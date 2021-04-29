Politics of the absolutely lowest common denominator
First this: Americans Waking Up to Fact That Kamala Harris Is an Idiot. The astonishing part is how many still don’t know and will never know.
I am also on some mailing list from the Democrats in Florida. This is the latest note to me. Politics for idiots, that is for sure.
Stephen — this is a hard email to write.
But Democrats are about to lose our shot to pass H.R. 1, outlaw Republican cheating… and keep our progressive Senate Majority.
Almost no one — seriously, NO ONE — has donated to fund our ads to pass H.R. 1. We’re still 8,401 donations SHORT of our strict budget goal.
If we miss this goal, McConnell will BLOCK H.R. 1… we’ll LOSE our Senate Majority.
So this is your FINAL chance to do the right thing, Stephen! Generous Democrats are 250%-MATCHING all donations before our strict deadline at 9AM tomorrow.
CAN YOU DONATE TO PASS H.R. 1 AND CEMENT OUR SENATE MAJORITY?
Stephen — If we pass H.R. 1, we’ll BAN Republican cheating, BOOST Democratic Voter Turnout, and KEEP our Democratic Senate Majority. It’s that simple.
And right now, our expert pressure ads are WORKING!
That’s why we need to keep our ads up — but we need 8,401 donations by tomorrow morning to fully fund them.
We’ll use that money to prove to McConnell it’ll be a HUGE MISTAKE to block H.R. 1 — he’ll have NO CHOICE but to send H.R. 1 to President Biden’s desk!!
But Stephen, we’re still 8,401 donations short of our strict goal. So we need you to rush $5 to pass H.R. 1 right now →
Thank you!
Packing their Courts
Packing their Senate
Packing their Fudge
The only thing Democrats wont pack – is their bags…
Kamala Harris- Red Meat and Dietary Guidelines
3 minute video
No comment possible.
“…outlaw Republican cheating…”
… and enshrine Democrat cheating.
Hey, it’s only fair – there’s no way they can win on the merits of their policies, and it’s their turn (in perpetuity) damnit – just like it was HilBillaries turn to be chief thief. The only reason she didn’t win is because Repubs didn’t allow Dems to cheat enough. We HAVE to fix that!
Cackling Kamala can’t stop larfing that being one of the first turfed out in the primaries, she will soon be installed President once they over throw dementia Joe.
“…she will soon be installed President once they over throw dementia Joe.”
She needs Joe to last 2 years and one day – that way, after the fix the system, she can be Pres for 10 years.
outlaw Republican cheating
But not soviet demorat cheating. We run the elections now its fair!
Easy with the links Steve, my computer screen is running out of blue ink
Just goes to show the Democrat party thinks the people on their mailing lists are stupid too.
As usual, look at what a lefty is accusing other people of…
We must pass HR-1 because everyone knows that black people are too lazy and stupid to obtain a free photo ID required for literally every other normal activity necessary to live in society. Also, how do you expect illegal aliens now streaming across our border to vote?
Z @1:05
Cmon man, where was the trigger warning ⚠️. That was just awful to watch and listen to. I may need therapy now.
Foolish email. What a turn off!
The corrupt grasping billionaires who own American politics and polliescum are surely taking the wee wee by foisting these useless articles on the long suffering populace . They have got to be kidding , out of the massive number of corrupt polliescum they own they picked these two .
They coukd be doing it for a bet or more likely tgey are showing teir complete contempt for teir fellow Americans . Is there still a wall in Wall street they can be lined up against and removed from the scene?
This is whats known as scraping te bottom of the cesspit .
All those 81M+ voters for the most popular president. Ever, seems they have no money left to donate.
Brother, can you spare a dime for 2 fridges Nancy and her ultra creamy ice Cream?
By and large Democrats are stupid, but they are also evil people. Abortion at 8.9 months is the proof positive of my claim.
The most stupid seem to be the black democrats. There is not a single intelligent, articulate black democrat in congress. Not one.
You can take the savage out of the Get-Tow, but you can’t take the Get-Tow out of the savage.
The GOP on the other hand are feckless cowards of the highest order. Elections are the domain of the states. Federal Congress can’t make election law. If the roles were reversed, the Demonrats would have stopped HR1 in its tracks via court order.
They need more money; why? To buy Mitch, or someone else?
The dems and assorted allies, not least those in the media, are destroying America.
There is now no legal, justice or electoral remedy. If Americans want their country and their freedom back they’ll have to do it the same way they saw off the British in the 18th century.
Mark M says:
April 29, 2021 at 3:35 pm
All those 81M+ voters for the most popular president. Ever, seems they have no money left to donate.
Precisely my thinking.
That mystery “huge groundswell of support/ highest approval ratings evah!!” doesnt seem to be working.
Almost like its not really there.
Joe then went on to describe what he called, without cracking a smile, the ‘American Rescue Plan’. In essence, it is the same plan that was outlined, but in more modest terms, by a certain Italian politician in the 1920s. ‘All within the state, nothing outside the state, nothing against the state.’