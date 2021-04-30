‘Beer summit’ idea ruled out

Posted on April 30, 2021 by currencylad

 

This entry was posted in Australian Story, Fake News. Bookmark the permalink.

5 Responses to ‘Beer summit’ idea ruled out

  1. Mick Gold Coast QLD says:
    April 30, 2021 at 9:48 am

    Why are these dopes wasting their time and taxpayers money meeting this tart?

  2. mh says:
    April 30, 2021 at 9:49 am

    ScoMo, Albo and Brittany are going to thrash it out behind closed doors.

  3. miltonf says:
    April 30, 2021 at 9:56 am

    But she was ‘desperate’ for a career in politics. As if political power was her entitlement.

  4. Andrew says:
    April 30, 2021 at 9:59 am

    Thats a good idea. Give the story fresh oxygen by meeting with her. Start up another week of media coverage. He’s not very bright is he – not at all.

  5. miltonf says:
    April 30, 2021 at 10:07 am

    Andrew it’s probably what his ‘advisors’ have told him to do.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.