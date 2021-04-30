Alan Moran’s Climate News and Paddy McGuinness remembered

Alan Moran’s May edition of Climate News. An alarming survey of human folly around the world,
Polls show US voters overwhelmingly favour the proposed deeper reductions in emissions.
The US is starting to ban fracking, which has proved to be environmentally safe and has also been responsible for lowering US greenhouse gases. 95 per cent of US oil and gas is produced by the technology, which has transformed the US into a net energy exporter.
The Biden administration plans to switch subsidies provided to fossil fuels (mainly comprising rapid write-off of drilling costs) to support for renewables. A new subsidy for blending biofuels with fossil fuels is also planned.
US Dept. of the Interior Secretary Deb Haaland who identifies as native American has established a Climate Task Force to accelerate renewable energy development and to seek input through tribal consultation.
13 Noble laureates, headed by the Australian National University’s Vice Chancellor Brian Schmidt, issued an “urgent call for climate action”.
AND A CHANGE OF PACE A dive into the Bob Gould archive.
His thoughts on the passing of Paddy McGuinness. My enemy is dead and I mourn him.
Something that made me crack up in one of the obituaries, while it may be true, is that Paddy said while he was declining that he didn’t want any bloody priests. That may be so, because in the past few years he knocked around a bit with bishops and cardinals. There’s a picture of his eminence, Cardinal George Pell, locked in serious discussion with John Howard at a Quadrant dinner.
In the past couple of years McGuinness, due to the confluence of their social views on some questions, became Pell’s favourite atheist, and I’ve heard His Eminence speak approvingly of McGuinness on a couple of occasions.
That extraordinary master of personal abuse and vitriol, Paul Keating, has just published in the Australian Financial Review a vintage attack on McGuinness. While he quite properly has a go at McGuinness for his support for the former Howard government’s anti-union laws, the main thrust of Keating’s diatribe is McGuinness’s alleged failure to acknowledge Keating’s personal role in the massive deregulation of the Australian economy.
It requires all of Keating’s spectacular hubris to launch a boisterous attack on a bloke who has just died, essentially from McGuinness’s right. Attacking McGuinness from the right takes a lot of doing. Keating is a bit like Jack Lang was in later life, a larger than life hater, and he requires all his hubris to carry it off.
Vale Paddy.
Charles McKay, who I don’t know anything about, but whose words I remember:
Sums up the current day pretty well, with the stampeding herd on the Left and the congregation of individuals on the Right. Short of a serious global meltdown I don’t know what is going to crack the herds in the West out of their madness.
Dementia Joe’s use by date must be just about up?
/Gott im Himmel