Worse than he was before…

Karl Rove in the WSJ: Joe Biden Is the Six Trillion Dollar Man.
All this largess requires confiscatory tax increases that would punish savings by raising capital-gains tax rates, devastate small businesses that pass profits through to their owners by taxing income more heavily, and make U.S. businesses less competitive abroad by raising corporate rates well above those of foreign competitors.”
To the presses!
Rove and the GOP were mute as Trump clocked record deficits and total debt. They can’t expect any credit for calling it now that the big spenders are in town.
$6 trillion?
“The Big Guy’s” 10% slice of that action is starting to looking pretty damn good.
Is Paedo Junior, the Crack-Head, still doing all the family bookwork?
If this keeps up, the U.S. taxpayers might eventually be paying “The Big Guy” even more loot than the Chi-Coms, the Russians, the Ukrainians, the Iranians, the Khazakstanis and the Venezuelans are currently paying him.
Old Nancy Gin-Bottle might even be in line for a second ice-cream fridge.
The wealthy in the USA are sizing up the exits. Given that the US is one of only a few countries that tax their citizens earnings anywhere in the world, renunciation of citizenship gets them out of that issue.
“Trend Of US Citizenship Renunciation To Rise “Dramatically”
https://www.wealthbriefing.com/html/article.php?id=190932#.YIoEIi2r3Sc
There is no benefit in a tax if there is no one left to pay it.