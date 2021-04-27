They grow up so quickly

Playskool Releases 'My First Knife Fight' Playset https://t.co/ONkwqrNd8Z
— The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) April 26, 2021
Eternal vigilance and a short fuse is what the electorate must have.
And there I was misreading your headline.
Bloody funny, good stuff. 😂😂
I’ll fix it for BabylonBee…
“Playskool Releases ‘My First Knife Fight’ Playset”…as recommended by Lebron James!
I’d love to see a stand-up, or late night tv host, rip out a zinger like the Bee- tnat’s the most depressing thing, the Babylon Bee is alone in the field, effortlessly mocking a ridiculous world media monoculture, that no-one else is game to touch, because they rely on that world monoculture for their power and livelihood.
Another gem- “Sate schools already prepping kids for a lifetime of soul-crushing Zoom meetings”
Them and Dilbert
Red-pills aplenty, fighting the good fight
Can I play?
C.L.
Kurt Schlichter has a good article.
https://townhall.com/columnists/kurtschlichter/2021/04/26/a-rigged-system-cant-last-n2588500
I rather liked this Bee one.
In Closing Argument, Prosecutor Tearfully Addresses Each Juror By Name, Phone Number, And Street Address (19 Apr, via Instapundit)
On the other hand they are so accurately prophetic they should have their own book in the Bible.
They still had to self-censor by putting a White kid on the front of the pack.
Here’s the context:
https://www.unz.com/isteve/in-mak-the-knife-news/