Alan Moran’s Climate News and Paddy McGuinness remembered

Alan Moran’s May edition of Climate News. An alarming survey of human folly around the world,

Polls show US voters overwhelmingly favour the proposed deeper reductions in emissions. The US is starting to ban fracking, which has proved to be environmentally safe and has also been responsible for lowering US greenhouse gases. 95 per cent of US oil and gas is produced by the technology, which has transformed the US into a net energy exporter. The Biden administration plans to switch subsidies provided to fossil fuels (mainly comprising rapid write-off of drilling costs) to support for renewables. A new subsidy for blending biofuels with fossil fuels is also planned. US Dept. of the Interior Secretary Deb Haaland who identifies as native American has established a Climate Task Force to accelerate renewable energy development and to seek input through tribal consultation. 13 Noble laureates, headed by the Australian National University’s Vice Chancellor Brian Schmidt, issued an “urgent call for climate action”.

AND A CHANGE OF PACE A dive into the Bob Gould archive.

His thoughts on the passing of Paddy McGuinness. My enemy is dead and I mourn him.