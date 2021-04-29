Killed on 6 January: 1 – Democrats’ war to keep slaves: 650,000

Posted on April 29, 2021

3 Responses to Killed on 6 January: 1 – Democrats’ war to keep slaves: 650,000

  1. Mother Lode says:
    April 29, 2021 at 10:45 am

    Some protesters made their way into the Capitol. There is plenty of footage of the gates being opened for them. The ‘voice’ for events on the ground was an Antifa goon.

    One person was killed – an unarmed woman.

    They will keep ramping this nonsense up until it eclipses the Civil War.

  2. Bruce of Newcastle says:
    April 29, 2021 at 11:17 am

    Day of infamy! All those battleships sunk on the Capitol lawn will be remembered.

  3. Mark M says:
    April 29, 2021 at 11:22 am

    Michael Yon has become nationally known through his reporting from Iraq and Afghanistan during the first two decades of the 21st century.
    He’s generally been prescient in his predictions, and despite attracting official ire for his no-holds-barred criticism of mistakes and misguided policies, he’s been proven right more often than not.

    He foresees serious conflict in the USA in the immediate future …

    https://bayourenaissanceman.blogspot.com/2021/04/michael-yon-i-am-warning-and-warning.html?utm_source=feedburner&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=Feed%3A+BayouRenaissanceMan+%28Bayou+Renaissance+Man%29

