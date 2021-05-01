He figures the Navajo and Sioux don’t vote Democrat anyway

Fresh from banning Asians from college, xenophobic Joe Biden has now banned Indians.

5 Responses to He figures the Navajo and Sioux don’t vote Democrat anyway

  1. pete m says:
    May 1, 2021 at 12:11 pm

    Well CL, they are not American Indians.

  2. C.L. says:
    May 1, 2021 at 1:11 pm

    It’s a Biden joke, Pete.

  3. Professor Fred Lenin says:
    May 1, 2021 at 1:40 pm

    Paedo bidetells jokes? 120years in politicsthats a huge joke .

  4. C.L. says:
    May 1, 2021 at 1:47 pm

    No, it’s my joke, Fred.
    Is everyone hungover today?
    LOL.

  5. tombell says:
    May 1, 2021 at 2:00 pm

    Is everyone hungover today?
    LOL.

    must confess I had a few with the Frau last night.

    mind you I think Biden is almost beyond parody.

