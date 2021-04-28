It was Mr Albanese who put policy in the mouth of God

Visiting the Opposition Leader’s Twitter site about a year ago, I noticed a picture behind a picture. More specifically, an icon. That’s Our Lady of Perpetual Help:
I thought that was interesting. Albanese has said that of the “three great faiths” imparted to him by his mother – the Catholic Church, the Rabbitohs and the ALP – he has always remained faithful to the latter two. I also thought it was very nice to see – and I still do.
Anyway, it’s not really true to say God is indifferent to sides in politics. We can say with theological certainty that he wasn’t on the side of Germany’s National Socialists or Russia’s communists. What we cannot say is whether the butterfly effect of a million free wills is guaranteed to deliver majority endorsement for His will from one day – and one political contest – to the next. But holy chaos is not the subject here. The Prime Minister supposedly gave his detractors to understand that God is on his side. Well, he is. To believers, God is always on our side. That doesn’t mean he wills that we be re-elected if we happen to be MPs. The Opposition Leader has to stop pounding straw dummies to impress inner city Twitterers. They are not sophisticated people.
Did Christ visit Rub&Tugs in Judea?
And I thought Albo’s Perpetual Help was located at the Marrickville Rub & Tug shop?
Twofer!
Our Lady of Perpetual Happy Endings.
They can put him in a suit and re-set his snaggle teeth, but he remains a twisted wretched deformed man inside.
Good luck liberating them from the delusion that they are.
Who is Albo phoning?
He would be under a lot off pressure at the moment. His lacklustre poll performance and the knowledge that the ALP he claims never to have abandoned would abandon him in an instant means his sole protection is that rule preventing leadership challenges inserted by Rudd for his own benefit and without any thought to the benefit of the party – rather than a rule which time is past, it should probably never have been.
As soon as it is deemed timely they will dispense with the rule and Albo, so from where he sits he has limited time to redeem himself.
I simply cannot take him seriously. Apart from the fact that he sounds like a severely intellectually disabled thirteen year old, his commitment to honesty in public service (or total lack thereof) was revealed by the bizarre tale of his Italian father, which should have seen the imbecile punted from parliament under the S44 provisions. It was also entirely unsurprising that the braindead lamestream meeja, including the ALPBC (which ran a “touching” puff piece on Albo’s tireless search for da troof), ended up running dead on his obvious (parliamentary) illegitimacy.
Anyway, I’m just utterly sick of the frigging useless loathsome turd. When I lived in the inner west, to add insult to injury, not only was Albansleazy my local feral member, his equally useless and repulsive (ex) wife was my local state member.
I just wish such morons would go away and get out of my life. Enough.
I don’t think God is on the side of hypocrites who lie to people like coal miners.
Fellow is desperate for a relief but, thanks to the activity stirred up by Brittany, most of his regular providers are reluctant to come to Parliament House.
Things are getting desperate.
He might have to find himself a minister’s desk.
ScoMao has done nothing for Christians and nothing to advance the Liberal parties policies, values, and beliefs section on their various state websites… I’m not sure most Liberal MPs have even read their parties platforms… so maybe SloMao believes God’s purpose for the office of PM is to let the bureaucrats and State Premiers decide policy and defer to them for the correct meaning of the Constitution and then give them whatever they want!
P.S. what’s the value of saying you’re against identity politics but intend to do nothing about it despite being in the prime position to do something?
Folks, we’ve name-checked rubs and tugs etc. Thanks.
That’s not what the post is about.
God’s ok, I don’t have a problem there. No need for hiM to be a football in politics, though.
Albo should have kept his mouth shut, PM has a right to tell people about his moral compass, when others seem not to possess one.
I’d prefer politicians kept their (alleged) religious views to themselves – and yes, that includes the likes of Albansleazey, Krudd, Keneally, Morristeen and various m00zley imbeciles (who shall remain nameless).
It is the absolute height of hypocrisy for such idiots to be citing their views on religion while they sell this country down the toilet to the stinking CCP.
I dunno, what to do with these graven image Catholic types. A picture that sweats blood once a year would be most helpful for Albo, I believe.
Ooo you are awful …
“I must admit I was saying to myself, ‘You know, Lord, where are you, where are you? I’d like a reminder if that’s OK,’” Morrison said. “And there right in front of me was the biggest picture of a soaring eagle that I could imagine and of course the verse hit me. “The message I got that day was, ‘Scott, you’ve got to run to not grow weary, you’ve got to walk to not grow faint, you’ve got to spread your wings like an eagle to soar like an eagle.’”
He might have made that up. If you are praying for guidance in your important work and believe you received it, it seems immodest to go around talking about it. See how God helps me, I must be special. It’s the way Pentecostals do their stuff I guess. The gesturing and chanting. Making the sign of the cross quietly is more discreet and personal.
Albo needs a miracle … before the next election.
“God, I’ve got a Mr Albanese on the phone from Australia. He says it’s important.”
“Australia? That’s where that Happy Clapper SloMo’s from, right?”
I heard Albosleazy on Sky last night trying to make sly and cheap political points about Morrison’s faith. All I can say to the sleazy Marxist creep that is “Albo”….do keep it up. Remember how Labor and the progressive left filth did the same during the last federal election when they tried to tie Morrison’s faith to the MSM frenzy over Izzy Folau. It didn’t go down too well…did it?
The truth is that Morrison made his comments during a service whilst attending a Pentecostalist church. Having failed with all the “wape” stuff, Albosleazy and his comrades on the left are now attacking him over his religious affiliation, something they wouldn’t dare to…say…Anne Aly or Ed Husic…oh and I can guarantee you that a Friday sermon at a mosque anywhere in Australia would make anything Morrison’s says or hears at a Pentecostalist church look like a Quaker prayer meeting
And actually, Morrison is 100% right about the evil that is social media. And I’m not even a Christian.
