If the human race wishes to have a prolonged and indefinite period of material prosperity, they have only got to behave in a peaceful and helpful way toward one another— Winston Churchill
Music Maestro: April 30, 2021
This entry was posted in Music Open Thread. Bookmark the permalink.
It’s Orthodox Good Friday.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qPn5cU32Egk
This song should be poison around here. But the hippy idiot that wrote it maybe should be given a second chance for writing something that makes sense. Rock out everyone
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=DvxxdZpMFHg
Anyone that has 2 hours should listen to this show
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=5o9af0qpfAs
Sea Shanty time!
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=ZIwzRkjn86w
Also a good anthem of failure for our friend Athony, Britt’nee H and all their fellow frightbats…
God Damn them all! I was told
We’d feast on the tears of Tories all,
Now I’m electoral death, and no-one wants to hear
From the last of Albo’s ‘Privateers.’
Amira Willighagen singing O Mio Babbino Caro on Holland’s Got Talent show.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qDqTBlKU4CE
Simply amazing !
OMG did we have hair like that?
I’ve always like this one Rex:
The Whale Song
It has a Henry V “Once more to breach…” quality about, but with a different outcome.