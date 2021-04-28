Let’s Get Ready To Crumble

MEETING jaw to jaw may be better than war, as Churchill said, but when your enemy’s is clenched for battle rather than loosened for mediation, war is possible whether you like it or not.
I’m all up for calling them out but I’m not up for standing in front of the tank that’s gunna run over us.”
– Luckily for the West, Sky’s Paul Murray isn’t in charge of an army or a foreign ministry
Thankfully, a calm Senator James Paterson was on hand to explain how deterrence and realpolitik work in this nasty world to Murray, Chris Kenny, Michael Kroger and Mark Latham (video). When conservatives talk like adolescents on war and principle, that’s a worry. The South China Sea isn’t a panel discussion and Beijing doesn’t care about you ‘calling them out.’
UPDATE: Tim Blair remembers that Michael Pezzullo has dealt with ill-informed idiots before:
I used to watch Paul Murray, but covid and Trump made him impossible to enjoy, bad take after bad take
Ok, bear with my (I hope) flight of fancy. As I oft say, I hope I’m wrong.
History doesn’t quite repeat, but humans and cultures being what they are, some things do recur when conditions are similar. I know it’s easy to cherry-pick events to suit an argument, but things seem too alike to be coincidental. Anyway, if people think I’m way wrong the grouchy Cats will enjoy telling me.
Putin spells it out, Xi spells it out, yet it seems the West goes on, oblivious.
America, seemingly incapable of getting its shit together.
Western Europe, sliding into irrelevance. And demographics don’t lie, Europe’s future won’t be celebrating Christmas and Easter!
Russia and China? If not formally, certainly acting in concert as 2 massive autocracies. Remember the Nazi Soviet pact?
Hitler laid it all out in the 1920s, and hardly anyone listened.
Now we have the “Xi Jinping Thought”.
Putin? He reckons the breakup of the USSR was a catastrophe, and is a new tsar.
Concentration camps? Everything old is new again!
They both know the yanks can’t fight a 2-front war. What happens next, I have no idea. Would the US see it’s national interest in Europe, or in our neighbourhood?
One would guess that as long as one US Ohio class sub remains undetected, they would think twice. But with China developing aircraft carrier killer missiles, and Russia allegedly close to knocking out western satellites, we might be rooted.
With 27 million square kms and over 1.5 billion people between them, they might think war is worth the risk. I wonder what chance a first strike, a la Pearl Harbor.
It really is feeling like the 1930s all over again.
Kroger et. al. must not be aware that it is China’s policy to invade Taiwan if the latter makes any move towards de jure independence. That is not the policy of a state power open to mediation.
Senator James Paterson’s remark that the CCP is busy testing the resolve of the Biden administration is on the money.
The CCP were given free rein under Obama including building military bases on reefs and rocky islets across the South China Sea. The CCP is obviously expecting that Biden will be feeble, confused and vacillating, affording China the ideal opportunity to invade and conquer Taiwan.
Latho is right though, that it isn’t the job of some public service flunky to be making these announcements.
In that clip SloMo talks about always working in the national interest.
Meanwhile his and previous governments have allowed a million Chicoms to live here and still allows Chicom propaganda organs in our universities. That’s not to mention selling half the country to China including the Port of Darwin.
Put your money on it.
The target will be the same. The carriers.
fascist are gonna fascist
In my opinion Paul Murray’s not a conservative, he’s just a cheerleader for the liberal government.
Haha.
The Carriers weren’t at Pearl, they’d been sent on a wild goose chase the week before.
One of them was off the coast of China on 12/7/1941/.
Roger says:
April 28, 2021 at 2:57 pm
It really is feeling like the 1930s all over again.
Well for Uigers in China its actually about 1942, the lists were made, the camps have been filled and they are being “processed”.
Spot on Richard, further Kroger is a leftist pretending to be conservative and Latham is probably the most conservative of the bunch.
With how bad Victoria have gone over this past decade, I’m surprised anyone cares what Kroger thinks…
Aaah! Peace in our time.
