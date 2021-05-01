Vikki Campion guest post. Cancel Culture the real rat

RODENTS may be plaguing the east of Australia where frost and cannibalism will eventually mollify their numbers, but it’s the real rats in our media and online doing more damage.
They have taken control of the narrative and they have crowned themselves a noble species and their diet is any who dare disagree.
We are at the eve of a federal election with our political best bowing out before preselection.
The cancel-culture rat is now the apex predator.
When Dawson MP George Christensen announced he would not contest his seat this week, ripples of disappointment ran far beyond the borders of his North Queensland electorate. We were told by Twitter and the ABC not to listen to him. He had to be sanitised or silenced.
While farmers deal with mice in their billions, what is eating away at our broader discourse requires only some big rats who have found the right wires to chew to turn off the picture. On the farm they destroy property, in politics they destroy people. It’s not enough to debate ideas and inform the commentariat, the political rat must destroy the person for not believing what it is told to, by them.
The media that mocked and belittled Hume MP Craig Kelly gave no thought to those who broke into his home, hanging ISIS flags in his window. The stalking, intimidation and harassment of Boothby MP Nicolle Flint, or death threats sent to the children of others via social media under the cowardice of a fake persona, never seem to be in the same order of concern as questioning climate gospel or the efficacy of a new vaccine. This big rat is quite expert at finding the right wire to chew through.
Senior people inside the Turnbull hierarchy dropped gross misinformation about Mr Christensen which a hungry ABC gobbled up and reported as fact.
When Ms Flint spoke of SA Police issuing a stalking order on a man who obsessively intimidated her in person and online, she was belittled on the ABC for apparently not being stalked and harassed enough to warrant trauma. The same ABC which smashes conservatives for any whiff of perceived sexism found fit to critique how she smiled and dressed in a piece by ABC Radio’s Peter Goers.
Double standards start in the media. It was not enough to fight Ms Flint’s ideas, she had to be dehumanised too.
Mr Christensen’s departure lies in his frustration that the broader conservative agenda has not gone forward since 2013 when the Coalition won government. He believes they act as the boy with his finger in the dam wall stopping up an onslaught of lunatic left ideas but unable to do much else.
“I have concluded there are actors in the system, the biggest being the mainstream media who should not be actors but are setting the agenda every single day and reporting in an utterly biased way, the ABC in particular,” Mr Christensen tells me.
“Circles are drawn and if you stray outside they come after you because you have gone outside the bounds. It’s now not arguing against your ideas, it’s ”let’s get this person and destroy them’. In politics, most of us realise this, either consciously or subconsciously, and there is a fear of putting our head above the parapet.”
This week Mr Kelly, determined to fight for Hughes as an independent, lost his huge Facebook following, the biggest of any Liberal backbencher, because a foreign company didn’t want us to be influenced by him. Cancel culture is bullying – nothing less.
Facebook encourages your politicians to spend the taxpayer-funded office support budget of about $250,000 each to boost mind-numbingly boring content to their constituency.
Now, the social media cancel culture reminds politicians who is boss by erasing their accounts at whim.
Mr Christensen realises politics is downstream of culture, and it can’t be fixed by the ballot box or legislation.
He’s been to party meetings where parliamentarians are so caught up in the Canberra bubble that they disparage their own branch members for their beliefs.
We get tangled in the weeds of the media, instead of focussing on the big issues – regional doctors, getting schools back to reading, writing and arithmetic, reducing the cost of living, fixing internet, roads and mobile black spots and getting the nation ready for the challenge of China.
We must rise above our “she’ll be right attitude”, the belief that politics is another’s problem. All must stand for freedom of speech, freedom of thought, and the freedom to run our businesses and lives without fear of mob reprisal.
After a long slog of trying to beat the political rodents, both Mr Christensen and Ms Flint are tired – but post-politics, they will remain two of the most well-read and erudite conservatives in the country.
If you don’t hear their views in future, just be aware the rats have chewed through your wire.
Are you talking about Angus Taylor here?
