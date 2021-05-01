Fresh from banning Asians from college, xenophobic Joe Biden has now banned Indians.
Liberty Quote
There is no general case for indiscriminate “trust-busting” or for the prosecution of everything that qualifies as a restraint of trade. Rational as distinguished from vindictive regulation by public authority turns out to be an extremely delicate problem which not every government agency, particularly when in full cry against big business, can be trusted to solve.— Joseph Schumpeter
-
Recent Comments
- tombell on He figures the Navajo and Sioux don’t vote Democrat anyway
- Struth on What is Greg Hunt thinking?
- Suburban Boy on The Second American Revolution
- Joanna Smythe on Brittany demands sweeping changes
- thefrollickingmole on Open Forum: May 1, 2021
- Suburban Boy on What is Greg Hunt thinking?
- Ed Case on Open Forum: May 1, 2021
- thefrollickingmole on Open Forum: May 1, 2021
- C.L. on He figures the Navajo and Sioux don’t vote Democrat anyway
- Struth on Open Forum: May 1, 2021
- Zulu Kilo Two Alpha on Open Forum: May 1, 2021
- C.L. on Brittany demands sweeping changes
- Struth on What is Greg Hunt thinking?
- Ed Case on Open Forum: May 1, 2021
- Snoopy on Open Forum: May 1, 2021
- Professor Fred Lenin on He figures the Navajo and Sioux don’t vote Democrat anyway
- Struth on Open Forum: May 1, 2021
- Ed Case on Open Forum: May 1, 2021
- Salvatore, Social Distance Martyr on What is Greg Hunt thinking?
- egg_ on Open Forum: May 1, 2021
- Professor Fred Lenin on What is Greg Hunt thinking?
- Sinclair Davidson on Brittany demands sweeping changes
- Simple Simon on What is Greg Hunt thinking?
- egg_ on Open Forum: May 1, 2021
- thefrollickingmole on Open Forum: May 1, 2021
- Mother Lode on Open Forum: May 1, 2021
- Vicki on Vikki Campion guest post. Cancel Culture the real rat
- Ed Case on Open Forum: May 1, 2021
- egg_ on What is Greg Hunt thinking?
- Neil on What is Greg Hunt thinking?
-
Recent Posts
- The Second American Revolution
- Brittany demands sweeping changes
- What is Greg Hunt thinking?
- He figures the Navajo and Sioux don’t vote Democrat anyway
- Vikki Campion guest post. Cancel Culture the real rat
- Open Forum: May 1, 2021
- Alan Moran’s Climate News and Paddy McGuinness remembered
- “The jury agreed, and Eckersley walked away from court…”
- Music Maestro: April 30, 2021
- Why not both?
- Scott Morrison political philosopher
- ‘Rationalist’ Terrorism
- ‘Beer summit’ idea ruled out
- Absolute proof they know how repulsive Kerry is
- He may be the worst mass manslaughterer in US history
- He’s right. Al Sharpton is right. That hurt.
- Tony Abbott was the living embodiment of Adam Smith
- Politics of the absolutely lowest common denominator
- Killed on 6 January: 1 – Democrats’ war to keep slaves: 650,000
- Worse than he was before…
- The Democrat Party’s impressively long war against Asians
- Let’s Get Ready To Crumble
- Demolishing a patently ridiculous and evil hoax
- It was Mr Albanese who put policy in the mouth of God
- Hold onto your hat!
- Is there a lesson here for anyone?
- Mentioned in despatches
- Do-gooders destroying kids’ incentives to save
- They grow up so quickly
- Like Kim Philby – but without his IQ and redeeming qualities
Archives
Pages
Blogroll
- 38 South
- ABC The Drum
- AEI Ideas
- Alex
- all right, all right
- Andrew Bolt
- Andrew McIntyre
- Andrew Norton – New
- Andrew Norton – Old
- Arnold Kling
- Aussie Macro Moments
- Becker – Posner
- Bill Mitchell – billy blog
- Bob McGee
- Cafe Hayek
- Calculated Risk
- Calling Bullshit
- Captain Capitalism
- Carpe Diem (New)
- Carpe Diem (Old)
- Causes of the crisis
- Charles Richardson
- Chicago University – Pro Market
- Chris Snowdon
- Confessions of a College Professor
- Consumer Choice Center
- Continental Telegraph
- Conversable Economist
- Coordination Problem
- Cryptoeconomics
- Dan Wang
- Daniel Greenfield
- David Hart
- Diane Coyle
- Dick Puddlecote
- Econ Journal Watch
- EconAcademics
- Econbrowser
- EconLog
- Econofact
- Econometrics Beat
- Economic Education Initiative
- Essential Hayek
- Fault Lines
- Fiscal Times
- Foundation for Economic Education
- Freedom and Prosperity Academy
- Greg Mankiw
- Grey Enlightenment
- Guido Fawkes
- Head Rambles
- Homer Paxton
- How does your MP vote
- Institutional Economics
- International Liberty
- Islam and Liberty Network
- Jim Rose
- John Cochrane
- John Lott
- John Taylor
- Journal of Economic Perspectives
- Julie Borowski
- Keith Hennessey
- Legal Insurrection
- Liberty Law Blog
- Liberty Works
- Loaded Dogma
- Macrobusiness
- Mannkal Foundation
- Marginal Revolution
- Marius Kloppers
- Mark the Ballot
- Mark the Graph
- markedlymacrotoo
- Market Urbanism
- Master Resource
- Matt Ridley
- Menzies House
- Michael Oakeshott Association
- Michael Smith
- Michel Rauchs
- Miranda Devine
- Money Illusion
- MyGovCost
- Natural Order – Christopher Lingle
- New Economist
- Notes on Liberty
- Offsetting Behaviour
- Oliver Hartwich
- On Line Opinion
- Paul Johnson Archives
- Peter Fenwick
- Peter Martin
- Philippa Martyr
- Piled Higher and Deeper
- Pointman
- Political Calculations
- Potemkin's Village
- Poverty Cure
- Prick with a fork
- Principles of Forecasting
- Quadrant Online
- Queensland Economy Watch
- Quillette
- Raph Koster
- Reflections on Liberty and Power
- Retraction Watch
- Rhino economics
- ricardian ambivalence
- Robert Murphy
- Roger Kerr (archive)
- Rosemary Fryth
- Skepticlawyer
- Sound Money
- Spiked
- Sports Economist
- Statista
- Stop Gillard's Carbon Tax
- Streetwise Professor
- Stubborn Mule
- Taking Liberties (Simon Clark)
- Tax Foundation
- Tax Rambling
- TaxProf
- The Baseline Scenario
- The Black Steam Train
- The Marcus Review
- The Moronic Lodge
- The TaxPayers' Alliance
- The Visible Hand
- The Wentworth Report
- Think Markets
- Thomas the Think Engine
- Tim Blair
- Tim Worstall
- Truth on the Market
- Vox CEPR Policy Portal
- William Briggs – Statistician
Meta
Well CL, they are not American Indians.
It’s a Biden joke, Pete.
Paedo bidetells jokes? 120years in politicsthats a huge joke .
No, it’s my joke, Fred.
Is everyone hungover today?
LOL.
must confess I had a few with the Frau last night.
mind you I think Biden is almost beyond parody.