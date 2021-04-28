It was Mr Albanese who put policy in the mouth of God



Visiting the Opposition Leader’s Twitter site about a year ago, I noticed a picture behind a picture. More specifically, an icon. That’s Our Lady of Perpetual Help:





I thought that was interesting. Albanese has said that of the “three great faiths” imparted to him by his mother – the Catholic Church, the Rabbitohs and the ALP – he has always remained faithful to the latter two. I also thought it was very nice to see – and I still do.

Anyway, it’s not really true to say God is indifferent to sides in politics. We can say with theological certainty that he wasn’t on the side of Germany’s National Socialists or Russia’s communists. What we cannot say is whether the butterfly effect of a million free wills is guaranteed to deliver majority endorsement for His will from one day – and one political contest – to the next. But holy chaos is not the subject here. The Prime Minister supposedly gave his detractors to understand that God is on his side. Well, he is. To believers, God is always on our side. That doesn’t mean he wills that we be re-elected if we happen to be MPs. The Opposition Leader has to stop pounding straw dummies to impress inner city Twitterers. They are not sophisticated people.