Where have I heard that before?
Nobody wants to discuss Covid as a biological strike against Taiwan and the US and India.
We need to arm up fairly quick. Not being a defence type, I can only state that the obvious is going nuclear, with the delivery systems to match. The West needs to stop arsing about and rearm.
It is self evident that Beijing and Taipei disagree on the island’s status but that wasn’t always the case. President Xi says there is only “one China” and that Taiwan is an inalienable element of it and this is evidenced (in part) by an understanding reached in 1992 between representatives of the CCP and Taiwan’s then ruling political party.
The ‘1992 Consensus’, states that there is only “one China” but allows for differing interpretations, by which both Beijing and Taipei agree that Taiwan belongs to China, while they disagree on which entity is China’s legitimate governing body. (perhaps Taipei is the capital of a reunited China? 🙂 )
Anyway, the underlying if not explicit aspect of the 1992 Consensus is that Taiwan will not pursue independence. All good so far and a kind of detente settled.
But, in 2019, Taiwan’s president, Tsai Ing-wen rejected the consensus. She said a “one country, two systems” framework was unacceptable (probably taking note of what was emerging in Hong Kong) and her rejection of the Consensus substantially opened the door to Taiwanese independence. Naturally, mainland Chinese were enraged.
So, things have gone from bad to worse and many commentators are openly wondering whether China will make a military move. Just a few short years ago, such thoughts would have been completely implausible. Perhaps the most obvious question is whether the US would militarily assist Taiwan?
US-Taiwan relations are covered by the Taiwan Relations Act which many (especially in Taiwan) see as having ‘promoted’ or ‘encouraged’ Taiwan’s secessionists. The issue for the US is, if China takes Taiwan by force, whether committing US troops to the defense of Taiwan, they unwittingly enter into a existential threat to the US.
The reason for that is China would almost certainly unleash a whole-of-society commitment to what they see as a fundamental national security issue. What started out as protecting a small democracy could escalate into a brutal fight for the very survival of the US and other nations.
It is well documented that US military planners have war-gamed such an event for the past two years and in every scenario, the US lost. One element is the Chinese ‘casualty tolerance’ and don’t forget that China also shares a binding mutual defense treaty with North Korea. (say goodbye, Seoul. Vietnam? Japan? There are plenty of old scores to settle in that region.)
To be clear, I think China is filled with malevolent intent and is utterly untrustworthy. Their actions in the South China Sea, not to mention Tibet, the Uyghurs, India incursions, Belt and Road debt traps, Hong Kong brutality…. that the CCP are working towards weakening democratic principles and replace them with authoritarian governance is obvious. The CCP has re-made international politics but I have serious doubts whether the US, with a coalition of supporting nations including Australia, can now do anything to cage the Chinese dragon. She is out and rampant.
We cannot and must not appease China – but be careful what you wish for. It is unrealistic to expect that if the shooting starts, it can be contained to a small island 160 kilometres of the mainland Chinese coast.
Correct.
off the mainland Chinese coast.
The Chineseare testing how far te owners of US bribe taking polliemuppets ,the owners have paid a lot to get these corrupt second raters in politics . The Wall street billionaires want those billions to keep flowing ,they will only fight China if their cashflow is interrupted . My advice to Xia is to keep the bribes flowing and you will get away with anything ,everything in America is for sale ,particularly the political class .
Kroger needs to have another look at the map. The Taiwan issue is not part of the BRI strategy; it has never been.
Xi Jinping has a personal stake in reuniting Taiwan. As far as Xi is concerned, like Hong Kong, it belongs to China, and the rest of the world can gnash their teeth.
The Chinese-made computer systems should last long enough for the military to capture 23+ million people on the island of Taiwan; a task that is made easier by the fact some 90% of the inhabitants live in urban areas on 1/3 of the island.
“Strayan Drongo says:
April 28, 2021 at 4:15 pm
Spot on Richard, further Kroger is a leftist pretending to be conservative and Latham is probably the most conservative of the bunch.”
