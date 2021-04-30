Music Maestro: April 30, 2021

Posted on April 30, 2021 by Sinclair Davidson

7 Responses to Music Maestro: April 30, 2021

  1. Gavin R Putland says:
    April 30, 2021 at 5:09 pm

    It’s Orthodox Good Friday.

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qPn5cU32Egk

  2. Ragu says:
    April 30, 2021 at 5:15 pm

    This song should be poison around here. But the hippy idiot that wrote it maybe should be given a second chance for writing something that makes sense. Rock out everyone

    https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=DvxxdZpMFHg

  3. Ragu says:
    April 30, 2021 at 5:21 pm

    Anyone that has 2 hours should listen to this show

    https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=5o9af0qpfAs

  4. Rex Anger says:
    April 30, 2021 at 5:27 pm

    Sea Shanty time!

    https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=ZIwzRkjn86w

    Also a good anthem of failure for our friend Athony, Britt’nee H and all their fellow frightbats…

    God Damn them all! I was told
    We’d feast on the tears of Tories all,

    Now I’m electoral death, and no-one wants to hear
    From the last of Albo’s ‘Privateers.’

  5. WolfmanOz says:
    April 30, 2021 at 5:34 pm

    Amira Willighagen singing O Mio Babbino Caro on Holland’s Got Talent show.

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qDqTBlKU4CE

    Simply amazing !

  6. Epicurious says:
    April 30, 2021 at 6:59 pm

    OMG did we have hair like that?

  7. buckshot says:
    April 30, 2021 at 7:26 pm

    I’ve always like this one Rex:

    The Whale Song

    It has a Henry V “Once more to breach…” quality about, but with a different outcome.

