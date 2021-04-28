Let’s Get Ready To Crumble

MEETING jaw to jaw may be better than war, as Churchill said, but when your enemy’s is clenched for battle rather than loosened for mediation, war is possible whether you like it or not.

I’m all up for calling them out but I’m not up for standing in front of the tank that’s gunna run over us.” – Luckily for the West, Sky’s Paul Murray isn’t in charge of an army or a foreign ministry



Thankfully, a calm Senator James Paterson was on hand to explain how deterrence and realpolitik work in this nasty world to Murray, Chris Kenny, Michael Kroger and Mark Latham (video). When conservatives talk like adolescents on war and principle, that’s a worry. The South China Sea isn’t a panel discussion and Beijing doesn’t care about you ‘calling them out.’

UPDATE: Tim Blair remembers that Michael Pezzullo has dealt with ill-informed idiots before: