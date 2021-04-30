“The jury agreed, and Eckersley walked away from court…”

Posted on April 30, 2021 by currencylad

If 12 Australians see this as “manslaughter only,” do we still regard the elderly as fully human?

This entry was posted in Australian Story, Ethics and morality, Rule of law. Bookmark the permalink.

1 Response to “The jury agreed, and Eckersley walked away from court…”

  1. FlyingPigs says:
    April 30, 2021 at 7:56 pm

    I have a dream that every so called university and so called school in Australia will be burnt to the ground.

    Public Education is a waste of taxpayer money.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.