He may be the worst mass manslaughterer in US history

But Andrew Cuomo isn’t the New Yorker whose office was just raided by the Biden gestapo.



Authorities? What a twee euphemism for a Democrat death squad sent to get even with the lawyer who revealed all about Mr Biden’s son and bagman. Giuliani’s lawyer Robert Costello has posted a statement in response to this latest example of left-wing process terrorism:

The Biden department of justice has completely ignored clear evidence (which the FBI has had for over a year) in texts and emails on Hunter Biden’s hard drive of failing to register numerous times as a foreign agent, child pornography, money laundering, and 30 years of the Biden Crime family taking millions and millions in bribes to sell his public offices. Instead, the Justice Department decided it was a higher priority to serve (at dawn) search warrants for electronics at the home and law office of former Mayor Rudolph Giuliani.

Rudi is no Hans Litten but the vengeance at work here is the same.