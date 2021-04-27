What odds Barack Obama giving Derek Chauvin’s eulogy?

Posted on April 27, 2021 by currencylad

Mary Jo Kopechne couldn’t breathe. Ted Kennedy responded – 10 hours later. After a nap.

Kennedy pled guilty to a charge of leaving the scene of an accident and received a two-month suspended jail sentence…

On May 27, 1970, a Registry of Motor Vehicles hearing resulted in Kennedy’s driver’s license being suspended for a total of sixteen months after the crash.”

 
John Farrar, captain of Edgartown Fire & Rescue, estimated in testimony that Miss Kopechne was alive for “three or four hours.” As Farrar retrieved her body nine hours after the accident, Kennedy was phoning political advisers. He reported to police for the first time an hour later.

This entry was posted in History, Hypocrisy of progressives, Rule of law. Bookmark the permalink.

6 Responses to What odds Barack Obama giving Derek Chauvin’s eulogy?

  1. Leigh Lowe says:
    April 27, 2021 at 9:23 am

    The Lyin’ of the Senate.

  2. Mother Lode says:
    April 27, 2021 at 9:31 am

    If Obama had a son like George Floyd his son would long since had his valuable stolen and sold, and likely had his clock cleaned a couple of times.

    It seems there is a white privilege after all, where the courts are less inclined to send dangerous white thugs back into the white community than they are sending black thugs back into the black community where people just want to live in a modicum of safety.

    George Floyd has a higher profile than thousands of black shopkeepers, workers and teenagers.

  3. Riversutra says:
    April 27, 2021 at 9:46 am

    Oh Please, LeBron James has already being pre booked for this.

  4. Roger says:
    April 27, 2021 at 9:47 am

    John Farrar, captain of Edgartown Fire & Rescue, estimated in testimony that Miss Kopechne was alive for “three or four hours.”

    Good Lord, I didn’t know that.

    What a horrible family the Kennedys were.

  5. Mark M says:
    April 27, 2021 at 10:00 am

    The best part of the Obama/ Biden presidency was all the racial healing.

  6. Eyrie says:
    April 27, 2021 at 10:21 am

    I do so hope there is a Hell where Teddy is burning for Eternity.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.