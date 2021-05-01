Brittany demands sweeping changes

I have to say that this really is a surprise. From Former staffer Brittany Higgins demands sweeping changes from Scott Morrison, and the surprise is found in what it turns out Brittany wants:
On Friday she met Mr Morrison to outline changes she wants to the employment law covering staffers, known as the MoP(S) Act, and to advocate for an independent body to handle complaints relating to political workplaces and act as a “one-stop-shop” for human resources information.
Specifically, she wants the power removed for politicians to sack staffers on the spot or on the basis the MP or senator has lost trust or confidence in them – a clause she says is far too vague.
Must say, this is not how I thought the story would unfold. Turns out the core issue was job security.
I am sick of hearing about Brittany and what she wants.
Who died and made her el supremo?
Is the right to get paralytic drunk, and go flat on your face at workplace functions, to be upheld.
So this would mean her alleged rapist could not have been summarily dismissed. Nor could the phantom masturbator. Very odd.
Boyfriend claims he also had to throw in his job as he provided Govt with advice via his firm.
What-a-farce.
So, if an MP or senator discovers that a staffer is a mole for the other side and so has lost trust or confidence in that person he/she/it/[your preferred pronoun here] cannot be sacked.
What could possibly go wrong?
Parliament House staffers to have the same employment rights as other Australians?
Personally, I’m in favour of anything that curtails the power of politicians.
The totalitarian force is strong in this one.
qu’elle surprise, one caught in flagrante delicto would be concerned about job shekuritat!
This is what happens when you employ children who have little, or no, real life experience.
I have always been astonished with this practice. It defies any common sense, in my limited understanding.
If pollies make workplace laws for us they should expect to be subject to them equally.
Having the government employ individuals under the same terms and conditions that they impose of the rest of the economy is a good thing.
Indeed but investing in this girl the authority to say so at a high-level summit with the prime minister solely because she claims (without proof) to have been raped is perverse and bizarre.
Only a corrupt political decision (or a confession) will see her alleged assailant charged with a crime and, thanks to the media’s new legal doctrine of extra-judicial prosecution, a fair trial is utterly impossible.
Waiting to hear Morrison’s reply, as if we couldn’t already write it for him.
He’s still a voluntary patient in a private Sydney Mental Facility, so his best chance might be a Medical Certificate that he’s unfit to plead, i can’t see Brittany being Impeached, due to the way she’s handled herself so far.
Sydney’s private Mental Facilities won’t come cheap for a 2 monthy+ stay [and counting] so it’s likely he’ll be better represented than some others.
At sixteen I was was told you and the boss are square each payday. Whilst not literally correct today the sentiment is spot on. Insecurity often goes with the job, something political staffers have to learn to accept and should not be feared by those who are both confident and competent. They who hire should have the right to fire.
Nope. Pollie is elected, staffer isn’t. We do not want the nation run by staffers, we want it run by people who are hired or fired by citizen voters.
You want to be a political staffer? Accept the conditions with the pay.
I do not include sexual exploitation, by either sex, for money, power or individual gain. Of which a noticeable odour hangs over this whole episode.
The rest of the employment sector should be able to sack people on the spot. That’ll improve the crappy service we currently get.
Those were the days when you could snatch it at lunchtime and have a better job to start in the morning.
What happens if you relocate from Cairns to Perth and the Boss sacks you on the first day?
Are youn still “All square”?
Ed, none of that has anything to do with what I wrote.
1. no standing to be conferencing with the Prime Minister
2. no proof she was raped.
3. there cannot be a fair trial.
By “so far,” I presume you mean after the night on which Miss Pty Ltd fell over pissed at a party and woke up half-dressed in Parliament House.
I don’t remember voting for this uppity whippersnapper of a girl.
Morrison, since he stupidly agreed to meet with her, should have given her a lecture on what can happen when you become paralytically drunk.
Yep.
Higgins should get married and have some children. Do something useful. As I’ve said before, the saddest utterance in this ridiculous saga is Brittany saying being a Canberra bubbleton was her “dream job.” What a dickhead.
No it’s about staffers having power over Pollies. You can’t sack me even when you find out I’m batting for the other side.
So is she upset that her alleged attacker was sacked without notice ?
