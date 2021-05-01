A comic strip produced by an American Catholic organization, looks 1950s vintage.
Do you recognize it?
The Second American Revolution
At the end, a suggestion.
A comic strip produced by an American Catholic organization, looks 1950s vintage.
Do you recognize it?
The Second American Revolution
At the end, a suggestion.
This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.
Of course the problem is demand, but it is not only demand, it is demand that must operate through repressed and illegal channels. Illegality creates obscene profits that finance the murderous tactics of the drug lords; illegality leads to the corruption of law enforcement officials; illegality monopolizes the efforts of honest law forces so that they are starved for resources to fight the simpler crimes of robbery, theft and assault.
Pure, unadulterated hate speech.
How can the Dems fulfil their historic mission to dismantle American society with that sort of stuff being circulated?
“How can the Dems fulfil their historic mission to dismantle American society with that sort of stuff being circulated?”
By ignoring it of course – just the same as twatter will show “Trending” for “Uncle Tim”, which is clearly a racist epithet aimed at an African American.
But he’s a Republican Senator, so it’s alright.
Looks like an instruction manual for the Democrat Party.
The ringleader even looks like Lenin.
The League to Oppose Intolerance has a familiar glint to it.
Does it always come down to the next generation having no corporate memory?
A comic it may be but the reality is all around us. The education system has told our kids that socialism is great, withheld all history debunking that theory, promoted racial division with the blank armband view of history. There are more people receiving government benefits than are paying tax. Farmers land has been confiscated in the name of environmental policies. Our power system has been destroyed by the introduction of renewables and the demonisation of the cheapest fuel, coal. Politicians spend most of their time discussing BS while ignoring nation building and citizen benefit. The unions do not dominate as they once did but now they control one of the major parties and they are trying to dictate commercial decisions by their control of superannuation funds. The military has been turned into a social experiment and it’s morale undermined by the governments attack on ex-servicemen and allegations of misconduct in a war zone. The media is biased to the left with only one exception, Sky. Religion is under attack from poofters, trans and their ABC. In summary the comic is being lived here in Australia.
Copyright 1947
I’ve been calling them the soviet demrats for a while.
That cartoon is spot on.
McCarthy was right, but now the reds are in the open not hiden with Biden