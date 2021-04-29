Tony Abbott was the living embodiment of Adam Smith

HE must have been, right? ABC business reporter Gareth Hutchens argues that Josh Frydenberg is “repudiating the economics of Tony Abbott.” The Treasurer’s man-crush on John Maynard Keynes is “radically different” to Abbott’s preferences and situates Frydenberg “more in the Menzies camp than Abbott’s camp.” Hutchens’ knowledge of the economic philosophy debate in the Liberal Party – especially from the Oil Shock onwards – is running a deficit in its own right.
-
Howard got the budget back into surplus within 12 months after the 1996 election. His spending cuts caused a Parliament House riot.
Unemployment went from 8% in 1996 to 4% by 2007.
Howard/Costello is the only govt since 1972 to reduce govt debt and to reduce unemployment
We can do the American trick ,borrow heaps to make the economy you are stuffing up with woke crap look better . America has been doing it for years ,they only owe$228 trilion yes TRILLION and paedo biden is borrowingg Trillions more to top up Gates ,soros etc bank accounts
Least well informed observation on treasurers or libs that I’ve seen in some time, which is saying something.
I’m neutral about Abbott and economic policy because he didn’t get rid of St Malcolm the Green and pussyfooted around the disastrous policies that were coming out of the Turnbull clique. But he was probably better than Frydenberg.
On the other hand I stand by my view that the Libs may as well spend it all since if they don’t Labor will. The Left have embraced magical money trees like a man dying of thirst embraces a slab of VB in the Gibson Desert. One would hope though that Frydenberg would spend it on something somewhat useful, like HELE power stations and corporate tax cuts. But so far he seems disinclined to. Purple is the colour of the day.
Frydenburg does have the financial firehose out at the moment. There is practically no restraint.
I can’t think of any good economic strategies out of Abbott though, beyond killing the carbon tax.
Anyway, this Hutchens dude seems to have the correct qualifications required of an ABC business reporter, ignorance. And it seems, he is further dumbing down to comment on economic matters.
Just another ABC tax leach. Also, if a government manages to achieve a surplus then it’s time for tax cuts.
The only way out of this economic shitshow is through massive inflation or a reset. Neither is going to be pleasant. Keynes may end up being the most influential and evil individual of the last 100 years.
Joshi Frydchickenberger – as I listen to that appalling imbecile Clennell discussing the former’s wondrous performance as treasurer.
Also, if a government manages to achieve a surplus then it’s time for tax cuts.
If we don’t have surplus budgets we will have increasing govt debt forever
Indeed, the ALPBC has always been my go to source for sound economic analysis since – well, never.
If we don’t have surplus budgets we will have increasing govt debt forever
Rubbish. Ever heard of the Laffer curve?
Rubbish. Ever heard of the Laffer curve?
Not really. Without surplus budgets how will we reduce our ever increasing govt debt??
Well you’re not very well read then.
What a bizarre or dishonest way to answer a seemingly simple question.
You’re a clown Neil.
Go away.
Figure 10 on this page encapsulates so much that is wrong with federal government spending –
https://www.abs.gov.au/articles/insights-household-income-and-saving-state-and-territory
What we discover from that most interesting graph is that, in the 2019-20 year, households in Australia’s second smallest jurisdiction – i.e. the Canberra Bubble – amassed savings which far exceeded those of Victoria, South Australia, Tasmania and the NT and which were not far behind Queensland and Western Australia.
Only New South Wales, with nearly 19 times the population, managed household savings clearly ahead of the ACT – $38.4bn compared to $17.8bn for the ACT.
It’s very difficult to imagine that these striking contrasts are because the residents of the Bubble are living in a state of Scrooge-like frugality, compared to wild extravagance throughout the length and breadth of the rest of the nation.
A massive concentration of seriously well-paid (i.e. overpaid) jobs, along with very generous conditions of employment, which make two income (and high income at that) families much more the norm than elsewhere, might be closer to the mark. All of this paid for with borrowed money, and waiting for future taxpayers like a ticking time bomb.
Methinks Neil is a politico-economic catfish.
Well you’re not very well read then.
OK i am not well read.
How can we reduce govt debt without running surplus budgets??
A massive concentration of seriously well-paid (i.e. overpaid) jobs, along with very generous conditions of employment, which make two income (and high income at that) families much more the norm than elsewhere, might be closer to the mark. All of this paid for with borrowed money, and waiting for future taxpayers like a ticking time bomb.
Yes canbra is like a tick on our fair land- feeding off it while poisoning it.