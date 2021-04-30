‘Rationalist’ Terrorism

Everybody is absolutely free to believe whatever they like in the privacy of their own minds – but it’s where people who have a very strong belief in a particular style of Christianity – where that belief spills over into the public domain I think that’s where people are starting to feel very uncomfortable.”
– Left-wing Rationalist Society President Meredith Doig told Andrew Bolt this week that everybody is free – except for all the people she doesn’t like. Likeminded “rationalists” killed at least 150,000,000 people in the twentieth century
“Why yes, you’re absolutely allowed to have a religion.
It just needs to be ours…”
A Finnish Lutheran MP has been charged with “hate crime” for tweeting a Bible verse.
No mention of “people who have a very strong belief in a particular style of Eye Slam – where that belief spills over into the public domain”? Why am I not surprised?
Politicians are almost without exception, expedient corrupt dishonest treasonous useless and destructive hypocrites. Their behaviour at a personal level is invariably appalling.
That’s why my hackles always rise when I hear these despicable arseholes claiming to be guided by religion (and no, I don’t care what religion they claim to be guided by). Some examples below, in no particular order:
Geriatric Joe
Keneally
Krudd
Dross Cameron
Keith Wright
Pelosi
Morristeen
Danby
The Beetrooter
various m00zleys blighting legislatures and other public offices across the west
etc, etc, etc.
Just shut the f*ck up about it. Enough.
As I wrote two days ago, that appearance by Meredith Doig on Andrew Bolt chilled me to my bone. I also noted that Bolt, always ready to jump in and talk over other guests, remained strangely mute whilst the very sinister Doig parroted her creepy, fascist totalitarian thoughts on national television. Her digraceful utterances went unchallenged by Bolt. Watching her, I felt as though I was watching someone who would have been quite at home interrogating people for thought crimes in the Lubyanka in Moscow in 1938.
I know Andrew Bolt was a steadfast and stalwart defender of Cardinal Pell and all credit to him but I often wonder if he ever sits back and reflects on the type of people who went after Cardinal Pell to silence him…well on Tuesday night Bolt gave a platform to such a person. The problem with Andrew Bolt, like a lot of MP’s in the Liberal party, is that they want to be liked and respected by people who loathe them. Bolt has a history of crawling to people who despise him. That segment with Doig has left a very, very bad taste in my mouth.
So it’s okay to hold the most extreme Marxist/green/left beliefs, but woe betide if you are a Christian in the “public domain” or politics.
I don’t know why Bolt gives oxygen thieves like Meredith Doig even the time of day, let alone airtime.
In Finland, the women are in charge
What these hard left academics fail to realise is that if we were to ever get what they want it would be like Cambodia all over again: the revolutionaries would find the “smart” people and execute them, so as not to threaten the power base of the new regime.
It’s all very easy to champion extremist views from the comfort and relative safety of a think tank or university in a liberal democracy like Australia, but quite another in an unstable place where you are pretty likely to get disappeared for holding a view that disagrees with the government. And make no mistake, there will eventually be a disagreement. History tells us that.
Got to find far-right white extremists from somewhere.
Seems to be an excess of demand over supply presently.
Better version: “Everybody is absolutely free to believe whatever they like in the privacy of their own minds – but it’s where people who have a very strong belief in a particular style of Islam – where that belief spills over into the public domain I think that’s where people are starting to feel very uncomfortable.”
Mack….
It’s not about belief, it’s about what you do.
For once Bolt not running over the top of his guest allowed a very clear understanding of where she was coming from. Out of her own mouth.
Quite so.
So why isn’t claiming somebody is “offensive”, also regarded as offensive?
Too useful a rhetorical weapon for one side of politics.
And given the near-complete control of the Narrative by said side, the only answer at times, seems to be bayonets.
Preferably their own…
Caught a portion of the Religion and Ethics program on the ABC. It was unrelieved Morrison fear mongering. Rudd on the other hand was praised as an exemplar for the way he conducted press briefings ‘in the shadow of the church’ on Sunday mornings. Is there nothing put out on the national broadcaster which does not push the ALP/Greens agenda ? It is absolutely farcical.
Watching her, I felt as though I was watching someone who would have been quite at home interrogating people for thought crimes in the Lubyanka in Moscow in 1938.
People who want to ban religion from the public square will, should they ever get their way, soon move on to banning it from “the privacy of the mind”. Very sinister.
Is there nothing put out on the national broadcaster which does not push the ALP/Greens agenda ? It is absolutely farcical.
For the ABC a debate involves two people in furious agreement attacking a straw man.