Craig Kelly’s seat is Hughes.
It’s a good and accurate piece. Well done Vikki.
and yet for some bizarre reason the Coalition government doesn’t cut ABC funding by 100%.
The MSM are THE main culprits in this coup d’ etat.
They are purely socialist propaganda departments.
People scoff when you say these things, but after 60 years of the socialist march through the institutions, thinking anything less, is , to be frank, gullible ignorance.
“Struth says:
May 1, 2021 at 7:28 am
The MSM are THE main culprits in this coup d’ etat.”
Agree Struth…and nice to see you.
MSM and social media sewer scum have lad the campaigns against Kelly and Christensen….and in February of this year our spineless PM sided with Labor and the MSM scum against a sitting Liberal by the name of Craig Kelly.
So you’d agree that Murdoch has been a malign influence on Australia’s Media, struth?
Excellent column, Vicki, and an excellent analogy about the media rats. Journalists have always seen themselves as kingmakers; now they not only want to vet who’s king (the Labor-Greens open borders nation-wreckers), they want to destroy all who oppose their will.
They only good thing to report is that the Australian media hasn’t yet sunk as low as the America media, which is now helping Silicon Valley turn the USA into a fascist one-party state ruled over by unelected politicians elevated by election-fixers at party HQ and waved through by party hacks in the judiciary.
Is that the same Murdoch that supported Kevin Rudd?
“They only good thing to report is that the Australian media hasn’t yet sunk as low as the America media, which is now helping Silicon Valley turn the USA into a fascist one-party state ruled over by unelected politicians elevated by election-fixers at party HQ and waved through by party hacks in the judiciary.”
Not yet……but the Oz media aren’t far behind.
The Australian media are just as bad, they just don’t have the opposition exposing them.
A couple of right-ish but yet still confused people on skynews, does not an opposition make.
Great post.
Perhaps.
China hasn’t unloaded any Australian Coal since November, sooner or later the mines in Central Queensland are going to stand down workers, so expect Michelle Landry and Ken O’Dowd to also rack the cue in the coming months.
Nicolle Flint’s response to Goers indicated that she is totally up herself in addition to having great fashion sense.
I’d say it’s more likely she was told that she had no future beyond the Backbench and took the hint.
Utter horseshit.
That is the dumbest leftard talking point in Australia.
Ruperdink Mudrock’s capital city tabloids operate to a formula: give readers what they want and you sell lots of papers.
Meanwhile, the former Fairfax rags bought by Nein don’t even pretend to publish in the public interest – everything they publish is designed to advance leftwing political causes. As a result, they now sell a fraction of their former sales and are disappearing up their own arses.
In TV land, Mudrock’s Sky News is the only network that permits non-leftard reporting and opinion. That’s also the formula he uses at Fox News in the USA: no-one else is serving the half of the country that doesn’t vote Democrat (Labor in Australia), so you’ll clean up commercially if you serve that segment — media marketing 101.
Ask any News Corp journo about the boss: he’s so hands-off they never see him; and he allows leftards to rampage through his famous mastheads like The Times of London.
Give it a fucking rest, Ed. Stick to stuff you know something about.
Too right, Tom.
The reason being, he sacked so many back in the day, even his dopiest editors know not to cross Murdoch’s red lines.
Agreed. Ed should stop posting immediately.
“Nicolle Flint’s response to Goers indicated that she is totally up herself in addition to having great fashion sense.”
Just fuck off Dick Ed.
“Give it a fucking rest, Ed. Stick to stuff you know something about.”
The thing is…Dick Ed the Troll knows nothing.
Ed case….
Why do you think we don’t go after the private owners of left wing rags but only the government funded media, like the ABC?
Exactly. He should stop posting immediately.
Exactly Struth. Rest of the establishment’s pet “conservatives” spend all their energy fulminating against the ABC, while the radical vanguard destroys our society.
You can see why Gargooglery can’t kill off his low IQ sock, Ed.
