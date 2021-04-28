Hold onto your hat!

UPDATE APPROACHING NOON

The wind has dropped to zero in Victoria and as near as you can go without getting to zero in SA and NSW. Hilariously, in Victoria brown coal has ramped up from 69% of local generation at 8am to 88% at present while hydro dropped from 24% to 1%. Saving water I suppose.

The flow from Tasmania has been reduced, also to save water presumably, at the expense of burning more coal to keep things going in Victoria, SA and NSW where we are leaning on Qld and Victoria.

In SA gas generation is down to 57% from 90% at breakfast.

This is possibly the lowest wind period in recent times.

Across the SE at 8am the wind is generating 490MW of power, that is 2% of the demand and 6% of plated capacity.

Queensland is contributing 300MW, NSW 150MW, SA the wind leader 18MW, Victoria with the most installed capacity 17MW and Tasmania, the battery of the nation 2.6MW.

WA is going ok in comparison, generating 132MW, that is 7% of their demand.

This is the widget picture a bit earlier.

The widget (live display). It will change, especially the solar input that is about 15% at that time. Underneath the chart with the coloured bars there is a table with numbers for each category of power, state by state.