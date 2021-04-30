‘Rationalist’ Terrorism

Everybody is absolutely free to believe whatever they like in the privacy of their own minds – but it’s where people who have a very strong belief in a particular style of Christianity – where that belief spills over into the public domain I think that’s where people are starting to feel very uncomfortable.”

– Left-wing Rationalist Society President Meredith Doig told Andrew Bolt this week that everybody is free – except for all the people she doesn’t like. Likeminded “rationalists” killed at least 150,000,000 people in the twentieth century