Why does Nein even bother to churn out the Sydney Morning Vomit and the Ague? Aren’t they losing money with those vile rags? What’s in it for senior management? I don’t get it.
ABC tries to cancel Andrew Laming again…
https://www.abc.net.au/news/2021-04-30/andrew-laming-and-netball-mum-had-heated-exchange-on-sideline/100096284
Apparently some middle aged ‘Karen’ felt intimidated when she confronted Andrew Laming and it made her 10 year old child cry.
Having attacked Laming for his political activities, which he quickly identified as the issue at hand she repeatedly instructed ‘…you need to walk away now. You need to stop, you need to walk away.’
As he did not comply with her demands, she claims to have felt ‘uncomfortable’.
This is presented, by the ABC, as supposedly further evidence of his disrespect and obvious misogyny..
https://www.google.com/amp/s/www.forbes.com/sites/stephaniedenning/2018/09/19/why-jeff-bezos-bought-the-washington-post/amp/
This one is hilarious. She started the argument, then realised she brought piss to a shit-fight. Now she hides behind her child’s skirts, and the ABC’s.
You’ve got it arse about.
Murdoch’s tabloids in Australia tell you what you want.
E.g., the headline story in thursday’s Courier Mail was:
Broken Broncos-Special Series, Part 1.
How to stop the rot at Red Hill
about a football team that the vast majority of Queenslanders couldn’t give a fuck about.
The other front page story was about a massive dumbing down of Primary School Education, Gonski recommendation.
No commentary at all on the reasons, a Montessori Teacher was asked her opinions.
Which is kinda ridiculous, since Montessori Schools don’t follow the Education Dept. curriculum anyway.
The Courier Mail doesn’t even advertise circulation figures on it’s mast head anymore, so those might be fairly dismal?
Nobody here gives a fuck about your opinion ShitEd, yet you continue to publish it.
The MSN and Big Tech social media are nurturing and controlling cultural groups by reinforcing cultural prejudices using measures such as cancel culture, encouraging discrimination based on the cultural differences they promote or demote.
They are cultural racists.
A man broke into Craig Kelly’s home and put an ISIS flag in the window. It’s not so much the flag but breaking and entering.
No charges laid and the police said the guy who did it had nothing to answer for.
Are police afraid of that particular mob or do they secretly feel Craig Kelly deserves it? It seems a straightforward break and entry, so a curious thing.
The ballot box is a distraction, nothing can be achieved through it any longer. The ballot box no longer gives the proles a voice, it’s time has been and gone. This is why the left are terrified of the last resort, the ammo box.
I don’t agree that the Aus meja hasn’t yet sunk as low as the America media- I think their conduct during Abbott’s PMship was on the same level as CNN. Running interference against him in everyway possible e.g. even when he was helping with the bushfire he was portrayed as a thuggish, woman hating grunt. Imagine if the foul former foreign affairies employee had been out with the fire fighters. They ran dead on the scale of the landslide and then tried to make government impossible for him.
Sorry, sport. Can’t help if you’ve swallowed that fairyland bullshit.
The Mudrock tabloids are the only place in Australia where you can get straight news reporting that isn’t pushing a political agenda. That’s why they have lots of readers and the Nein papers don’t.
In the Mudrock papers, opinion is clearly marked as such and it’s in the opinion pages. At the Nein papers, every story is written to achieve a political agenda and news “stories” are loaded with leftwing opinion.
That’s the other thing I’ve noticed about the trolls here: none of them are very bright.
Are police afraid of that particular mob or do they secretly feel Craig Kelly deserves it? It seems a straightforward break and entry, so a curious thing.
Both I would say.
Classic use of Saul Alinsky rule 13… “Pick the target, freeze it, personalize it, and polarize it.” Cut off the support network and isolate the target from sympathy. Go after people and not institutions; people hurt faster than institutions.
The MSN and Big Tech social media are nurturing and controlling cultural groups by reinforcing cultural prejudices using measures such as cancel culture
I’d say that they are a major driving force for the marxist streetfighters that attack people and property in the US. Very 1920s Germany with 21st communications (really souped up late 20th century comms).