Oh and last night on Andrew Bolt….the man who usually can’t wait to talk over everyone sat silently whilst a very sinister woman by the name of Meredith Doig was given time to sprout her nasty far-left progressive rubbish about the need to know about Morrison’s faith. Would she say the same about Ed Husic? I doubt it.
See how God helps me, I must be special. It’s the way Pentecostals do their stuff I guess.
It’s certainly not my cup of tea.
And as a rule of thumb, I think politicians should avoid “doing God” whilst in office. By all means attend church, but don’t make a public issue of it, as Rudd did. I’m afraid that even if it is sincere, it comes across as cynical. True to our British cultural heritage, Australians are not demonstrative about their religion.
The Opposition Leader has to stop pounding straw dummies to impress inner city Twitterers. They are not sophisticated people.
Albanese appears to have learned nothing from Shorten’s near catastrophic failure in 2019. Not only does he speak out of both sides of his mouth on coal but now he seeks to score political points on the back of Morrison’s religiosity. As with Shorten, the public neither likes him nor trusts him.
Yes, thanks for mentioning that Bolt-Doig exchange, Cassie.
The video is up at his site.
Honestly, WTF ???
That segment was quite extraordinary, I wish I’d listened to it in more detail but was hoovering dinner at the time and posting here.
Two things – the (very) brief early mention of Krudd’s religious posturing and her thanks to Bolta for allowing her a platform on his show.
Peter Singer
Clive Hamilton
Kimberly K’ching
The Nuclear Milkman
The Doig
What next, Bob bloody Brown expounding on evils of windfarms?
I’ll never understand Rugby. Why would you choose a rabbit at an emblem?
“Honestly, WTF ???”
Indeed…that’s what I thought. Bolt just sat there and allowed the very creepy Doig to sprout her vile garbage.
I think I’m going to have to give Bolt a miss for a while.
“That segment was quite extraordinary,”
Quite so…I found it chilling.
+1
Looks like Scummo’s using KRudd’s Howard Lite “church step” playbook delivery – getting desperate, with Labor pressuring him on a few fronts?
As with Shorten, the public neither likes him nor trusts him.
Roger, I don’t think the public even knows his name mostly.
He seems to have no direction or secure policy platform whatsoever.
ANAL is a straw dummy.
Candy:
Every other form of church looks different or strange to someone from another denomination or religion. I think the Apostles went around talking about what God through Christ had done for them and the world: it was The Good News.
Christians do believe that God helps them when they pray. For Morrison, this was said to have happened while he was at church. Many churches have a long tradition of congregants standing up and declaring their faith and how God has answered their prayers.
Some of this is personal praise for God for prayers answered and some of it can be as an exemplar to others. For some protestant churches laity can have a role in exhortation. Personally, it is not my “cup of tea” but what should be more important is that it is done sincerely and not as a tool for other things or for self-aggrandisement. But it is not up to us to judge another person’s sincerity of faith.
As to Bolt’s guest from the Rationalist Society of Australia last night, I thought it strange that the she commented about the separation of church and state. Surely she knows that the separation of church and state means that a person standing for or holding an office under the crown (state) is not to be denied that position because of their faith. It surprises me that so many people think it means that a person should not be able to hold any office because they have a belief system.
I could never understand why Andrew Bolt likes Albo personally.
It surprises me that so many people think it means that a person should not be able to hold any office because they have a belief system.
It’s the old lie that to be secular is to be values neutral.
Nobody is values neutral; everybody brings their belief system to the table, even “rationalists”, which I understand the lady claims to be.
As to Bolt’s guest from the Rationalist Society of Australia last night, I thought it strange that the she commented about the separation of church and state. Surely she knows that the separation of church and state means that a person standing for or holding an office under the crown (state) is not to be denied that position because of their faith. It surprises me that so many people think it means that a person should not be able to hold any office because they have a belief system.
The greatest irony is that Separation of Church and State is a Christian concept, developed by thinkers and philosophers of Christian extraction and tradition.
Here being championed by a person who exalts herself and her Reason alone.
Hmmm… That qualifies as religion, being (From Dictionary.com):
“a set of beliefs concerning the cause, nature, and purpose of the universe, especially when considered as the creation of a superhuman agency or agencies, usually involving devotional and ritual observances, and often containing a moral code governing the conduct of human affairs.”
“Lee says:
April 28, 2021 at 12:15 pm
I could never understand why Andrew Bolt likes Albo personally.”
He’s always had a soft spot for bending the knee to those who would silence him. Rather Freudian.
Yes, worship of Reason was a part of the French Revolution. That didn’t end well.
I think it was Ann Coulter who said something like [quoting from memory here]:
“Progressives accuse conservatives of thinking that God is on our side. We don’t – God is on everyone’s side. But conservatives, unlike progressives, want to be on God’s side.”
Does being secretly videoed speaking at church constitute making a public issue of it, though, Roger? I follow politics pretty closely and I’ve never heard Morrison speaking about religion.
I’d be interested to know if “rationalist” Doig has ever called for the banning of “smoking ceremonies” at all public and parliamentary events.
Albanese was on the news yesterday somewhere in the outback and absolutely covered in flies. Strangely enough the two women who were with him barely had a fly on them. I believe the name beelzebub means ‘lord of the flies’. Just sayin’.
Judging by the present Pope, we can’t even say a college of Cardinal will necessarily reflect the divine will.
Barnaby and Albo-the-Tory-fighter opposed each other in Rugby in Canberra?