Correct.
Wasnt the magic half negro a treasure ?
He gave the chinese a boost into the topl league .
He gave the Iran fascists lots of money for their uclear ambitions.
He caused the creation of ISIS by trying to destroy Assads stable governent .
He signed trade deals which exported American jobs .to make more moneybfor his billionaire owners ,
Now the billionaires have stolen an election to get the paedofilth biden in to keep up obamas destruction and make more billions from the peasants .
I wonder what chance a first strike, a la Pearl Harbor.
A nuclear strike on Pearl Harbor. Is the US going risk getting all its CONUS cities nuked over that?
Maybe the US nukes Taiwan (after all it is part of China) in retaliation and calls it quits as China gets Taiwan. The CCP doesn’t get Taiwan semi, though.
I’m not up for standing in front of the tank that’s gunna run over us
No shit, faggot
Pass me the sticky bombs then.
Not wanting to be pessimistic, but I’m worried the only way a hot war due to Chinese overreach could be prevented is the collapse and overthrow of the CCP.
Unfortunately, those vile gangsters have never looked more secure since the “alleged’ incidents in mid 1989. The all encompassing surveillance state allied with a seemingly unflinching military/police complex as well the rise in that peculiar brand of Chinese nationalism (i.e. the need to correct many “alleged” historical wrongs against the muddle kingdom, no matter how ancient), doesn’t bode well for the short term future of the region.
Then there’s the behaviour of that utterly illegitimate regime in Washington to consider. The Chinese sense weakness there and with very good reason.
Needless to say, nor has the weakness of this stupid, stupid country gone unnoticed by the CCP. We may indeed soon be “existing in interesting times”.
At least Kroger mentioned the infiltration of our universities.
Precious few seem worried about that.. all of our higher education research and development is likely infested with Chicom agents.
.. and where do you think our defence tech comes from?
It’s not helpful that people like Pezullo and Dutton make literal reference to war with China. There are no preparations Australia can make that would improve our situation should military means become necessary. Talking it up is in my view childish and ignorant behaviour.
Pearl Harbour , a Sneak Attack ? the war ! had been going since 1939!
They were surprised?
Good summary, Speedbox.
Professor Fred Lenin says:
April 28, 2021 at 5:15 pm
Pearl Harbour , a Sneak Attack ? the war ! had been going since 1939!
They were surprised?
Depending on how you define it, the war had been going on in China since at least 1937.
The USS Panay was sunk in the Yangtze in 1937, five men were killed and 43 sailors and five civilians on board were wounded.
Sounds like Scummo’s standard M.O. when in a tight spot.
/Fearless leader
Good news everybody, US to clamp down on fracking while China ramps up.
Trying again.
During the first two months of 2021, the Chinese oil and gas giant Sinopec managed to bring 28 new shale gas wells on stream in the country. The company also announced that the shale gas production from its major Fuling field jumped by 20% compared to last year. And despite the recent collapse in oil and gas prices, as well as the uncertainty brought by the Covid-19 pandemic, Sinopec remains optimistic on the future of shale gas. Its latest achievement was the completion of the first phase of a new shale field in Weirong, adding 1 billion cubic meters per day of shale capacity. This series of breakthroughs reveal a more global trend: a possible revolution in the Chinese shale gas sector. But in a country traditionally relying on conventional gas resources, how realistic is this “shale boom”?
A “coal to shale gas” switch?
The share of natural gas in China’s total energy consumption reached a modest 8% in 2019. However, this figure is expected to climb as a result of China’s strategy to move away from coal, resulting in rising industrial and residential gas consumption. One of the drivers of the rise in gas production is likely to be shale gas, which represented 6% of total gas production in the country in 2019.
Inspired by the fracking boom of the 2000s in the United States, China is eager to reproduce a similar trend domestically. Its proven geological reserves amount to 31 trillion cubic meters and are the world’s largest shale gas reserves.
Plus an interesting piece on oil storage in the US last year. What now under new management?
Thank you for such a thoughtful summary, Speedbox.
