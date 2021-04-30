If 12 Australians see this as “manslaughter only,” do we still regard the elderly as fully human?
Liberty Quote
Every government-mandated low-flow toilet, phosphorous-free dishwasher detergent, CFL light bulb, and carbon-emission regulation is another obstacle on the way to a productive, job-creating economy that produces things consumers really want.— Andy Kessler
-
Recent Comments
- TailgunneR on Open Forum: April 24, 2021
- FlyingPigs on “The jury agreed, and Eckersley walked away from court…”
- Entropy on Scott Morrison political philosopher
- notafan on Open Forum: April 24, 2021
- H B Bear on Open Forum: April 24, 2021
- TailgunneR on Open Forum: April 24, 2021
- Jo on Open Forum: April 24, 2021
- TailgunneR on Open Forum: April 24, 2021
- Bruce of Newcastle on Open Forum: April 24, 2021
- TailgunneR on Open Forum: April 24, 2021
- Judge Dredd on ‘Rationalist’ Terrorism
- TailgunneR on Open Forum: April 24, 2021
- TailgunneR on Open Forum: April 24, 2021
- TailgunneR on Open Forum: April 24, 2021
- 1735099 on Open Forum: April 24, 2021
- TailgunneR on Open Forum: April 24, 2021
- TailgunneR on Open Forum: April 24, 2021
- TailgunneR on Open Forum: April 24, 2021
- thefrollickingmole on Open Forum: April 24, 2021
- Zulu Kilo Two Alpha on Open Forum: April 24, 2021
- Roger on Open Forum: April 24, 2021
- DrBeauGan on Open Forum: April 24, 2021
- Bruce of Newcastle on Open Forum: April 24, 2021
- FlyingPigs on Why not both?
- Mitch M. on Open Forum: April 24, 2021
- Yarpos on Why not both?
- Roger on Open Forum: April 24, 2021
- buckshot on Music Maestro: April 30, 2021
- Albatross on Open Forum: April 24, 2021
- Leo G on He may be the worst mass manslaughterer in US history
-
Recent Posts
- “The jury agreed, and Eckersley walked away from court…”
- Music Maestro: April 30, 2021
- Why not both?
- Scott Morrison political philosopher
- ‘Rationalist’ Terrorism
- ‘Beer summit’ idea ruled out
- Absolute proof they know how repulsive Kerry is
- He may be the worst mass manslaughterer in US history
- He’s right. Al Sharpton is right. That hurt.
- Tony Abbott was the living embodiment of Adam Smith
- Politics of the absolutely lowest common denominator
- Killed on 6 January: 1 – Democrats’ war to keep slaves: 650,000
- Worse than he was before…
- The Democrat Party’s impressively long war against Asians
- Let’s Get Ready To Crumble
- Demolishing a patently ridiculous and evil hoax
- It was Mr Albanese who put policy in the mouth of God
- Hold onto your hat!
- Is there a lesson here for anyone?
- Mentioned in despatches
- Do-gooders destroying kids’ incentives to save
- They grow up so quickly
- Like Kim Philby – but without his IQ and redeeming qualities
- The Golden State showing the way to…..somewhere
- Getting Jenny
- What odds Barack Obama giving Derek Chauvin’s eulogy?
- The American left is beyond parody
- David Bidstrup guest post. Idiot science
- Clipping Brittany
- The Chauvin verdict: two very different interpretations
Archives
Pages
Blogroll
- 38 South
- ABC The Drum
- AEI Ideas
- Alex
- all right, all right
- Andrew Bolt
- Andrew McIntyre
- Andrew Norton – New
- Andrew Norton – Old
- Arnold Kling
- Aussie Macro Moments
- Becker – Posner
- Bill Mitchell – billy blog
- Bob McGee
- Cafe Hayek
- Calculated Risk
- Calling Bullshit
- Captain Capitalism
- Carpe Diem (New)
- Carpe Diem (Old)
- Causes of the crisis
- Charles Richardson
- Chicago University – Pro Market
- Chris Snowdon
- Confessions of a College Professor
- Consumer Choice Center
- Continental Telegraph
- Conversable Economist
- Coordination Problem
- Cryptoeconomics
- Dan Wang
- Daniel Greenfield
- David Hart
- Diane Coyle
- Dick Puddlecote
- Econ Journal Watch
- EconAcademics
- Econbrowser
- EconLog
- Econofact
- Econometrics Beat
- Economic Education Initiative
- Essential Hayek
- Fault Lines
- Fiscal Times
- Foundation for Economic Education
- Freedom and Prosperity Academy
- Greg Mankiw
- Grey Enlightenment
- Guido Fawkes
- Head Rambles
- Homer Paxton
- How does your MP vote
- Institutional Economics
- International Liberty
- Islam and Liberty Network
- Jim Rose
- John Cochrane
- John Lott
- John Taylor
- Journal of Economic Perspectives
- Julie Borowski
- Keith Hennessey
- Legal Insurrection
- Liberty Law Blog
- Liberty Works
- Loaded Dogma
- Macrobusiness
- Mannkal Foundation
- Marginal Revolution
- Marius Kloppers
- Mark the Ballot
- Mark the Graph
- markedlymacrotoo
- Market Urbanism
- Master Resource
- Matt Ridley
- Menzies House
- Michael Oakeshott Association
- Michael Smith
- Michel Rauchs
- Miranda Devine
- Money Illusion
- MyGovCost
- Natural Order – Christopher Lingle
- New Economist
- Notes on Liberty
- Offsetting Behaviour
- Oliver Hartwich
- On Line Opinion
- Paul Johnson Archives
- Peter Fenwick
- Peter Martin
- Philippa Martyr
- Piled Higher and Deeper
- Pointman
- Political Calculations
- Potemkin's Village
- Poverty Cure
- Prick with a fork
- Principles of Forecasting
- Quadrant Online
- Queensland Economy Watch
- Quillette
- Raph Koster
- Reflections on Liberty and Power
- Retraction Watch
- Rhino economics
- ricardian ambivalence
- Robert Murphy
- Roger Kerr (archive)
- Rosemary Fryth
- Skepticlawyer
- Sound Money
- Spiked
- Sports Economist
- Statista
- Stop Gillard's Carbon Tax
- Streetwise Professor
- Stubborn Mule
- Taking Liberties (Simon Clark)
- Tax Foundation
- Tax Rambling
- TaxProf
- The Baseline Scenario
- The Black Steam Train
- The Marcus Review
- The Moronic Lodge
- The TaxPayers' Alliance
- The Visible Hand
- The Wentworth Report
- Think Markets
- Thomas the Think Engine
- Tim Blair
- Tim Worstall
- Truth on the Market
- Vox CEPR Policy Portal
- William Briggs – Statistician
Meta
I have a dream that every so called university and so called school in Australia will be burnt to the ground.
Public Education is a waste of taxpayer money.