Sorry to join the pile-on, but yes, Ed, you’re talking crap. If you don’t like the Courier Mail, you can exercise your free choice not to buy it. But you don’t have the same option with the commies at the ALPBC. They take MY money, to then use every opportunity to attempt to indoctrinate the populace to the as yet never displayed benefits of collectivism.
What really grates me is the so-called analysis’ and ‘comment’ online. I don’t recall ever being asked for their opinion.
And, went to the same high school as Goers. Once a wanker, always a…
Nah.
Antifa/BLM are clearly Operation Gladio type outfits.
The chickens have came home to roost for Americans.
See Biden’s speech from yesterday, the aim is total victory.
Tom- the gaslighting about Murdoch is of course another insidious bit of leftist historical revision fantasy. The original claim against Murdoch was his invention of “click-bait” type headlines and content built to charge emotions rather than thought.. Obviously this was well before “clicking” on links was a thing and it wasn’t called “click- bait” then, but this claim is true. Murdoch encouraged this sort of “reporting”.
Now, of course, there isn’t any other sort of reporting. But leftists are hardly going to admit that. So they do what they always do: project.
This stuff is easily found in books from the original Murdoch period and is covered well in the scholarly biographical accounts of Murdoch and the histories of his media empire. You’d think a retired librarian would have access to that; even one who pretends to be multiple people on the internet with the same rubbish personality.
Great work, Vicki. 👍
Murdoch’s papers are to the left of the LNP mainstream in the 1900s.
That’s how rabid and far left, the left actually are. They think communism is the norm, if not the centre.
They’re as sane as your typical woman kicking left wing soy activist.
Tom- to be clear I’m saying that Murdoch is not guilty of promoting biased journalism but IS guilty of promoting bad journalism. All outlets (including or especially the ABC) do the same thing now, however, so they need to come up with a new narrative for what is wrong.
The story about him sacking people is another one that’s been twisted beyond all recognition. The people who he sacked (obviously not every single person he sacked- there would also have been poor or excess contributors and I’m sure one or two who were workplace agitators) were sacked not because of their political views, but because they did not want to abandon the principles of good journalism. Those same people would have been horrified at the content of the ABC today.
Beside the point.
The argument Tom was making was that Murdoch gives the tabloid readers what they want.
My point was that that’s not true, evidenced by the fact that the Courier Mail doesn’t even brag about their circulation numbers anymore.
I might also add that Murdoch bought the APN newspaper empire in rural Qld and closed most of their titles, as well as his Brisbane suburban papers.
So, no, Murdoch doesn’t give you what you want, he buys up papers, then closes most of them down, and if you don’t like the content of what’s left, stiff shit.
Yet again, Ed, I disagree. I have freedom of choice to go elsewhere. The guardian, SMH, the Age, the weekly, Crikey, the list of pinko rags is endless
John Brumble said:
Hang on a sec, I’m not disputing that Murdoch didn’t have the complete Right to sack any editor, for whatever reason, or for no particular reason at all.
What i am sayinbg is that those sackings of long, long ago did have the effect of encouraging the others not to cross his Red Lines.
It’s worked as intended, in my opinion.
Cancel culture is far more than mere bullying.
It is nothing less than the deliberate use of the vicious desire of the intellectually bereft and the socially miserable to hurt, destroy and control those who they see as different from them, and thus a threat to their perception of themselves as legitimate. It is a tool, and the essence of the control wielded by communism, fascism, corporatism or any totalitarian regime.
The use of envy and hatred against anyone the indoctrinated are taught to see as the class enemy is a hallmark of totalitarianism of any stripe, and it is a real threat to civil society, personal freedom and peaceful co-existence within society.
Cancel culture is no mere fad, it is a tool being used against anyone and everyone deemed a threat to the current brand of totalitarianism, and it is very dangerous.
Crikey and Guardian Australia aren’t newspapers, never heard of the weekly and today’s Australian woulda bin considered a Pinko Rag 25 years ago.
