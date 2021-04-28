Demolishing a patently ridiculous and evil hoax

Posted on April 28, 2021 by currencylad
Jack Cashill in The American Spectator: How the Left Turned Chauvin Into a Racist Killer.

This entry was posted in Fake News, Politics of the Left. Bookmark the permalink.

16 Responses to Demolishing a patently ridiculous and evil hoax

  2. Damon says:
    April 28, 2021 at 10:45 am

    The crucial measure of American justice will be the outcome of the appeal.

  3. mareeS says:
    April 28, 2021 at 10:55 am

    The left thinks it can do anything within reach now. Big shock coming.

  4. Roger says:
    April 28, 2021 at 11:09 am

    The left thinks it can do anything within reach now. Big shock coming.

    A lot of Biden voters have buyer’s remorse:

    After a “historic” election victory and 100 days in office he is the second least popular president since Harry Trueman. And that’s with a compliant media, which Trump, the other least popular president after 100 gays, never had.

    It seems Americans have realised that Joe has no intentions of “healing” the nation at all.

  6. Mick Gold Coast QLD says:
    April 28, 2021 at 11:22 am

    mareeS says at 10:55 am:

    “The left thinks it can do anything within reach now. Big shock coming.”

    … from the American people who sat mute during the 2020 coup d’état? Don’t hang by your thumbs waiting.

  7. BrettW says:
    April 28, 2021 at 11:22 am

    BLM and the left have already included the Dante guy (taser mistaken shot) and the 16 year old teenage stabber as victims of racism when they were clearly not.

  8. Roger says:
    April 28, 2021 at 11:42 am

    BLM and the left have already included the Dante guy (taser mistaken shot) and the 16 year old teenage stabber as victims of racism when they were clearly not.

    They do this under the rubric of Critical Race Theory, in which everything is traced back to the alleged systemic racism of the American system, which becomes a sort of original sin that taints the nation.

    Biden’s UN Ambassador recently labelled the Constitution a racist document and his Education department is going to rewrite the history, English and geography curricula (for starters) from the standpoint of CRT.

    This is nothing short of revolutionary.

  9. Professor Fred Lenin says:
    April 28, 2021 at 12:10 pm

    Paedo joe did well in the election where out of 135million regisered voters 75 million voted for the wrohg guy 159 million votes were counted and the old pervert won .
    Say Im a conspiricy theorist but I think those figures are a bit suss .
    Does anyone think they would pass an audit test by te Tax office ?

  11. Kneel says:
    April 28, 2021 at 12:40 pm

    “Does anyone think they would pass an audit test by te Tax office ?”

    Don’t stress, they have this angle covered too.
    You see, the law says you must destroy the original ballots within 90 days or so, and so to do an audit, you just print out the scanned copy, right? Cool – except the original scanned image is deleted and replaced with a generated image for votes that required “adjudication”. By deliberately misprinting ballot papers, lots and lots of ballots require adjudication.
    And don’t forget, one MI official said they adjudicated over 100,000 votes in under 2 hours with just 5 teams. Nice trick eh? 3 people each view a ballot and go, “Yep, it’s for Joe, whadda ya reckon Fred”, “Yep. Henry?”, “I agree”. You can do 4,000 of those an hour, right? 1/2 a second or so each – no problem, right?
    Job done, easy peasy.
    Nothing to see here, move along…

  12. Mark A says:
    April 28, 2021 at 12:46 pm

    The left thinks it can do anything within reach now. Big shock coming.

    Are you counting on all those guns?
    Big mistake.
    Without an proper organisation of the masses with guns they will be as useless as are now.

    They will be taken off people quite easily.
    What you think will happen when a sheriff and a couple of deputies turn up and ask for it?
    Or the national guard?

    Are people going to shoot them? (some idiot could and prolly would, not many but)
    All those guns would be handy, maybe, in case of a foreign invasion, even then I doubt it.

    Give leadership and organisation well before the authorities come for them and then you are talking. Who is going to do it? In the current political climate even talk will get you arrested, never mind action.

  13. rich says:
    April 28, 2021 at 1:07 pm

    Are people going to shoot them? (some idiot could and prolly would, not many but)
    All those guns would be handy, maybe, in case of a foreign invasion, even then I doubt it.

    Depends on the state. There was a march of protest in Idaho by conscientious (and armed) militia regarding COVID lockdowns. It appears that their government listened.

  14. Primer says:
    April 28, 2021 at 1:19 pm

    Mark, knowing who owns longarms in the US is impossible.
    Pre-buy felony checks aren’t gun registration nor do they gather details of the number of firearms held. Police might surmise you own “a” longarm but can never really know.
    Forget it.

  15. PeterW says:
    April 28, 2021 at 1:28 pm

    What you think will happen when a sheriff and a couple of deputies turn up and ask for it?
    Or the national guard?

    That would be illegal under US law.
    Most Police and Military personnel would refuse to carry it out.
    Many jurisdictions have stated that they would refuse to order their personnel to carry out that order.
    Most gun-owners would refuse to actively comply.
    Even passive (non-resisting) compliance would require full house and property search of tens of millions of dwellings.
    It would take years and require the majority of law-enforcement personnel.
    Those personnel would not be available for any other function… crime will go through the roof.

    You haven’t thought this through.

  16. stackja says:
    April 28, 2021 at 1:44 pm

    The left made a movie about a military coup: Seven Days in May. Democrats used electoral fraud to stage their coup.
    How many in the military will go against the Constitution? Biden doesn’t have unfettered power.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.