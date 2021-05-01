“War crimes” farce: McGregor is going after ignorant clerks

Posted on May 1, 2021 by currencylad

15 Responses to "War crimes" farce: McGregor is going after ignorant clerks

  1. FlyingPigs says:
    May 1, 2021 at 5:20 pm

    C.L.

    I have nothing but absolute and utter contempt for the quisling political ‘leadership’ of the ADF.

  2. Albatross says:
    May 1, 2021 at 5:41 pm

    Troon!

  3. woolfe says:
    May 1, 2021 at 5:48 pm

    I’m sorry but is having a man who looks like a man and sounds like a man but dressed as a woman the best media spokesman to defend our armed forces? Why not get Heston Russell?

    It looks ridiculous.

  4. C.L. says:
    May 1, 2021 at 5:54 pm

    McGregor is doing more than being a “spokesman.”
    If McGregor’s critics can show how they’re personally doing more for these accused men, I’d be interested to hear all about it.

  5. FlyingPigs says:
    May 1, 2021 at 6:04 pm

    Absolutely agree.

  6. FlyingPigs says:
    May 1, 2021 at 6:06 pm

    go fuck yourself woolfe

  7. Albatross says:
    May 1, 2021 at 6:09 pm

    You can fuck yourself cheering on this ridiculous degenerate just because it says something you agree with. Pathetic.

  8. Primer says:
    May 1, 2021 at 6:21 pm

    Be gentle Alba…… he’s a bloke with a serious mental problem. But I hear he is still attracted to women and has his bits, which begs the question: is this a deep cover crack-on gambit? If so, 5 stars.

  9. FlyingPigs says:
    May 1, 2021 at 6:21 pm

    sure butch

    David Morrison: ‘The standard you walk past is the standard you accept’, ADF investigation – 2013
    https://speakola.com/ideas/david-morrison-adf-investigation-2013

  11. David Brewer says:
    May 1, 2021 at 6:28 pm

    Whatever we think of the messenger, the message has an eerie ring about it.

    The process the Special Forces guys are going through sounds just like that police interview of Pell in Rome when Blind Freddie could have seen that there could be no case, but Plod just kept on plodding, all the way to the High Court.

    Of course, Pell got off. But only after 15 months in jail for nothing, and with many still believing that he must have been guilty of something, when in fact he did more than any other individual to clean up sexual abuse in the Catholic church in Australia.

    If the defence minister and the attorney-general don’t step in fast, a similar unjustified slur is likely to hang over these SF blokes for the rest of their lives.

    The other issue is, all this incompetence and lack of realism or common sense in police investigations costs money, and takes resources away from fighting actual criminality.

  13. Albatross says:
    May 1, 2021 at 7:07 pm

    Dozens here have prosecuted the case that the persecution of our Special Forces is a national disgrace, and a colossal mistake. I will not agree to a round of “you go grrl!” just because this filthy Troon has articulated what a dozen other posters have already said;a matter upon which all right thinking people should. That this degenerate occupied such a high station in our armed forces is a weeping disgrace. “The standard you walk past” in truth.

  14. Jock says:
    May 1, 2021 at 7:11 pm

    McGregor has got the support of Margaret Cunneen. A few more decent QCs will see off this garbage and with any luck a few careers of generals.

  15. Roger says:
    May 1, 2021 at 7:18 pm

    Historically, generals have always been the most disposable of army officers.

    And for good reason.

    Once you rise to that rank and can’t cut the mustard you are a positive danger to national security and to the soldiers serving under you.