What Murdoch has done over his career in newspapers and the Media generally has been to shift the Overton Window in the direction of less Freedom and a narrow range of acceptable opinions.
“Bushkid says:
May 1, 2021 at 9:53 am”
Correct….bullying is too tame a word. Cancel culture is fascistic, tyrannical and totalitarian and belongs in both Nazism and Communism. Cancel culture is intellectual cleansing designed to intimidate, scare and silence the non-woke. And soon it will be more than just intellectual cleansing and silencing. It’s inevitable.
Cancel culture is Alinskyism
Alinsky is someone I would classify as truly. No wonder Clinton worships at his alter.
“Cancel culture is Alinskyism”
Yep…and basically we’ve allowed it to happen by not doing anything and not fighting back. It’s enabled by social media sewers.
*truly evil
Australian Media has a lot of Red Lines:
Multiculturalism/Unquestionably Good;
Immigration/Unquestionably Good,;
Family Law/Unquestionably Good,, [but if you have any doubts, here’s a male Domestic Violence Headline screaming at you for the next 20 years];
Unemployyment/Don’t talk about it, etc.
Sure, on screen the ABC has led the way, but the newspapers are even more extreme, and there’s no ABC there.
Personally, I blame the existence of the Labor Party, before it’s advent the issues were Free Trade or Protectionism, and everything was analysed thru those frameworks.
If that’s true, there’s no obstacle to some entrepreneur opening up an alternative school system in Australia concentrating on the basics.
Phonics.
Rote learning.
Western Civilisation.
STEM.
No sex education.
Very high expectations.
This is a fine piece by Vicki, marred only by the regrettable mislabelling of Kelly’s electorate.
Collectivism and the braindead drooling cretinous child abusing arseholes who mindlessly adhere to it are an existential threat to civilisation.
First steps? Shut down with extreme prejudice (i.e. totally obliterate), the ALPBC, farcechook and twatter. There is no acceptable reason for any of them to exist and there never has been.
The next steps would involve obliterating about 91.3% of the grublic service and destroying and then rebuilding the education system in this stupid, stupid country (which has become this way solely due to the destructive idiocy of collectivism).
There are many many other steps as well, none of which I could be bothered listing at this point. Those of us here with a functioning brain would know what these would be.
Cardi if you are lurking. Compliments to your daughter, well said.
If that’s true, there’s no obstacle to some entrepreneur opening up an alternative school system in Australia concentrating on the basics.
Independent Christians schools generally meet those criteria, particularly those which subscribe to the “parent controlled” philosophy.
I guess these kinds of posts make everyone feel better?
Small Independent Schools these days can’t survive without State funding.
It’s similar to the Australia Council Arts Grants, in that a person “in the know” is required to steer the application thru to the pot of gold.
These types are by definition not conservatives, so there goes the chance of getting much of an education there.
in Australia and everywhere else in the west indoctrination with socialist values start in compulsory government “free” schools.
to have any socialist program you need central bank and fiat money.
did you write anything to explain to people morality of central banking and fiat money?
Politicians like fiat money because it lets them buy votes and tenure. Bankers like fiat money because it lets them buy goods, services, tenure, and power.
This government-business arrangement is universally praised in every college-level textbook on economics. They praise the economics of the bankers’ cartel. The government is the enforcer of this cartel.
How is the faithful city become an harlot! it was full of judgment; righteousness lodged in it; but now murderers. 22Thy silver is become dross, thy wine mixed with water: 23Thy princes are rebellious, and companions of thieves: every one loveth gifts, and followeth after rewards: they judge not the fatherless, neither doth the cause of the widow come unto them. 24
Why am I never surprised by your intellectual dishonesty, Googlery?
The fact that no one is likely to cross a strong boss has nothing whatsoever to do with what crossing that boss involves. Your position is that Murdoch pushes a right wing bias and that not to do the same would be crossing him. It’s demonstrably mot true now and never has been in the past.