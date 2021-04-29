Tony Abbott was the living embodiment of Adam Smith

HE must have been, right? ABC business reporter Gareth Hutchens argues that Josh Frydenberg is “repudiating the economics of Tony Abbott.” The Treasurer’s man-crush on John Maynard Keynes is “radically different” to Abbott’s preferences and situates Frydenberg “more in the Menzies camp than Abbott’s camp.” Hutchens’ knowledge of the economic philosophy debate in the Liberal Party – especially from the Oil Shock onwards – is running a deficit in its own right.