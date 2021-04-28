Hold onto your hat!

UPDATE APPROACHING NOON
The wind has dropped to zero in Victoria and as near as you can go without getting to zero in SA and NSW. Hilariously, in Victoria brown coal has ramped up from 69% of local generation at 8am to 88% at present while hydro dropped from 24% to 1%. Saving water I suppose.
The flow from Tasmania has been reduced, also to save water presumably, at the expense of burning more coal to keep things going in Victoria, SA and NSW where we are leaning on Qld and Victoria.
In SA gas generation is down to 57% from 90% at breakfast.
This is possibly the lowest wind period in recent times.
Across the SE at 8am the wind is generating 490MW of power, that is 2% of the demand and 6% of plated capacity.
Queensland is contributing 300MW, NSW 150MW, SA the wind leader 18MW, Victoria with the most installed capacity 17MW and Tasmania, the battery of the nation 2.6MW.
WA is going ok in comparison, generating 132MW, that is 7% of their demand.
This is the widget picture a bit earlier.
The widget (live display). It will change, especially the solar input that is about 15% at that time. Underneath the chart with the coloured bars there is a table with numbers for each category of power, state by state.
Don’t buy a kite in Autumn.
So here we go again. Hydro Tasmania sells its potable water for hertz. If the pumped hydro should work anywhere (largest dam face in the country), it would be Tasmania but it never comes up. Why? Wivenhoe and Somerset are two dams operating in cohesion yet never get a mention for pumped hydro even though it is the epitome of a dam feeding a storage ripe for rope and pillage. Why?
No one of intellect is in charge.
This stupid fucking country. Put some GPs and retired monied judges in charge. Nothing would change
The Wivenhoe/Somerset option isn’t discussed as there is some much cheap as shit black coal power all about the same area.
Also the politicians would be fucking about with the water supply for Brisbane, which they would only do so at their peril given recent history, and current water levels after eight years of below average rainfall in the catchment. It would be like touching a third rail.
“Hold onto your hat!”
That would be my ‘Make Australia Great Again’ to paraphrase the great man.
Bored with climate, bored with virus, etc the other scams, I have returned to reading my favourite authors. Last night I finished a recent book by Robert Harris, “Second Sleep,” disturbing imagination of time after last and future apocalypse scenarios, 2100s as medieval era. He’s a beaut writer.
Today I have finished the latest Ian Rankin book, appropriately titled “A Song ForTheDark Times.”
Obviously, I don’t sleep much at present, despite bcd.
Not a problem these days.
We’ll just do another lock down and order all businesses to shut.
Once the wind starts blowing again, we may allow them to reopen.
Who needs businesses, anyway, when we can just sell houses to each other and get rich in the process?
(Should I add /s here, just to ensure our ‘Dear Leaders’ don’t take the above seriously?)
Think about this.
Let’s actually ‘pretend’ for a minute that wind actually is the ‘way of the future’ to replace coal fired power, as we are interminably told.
We need (based on the yearly average) 555GWH of power each day.
The four renewables deliver 25% if that. There won’t really be many ‘NEW’ actual hydro plants (as pumped hydro is only a nett consumer of power anyway, and is not actually a generator of power) and rooftop solar will always just be for the residential consumers.
So, wind generation is the perceived major supplier.
To make up power to that 555GWH, (and the maths here is correct) then we need to construct the current and TOTAL existing wind plant fleet by a factor of seven, and that’s around 57,000MW of NEW wind generation, with the current Nameplate at 8132MW.
Forget where they will actually construct these. Forget the fact that they will have to replace them every 20 to 25 years. Forget the cost.
Forget all that.
Just go with the ideology that wind will be that replacement.
Okay then, what happens to ….. Australia when there are times like this with wind only delivering 3.4% of that total Nameplate.
The total generated (and that’s the same as the power actually being consumed) power yesterday was 552GWH, almost right on that daily average.
Wind generation delivered 19GWH, so operating at 3.4%.
Now multiply yesterday’s total of 3.4% by that factor of 7 and you have 23.8%.
Add on the 20% from hydro, commercial solar plants and rooftop solar and you have around 43% of the required (absolutely) power being available.
Anything even slightly less than ….. 100%, and they’re looking around for places to Loadshed.
At 43%, the grid has long failed. Long failed. Nobody has power, and remember here that rooftop solar is referenced to the grid power. The only people with power will be those who have rooftop battery grid independent power at their homes.
They can rabbit on all they like about grid scale batteries, etc etc etc, but when there are days like this, then the whole Country just ….. STOPS.
Tony.