Why not both?

This is an interesting development:
A former Coalition staffer who was sacked for masturbating on the desk of a female MP has made a report to police alleging he was the victim of revenge porn.
It was leaked by a man the former Morrison staffer met on gay dating app Grindr nearly a decade ago. Both were involved in sex acts in parliament.
Let’s be clear – I have zero sympathy for the former staffer who was sacked. I cannot imagine why or haw anyone could ever defend his behaviour.
But it does seem to me that he is the victim of a crime.
What isn’t clear to me, however, is the extent to which whistle-blowers are protected in this situation. Generally whistle-blowers have extensive protection. But what about this situation?
Does it matter that the whistle-blower reported the incident to the media and not to an appropriate person at the Parliament?
The whistleblower who came to me with images and video of the said staffer – who was the most senior adviser to the Liberal Whip in charge of party discipline ironically – always made it clear he was revealing what had gone on because enough was enough when it came to poor conduct in the nation’s capital.
“Tom’s” (as we called him in the story) willingness to speak out has made him a change agent for good. Ensuring cultural change in parliament. Not that Liberal MP Warren Entsch sees it that way. Thankfully, many of his colleagues do. Including the Prime Minister.
There is a lot to be said for that argument too. But I remain uncomfortable with concluding that it is okay to commit a crime to ensure ‘cultural change in parliament’. That becomes a perfect defence against treason.
Could the whistle-blower have revealed his information without committing a crime? I suspect he could have – I suspect there are other avenues that he could have pursued that did not involve revealing his information to the media in the first instance.
Journalist doesn’t think revenge porn handed to him was a crime because it was a ‘good’ story. It wouldn’t have been had he handed it to police instead of becoming an accessory and benefitting from it..
If only we had some system where there was an experienced, disinterested adjudicator oversaw argument on the matter from both sides and a decision was made by a group of peers.
I would also say that PBO is disqualified from any further comment on the matter. Prejudicial and all that.
I think a better example of this was when the NRL player from Parramatta, was fined because a tape (that was filmed up and over the wall) was released showing him having sex in a public toilet.
As far as I’m concerned, if the evidence is gathered illegally, it is not evidence at all. I take the view under these circumstances, that the act never happened, and no adverse consequences should follow at all.
How curious that PVO has deep contacts in the homosexual community.
The [email protected] should be charged using the Pusey law.
Can’t risk it, Entropy.
Justice might actually get done.
Not the ‘Just Us’ outcome the activists desire…
Yes, he is.
Extremely contrived and trite, though, for van Onselen to connect the gay dust-up with the whole “cultural change” thing. I thought the journalistic consensus on the desk/blow job staffers is that they were sterling chaps who just put a foot – or a penis – wrong in the “high pressure” workplace that is Parliament House. They weren’t to be mentioned in the same context as the sexist sexists. The truth is Onselen ran with this because they were Liberal gays. Had they been Labor gays, you still wouldn’t have heard anything about it.
I am not comfortable talking about a whistleblower in the context of a leaked gay porn video. Unlike Prof van Wrongselen.
“The truth is Onselen ran with this because they were Liberal gays. Had they been Labor gays, you still wouldn’t have heard anything about it.”
Correct.
Im firmly in the “pox on all their houses”mode.
Everyone involved should suffer .
if the political staffer who (whistle) blowed wanted to be protected under the Public Interest Disclosure (Cth) legislation he needed to make a report to an authorised PID officer. By phone, in writing or however. But instead he approached a journo entirely outside the remit of this protective legislation -maybe you get paid more that way. And there is zero likelihood of any repercussions.
“Revenge Porn” is a neologism that needs a bit of realistic treatment. Most episodes are neither “revenge” – ie a personally targeted act for some sort of propotionate retribution to a preceeding act – nor “porn”, ie publications of explicit content designed to titillate.
Having said-
If the whistleblower had put up the vid on a public or commercial carrier, with the gay staffer identified, and or his naughty bits or adult acts foremost, then it would qualify as revenge porn as we know it.
But, the bloke’s name, visage, and pudendi were not made public, even if PVO had detailed the bloke’s position and action in the text of his… ahem… journalism.
