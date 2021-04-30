Scott Morrison political philosopher

I know it’s unfashionable to say anything positive about Scott Morrison but I fear he may be under-appreciated. But where can you find such sentiments expressed anywhere any more by someone who leads a government: Don’t give in to identity politics, Scott Morrison urges.
Scott Morrison has urged Australians not to surrender to “identity politics” and the forces that undermine the community, declaring freedom rests on “taking personal responsibility”.
In a speech outlining his values and beliefs, the Prime Minister on Thursday night launched an impassioned critique of the “growing tendency to commodify human beings through identity politics” and elevated the necessity of viewing “people as individuals — with agency and responsibility”.
Speaking at a United Israel Appeal NSW donor dinner in Sydney, Mr Morrison set out his vision of morality, community and personal responsibility in the modern world while warning that reducing individuals to their attributes would end in division and a broken society.
“We must never surrender the truth that the experience and value of every human being is unique and personal,” he said.
“You are more than your gender, your sexuality, your race, your ethnicity, your religion, your language group, your age.“
All of these contribute to who we are and the incredible diversity of our society, and our place in the world, but of themselves they are not the essence of our humanity.
“When we reduce ourselves to a collection of attributes, or divide ourselves on this basis, we can lose sight of who we are as individuals — in all our complexity and wholeness. We then define each other by the boxes we tick or don’t tick rather than our qualities, skills and character.
These were once merely boilerplate commonplace statements. Now they are radical arguments that we seldom any longer hear. Very happy to hear the PM say what really needs saying in these dark times.
He is a politician and cuts his cloth to suit depending on the audience, so words are cheap.
Talk is the cheapest of all commodities. A sign of not surrendering would be looking them in the eye telling them to go to hell in public.
A racist Aboriginal Constitutional amendment next perhaps, Sco Mo?
Scott Morrison, the broken down clock that is correct for the first time today.
Written by an advisor?
How far is Scummo down the LNP batting order?
Dim bulb politicians?
When it comes to integrity, I would not put Howard anywhere near the top of the order.
When politically convenient, he spent our money so freely that even Krudd was able to call it “reckless”. Anyone can balance a budget when it is easy, but not only was Howard not consistent, he failed to deregulate to the extent that he could have done.
More of a Social Democrat than a Liberal.
Howard gave us middle-class welfare which has become one of the greatest millstones around the country’s neck. Turnbull, however…there is simply nothing good to say.
What say the Commonealth leads on this with concrete actions then?
Remove the question about Aboriginal or Torres Strait Isander ethnicity from all government forms and make all welfare needs based rather than race based.
OK make a start by defunding those man hating covens in canbra.
Our Watch is supported by the Commonwealth Government and the Victorian, Northern Territory, South Australian, Tasmanian, Queensland, Australian Capital Territory, Western Australian and New South Wales Governments.
We also receive financial support, donations and in-kind support from individuals, corporate and non-government organisations.
The ‘wimmin and their children’ schtick deliberately implies that men don’t have children.
Says a prime minister that still allows 18c to exist.