is truly astounding.
To clarify that – California’s population is 40mill (later in the article) which is just 12% of the US total of 333mill, so the per capita incidence of homelessness is over twice that of the rest of the nation.
Where I am the top of trees have slight ,very slight movement and it is overcast and raining . Guess my solar panels are not working today . Even if there were another wind farm on old coal fired power station site it would not make a kw of difference .
“California made homelessness worse by making perfect housing the enemy of good housing, by liberalizing drug laws, and by opposing mandatory treatment for mental illness and drug addiction.”
wind generation in NSW was 52mw at 7.30am, 34 at 9.20 and 18 at 11.50. Currently 22mw. So for 5 hours the most they have produced is 2.75% of their NOMINAL plated capacity of 1867MW. Can any sane engineer or scientist please tell me why such low productivity is acceptable? This requires back up of course meaning gas and coal. As well as grid augmentation. The cost is ridiculous.
I should add Victoria is worse with only 59mw produced from 2924 MW of plated capacity. Thats just 2%. But dont worry, these subsidy vultures will do ok out of us.
Energy feudalism is coming.
Texas went long on wind and solar and they will pay the price for that.
Still the gas would have worked if they were better prepared for extreme cold.
I am just looking at some quotes to put some solar panels and a hybrid system with a Tesla wall battery on to an extension that is being finished. My motives are not so much to save the planet, and they are not even really to save money. While I hope that if they last the warranted 10 years I will save some money, I am more interested in surviving the impending grid instability.
Does anyone here have experience with such systems?