Why is this aspect (ie. Job security) so high in her priorities. A hypothetical here. Is it possible for a female fearing for her job to make up an allegation in order to save her dream job?
It is a travesty that she is some sort of role model to other females. She is but not in the way she and Lisa Wilkinson would think. My take out of her story is that no person should let themselves get so out of control that does not know what is going on or can’t protect themselves. Call me old fashioned but there are dickheads who will try to take advantage and the aim should be not to make it easier for them. Feminists seem to object to people saying that but to me it is common sense.
‘Having the government employ individuals under the same terms and conditions that they impose of the rest of the economy is a good thing.’
Indeed. So is imposing similar standards of responsibility, efficiency and conduct to those that we expect from other public officials who are paid from our taxes.
Of course, removal of the power to arbitrarily terminate MOP(s) Act employees is going to have to impose a whole new structure of clear and enforceable standards covering duties, responsibilities, performance and behaviour as well as clear processes – and penalties – for dealing with breaches of these standards.
Politician who have been perviously able to include, under the broad heading of ‘assisting with Parliamentary duties’ getting staff to walk the dog and pick up the kids, won’t like this or all the other constraints that such a structure would impose.
It will be interesting to see how they balance their love affair with St Brittany with maintaining and defending their current MOP(S) Act, err, flexibilities.
Morrison isn’t the Pope.
Of course she has standing, anyone does.
Yeah, but Reynolds CoS took her claim seriously, and I doubt that she is a babe in the woods of Canberra.If the [acting]CoS [from Scotty’s Office] had any doubts, why didn’t she sack Higgins anyway and see what happened?
The alleged assailant is unknown, but if he can afford a 2 months+ stay in a Private Mental Hospital, he, or his parents/backers can afford to pay for the Aussie Deluxe brand of Justice.
Sure.
She’s stood up okay to a prime time 20 minute TV interview, spoken in public to reasonable crowds a few times, resigned before going public, hasn’t allowed herself to be bluffed by Morrison, and behaved appropriately, considering the pressure.
i can’t see Brittany being Impeached, due to the way she’s handled herself so far.
Sure, handled herself all the way to the bank.
Give up the Brittany apologia and encomium, Ed.
LOL
Heh, I missed that part.
She woke up stark naked, and, according to her, a part of someone else’s anatomy was at that moment inside a part of her anatomy.
Let’s just say, considering the since revealed Hi Jinks engaged in by other male Liberal staffers, those 2 discrete anatomical parts may not have been complementary.
BrettW says:
May 1, 2021 at 2:31 pm
While it is true that the bloke packed up his desk and left the building after his meeting with Reynolds acting Chief of Staff on 26/03/2019, it doesn’t appear that he was sacked, and Reynolds herself refused to confirm that he was Sacked, that he didn’t get a Lump Sum Payout, and that she didn’t give him a favourable reference.
What sounds more likely is that it was made to look like they’d sacked him, in the hope that Higgins would be more compliant about accepting the bullet, with the intention of bringing him back on board after B.H. had left Canberra.
However, Brittany summoned her inner Karen, said to herself “Fuck this for a joke”
and put the acid right back on Brown.
Anyway, the result was Reynolds made the wrong move every step of the way thereafter and her career lies in ruins.
Why did she end up Defence Minister after 5 years in Parliament, even tho Scotty had to have known about this monumental clusterfuck?
Looks like no one is ever going to ask that question.
After the tawdry events the bloke was sacked and Brittany given the cold shoulder professionally. What employer would trust and promote her?
Maybe all this is to retrieve her reputation but that prestigous career path is over.
Whether she was assaulted can never be proved. I don’t think she knows anyway. A mess of a situation.
This Bonce / Britney imbroglio is all too funny – while I think about it though I must say the most amusing part now is that White Knight Grigory has gone at it like a dog on a bone and CL, the venerable CL, has fallen into the same trap as the boofheaded Scott Morrison and is responding to him! 😁
Sure, Mick.
You’re an old Labor bloke, and that’s an old Labor bloke type opinion
Scott Morrison has come out of this as a winner, tho, so I can’t see how his offer to meet with Higgins can be faulted.
Our politicians should have the power to sack any lefty bureaucrat
This is clearly the fascists lefty bureaucrats entrenching themselves into power.
Its got to stop.