Open Forum: May 1, 2021

Posted on May 1, 2021 by Sinclair Davidson
This entry was posted in Open Forum. Bookmark the permalink.

14 Responses to Open Forum: May 1, 2021

  1. Nelson_Kidd-Players says:
    May 1, 2021 at 12:02 am

    Who could tell us about today?
    Freddy can’t, but Brian…

  2. Knuckle Dragger says:
    May 1, 2021 at 12:02 am

    YES!

  3. Zyconoclast says:
    May 1, 2021 at 12:02 am

    1

  4. Knuckle Dragger says:
    May 1, 2021 at 12:02 am

    Shit.

  5. Knuckle Dragger says:
    May 1, 2021 at 12:03 am

    This thread dedicated to car freshener, and whoever invented those little wheels for fridges.

  6. Rockdoctor says:
    May 1, 2021 at 12:04 am

    6

  8. Rockdoctor says:
    May 1, 2021 at 12:05 am

    Now that is out of the road. Whats next?

  10. mh says:
    May 1, 2021 at 12:12 am

    🚨🚨🚨

  11. Knuckle Dragger says:
    May 1, 2021 at 12:17 am

    1 May.

    Hitler shot himself.
    The slave trade was abolished in the British Empire.

    Would be great day, if it wasn’t for the communism.

  12. Knuckle Dragger says:
    May 1, 2021 at 12:18 am

    *a great day*

    Also, England and Scotland hooked up when the Act of Union was enacted in 1707.

  13. Rex Anger says:
    May 1, 2021 at 12:36 am

    Would be great day, if it wasn’t for the communism.

    Probably the only reason WA’s latest LockDan and ‘Tranzishun’ period runs out in 85 or so minutes, local time.

    The Unions will have their special day…

  14. Rex Anger says:
    May 1, 2021 at 12:37 am

    (Probs also why masks will only be required indoors– They put on a big fair-like thing down in the Esplanade park in Fremantle).

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.