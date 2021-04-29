The Democrat Party’s impressively long war against Asians

Posted on April 29, 2021 by currencylad


In 1882, the Chinese Exclusion Act was signed into law by President Chester A. Arthur after being passed in the US House of Representatives by 69 Republicans and 202 Democrats; then passed in the Senate by nine Republicans and 22 Democrats. Examining the editorial artworks of the era – my customary wont – I found this cartoon from the time, presumably published in a GOP-leaning journal or newspaper. Now 140 years old, it’s almost note perfect still. Almost.