But China itself cannot wage large-scale war with North America, Australia and Europe without risking total political collapse and the permanent, unrecoverable loss of all its foreign enterprises, properties and monies. It would be finished.
On the subject of lost war games, I’ve made mention of that here before but I am a sceptic. First, I’m not sure why the people privy to such knowledge would be publicising it; second, it would be a smart psy-op to say you’d lost even if you hadn’t; and, third, the US military-industrial complex always wants more money – and that is more likely to be forthcoming if you convince the right people you’re losing screen wars against theoretical Chinese forces.
One final thing: we overstate our own softness. Thanks to the War on Terrorism, Allied soldiers have done a lot more war-fighting than those grim-faced Chinese boys marching down the parade route.
I agree with Latham that this PS shithead should be sacked. Fancy opining publicly about such things.
Spot on CL.
China wouldn’t last much more than a year in a wide spread all out war.
Straya shouldn’t be making any more noise than is absolutely necessary on this subject – we should just be getting very busy with preparations, including of a non-military variety.
In spite of the warning provided by the virus-related disruptions to international trade and supply chains, we are still shockingly vulnerable in so many ways to the prospect of blockades which could well result from conflict over Taiwan. Where is our on-shore strategic fuel reserve, just to take one crucial example….?
We are also fiscally vulnerable, with government spending so reliant on mining revenues, in spite of claimed “conservative” estimates of iron ore prices – how do we pay our bills if the revenue goes to zero due to a blockade?
Here is Pezzullo’s column in its entirety: The drums of war are growing louder.
Speedbox says:
April 28, 2021 at 4:19 pm
It is well documented that US military planners have war-gamed such an event for the past two years and in every scenario, the US lost.
Carefully seeded misinformation? Maybe they haven’t “carefully documented” the war-gamed scenario where the PLA land cannon-fodder that can’t gain resupply? Then again, they probably haven’t war-gamed a scenario where an Obama-devotee holds the nuclear football.
These dead shit pubic serpents believe that they are born to rule cos they’ve been to uni doncha know even though it was probably some bludge course at the ANUs.
Look. All due respect to Mr Paterson, but I have been informed by informed experts that we can win conflicts by our cultured reason.
Wishing not to be killed is a form of violence and bound to ignite a justifiably assertive response from your attacker.
I would rather be dead or a slave than to have won a ‘victory’ over another by taking advantage of their weaknesses, be they equipment or strategic intelligence or such. When you defeat someone where they are weaker than you, we both lose.
How about, instead of provoking ‘enemies’, we send them macramé plant holders, or
troopsof interpretive dancer collectives, or poems.
In fact, here is a poem I prepared during the first Gulf War but updated for a conflict in the South China Sea.
Hey look at me. Then look at you,
See you we’re one? See we’re not two?
We have us two faces just like a coin,
We have a value just when we’re joined.
Hark! Hark! The man with the pointy hat cometh!
Do you not fill your room with all toys,
To sweeten the play when you penetrate boys?
Do you not dream of a Gaia pristine
That you can enjoy while enjoying a teen?
Hark! Hark! So fleet is the sweet when we bummeth!
We are one people and mixed in a blender:
But if we’re all one, is it a surrender?
When you take my money, then I am enriched.
When you defend order, then I am enstitched.
Hark! Hark! The pain and the gain zero-summeth!
I give you my freedom to take what you want
A complete surrender is bestest détente.
So take you my will. So take you my choice.
And take you my hand when we partake of boys.
Hark! Hark! To incline to decline is so yummeth!
Anyway, Kumbaya everybody.
Remember that these pubes constitute the permanent government of the country- polliemuppets just come and go. Anyone who tries to change anything will be dealt with with. Rememeber when Parkinson accused Abbott of ‘damaging’ the pubic ‘service’. So so broken.
Thank you Mother Lode that was lovely, I feel so much not better now. BTW can you remind me again who it was that said a war could have been won by “cultured reason” apart from your good self, I just can’t remember at the moment.?