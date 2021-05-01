What is Greg Hunt thinking?

Overnight the government has banned Australian citizens from entering the country from India. There is talk of imposing $60,000 fines and/or 5 year prison terms for anyone who violates the ban.
This is literally a crime against humanity.
1. Everyone has the right to freedom of movement and residence within the borders of each state.
2. Everyone has the right to leave any country, including his own, and to return to his country.
No doubt, however, there will be tame judges who crap on about ‘proportionality’ and politicians making ‘no apologies for keeping us safe’ and all that. I am wondering if the government could round up a jury to convict anyone of the heinous crime of trying to come home.
To provide context for this outrage, Indians who take Australian citizenship have to renounce their Indian citizenship. So we’re not even talking about dual citizens here, these people are Australian citizens being excluded from coming to Australia.
Anyone who thinks Greg Hunt isn’t one of the main players in this coup d’etat hasn’t been watching.
He is a globalist of the first order.
He is one of the main swamp monsters.
His pathetic acting on being some responsible caring politician, highly capable and working hard, is laughable.
He is a lacky to the globalists, and in my eyes, a criminal.
Australian citizens. Yeah sure they are.
Struth at 12:30 PM May 1, 2021
NAILED IT!
This is literally a crime against humanity.
Er….no, Sinc, it’s not.
The Universal Declaration of Human Rights, while generally a very good document, is not law. It’s a declaration.
Even where it informs international law, the caveat is made that sovereign countries can make laws that contradict certain universal human rights for their own protection and to preserve good order.
To provide context for this outrage, Indians who take Australian citizenship have to renounce their Indian citizenship.
That was once the case, but with their growing diaspora has created a special category of Indian citizenship for those who hold certain foreign citizenships, effectively dual citizenship.
They were told to come home 12 months ago. Time is up. Stay where you fucking are.
Imprisoning 26 million healthy, innocent people, is a crime against humanity.
Full stop.
I have friends who have been stuck in France since July (yes, I know, it could have been in a much worse-off country), have recently had one needle and hope to have the next one in June. But will they then be able to return to Oz?
My friends are born and bred Aussies, BTW.
a special category of Indian citizenship
Overseas Citizenship of India.
Visa free entry, indefinite residency & all civil rights, inc. state housing, except the right to vote.
That is what we call permanent residency.
That is what we call permanent residency.
Yes, but with more generous travel facilities.
Warmist Hunt supports the Couf.
News at 11.
The point remains that these people are Australian citizens and not Indian citizens.
Struth says:
May 1, 2021 at 12:30 pm
Hunt is willing to mandate an experimental mRNA genetic modifier be injected into people, but deny citizens the right of being human.
NB: Greg Hunt and every grovelling politician.
You might think that you are part of the elite.
Those who control the world’s assets don’t give you a second thought.
You don’t have the right pedigree.
You are just another pleb.
Except you are grovelling scum without principles.
Despised and destined for the sewage farm.
Maybe you might get lucky, Greg, slip on a stair and only smash your ribs and fracture a few vertebrae in your back. Nothing like coming back to reality.
Looks like the cricketers might have got a heads up.
Creates a real problem for Indian/Australians with business interests here, tho if the Hawala Banking System hasn’t been closed down by the Feds, not a complete financial disaster.
From his biography at both https://www.greghunt.com.au/about-greg/biography/ and https://www.health.gov.au/ministers/the-hon-greg-hunt-mp/minister-hunts-biography
Hyphenated Australians have to wait in the country that at their core they call home?
You are going to have to find someone who cares outside a libertarian coffee club.
Clearly the quad has limitations.
Anyone who thinks Greg Hunt isn’t one of the main players in this coup d’etat hasn’t been watching.
He is a globalist of the first order.
I tend to agree with that.
But what has that got to do with stopping people coming to Australia?? Globalists generally want open borders
Hunt practises Critical Race Theory.
We used to criticise the Soviet Union and its satellites for not allowing their citizens freely to leave or return to their countries, and were right to do so.
Australia has similarly attacked its citizens’ fundamental human rights since March 2020 but even at Catallaxy criticism has been muted until now, when the criticism is presented as an attack on a visible ethnic minority, namely Indians.
See how far Leftists have colonised the minds of even Sinclair. A problem is a problem to be remarked upon not when it affects Australians generally but when it affects an ethnic minority, especially one with a different skin colour.
You cannot win if you fight only within the terms dictated by your opponents.
These measures are temporary ,why would vou let people come here from a country in the middle of a huge epidemic to spread the chinese virus amongst a covid free populace ? This is simply a wise medical decision that any doctor woukd approve of without question . The thing is the only way we are eer going to get another spike in infection is to import the chinese virus from overseas . Its like closing your house to infected people ,simple . The decision can be reviewd when we have completed the vaccination programme and isolated the anti vaccers as lepers , the question is do the unvaccinated have to carry clappers to indicate their unclean condition .
There’s been quite a deal of shuttling back & forth.
It would be quite revealing to report how many of those ‘Australians’ stuck in India;
1) entered India from Australia since January 2021.
2) are not Australian citizens, but Indian citizens with Australian permanent residency.
Yairs Primer, but how would it feel if it was one of “us” mate. Arthur “Cocky” Caldwell was right all those years ago. It’s too late for that now, but where are our human rights lawyers when we need them?
No, they want no borders.
Big difference.
Work out who is going to be in charge when sovereign nations no longer exist, and you’ll work out you won’t be going anywhere.
Salvatore, it looks like around half of the persons in India insisting on returning to Australia travelled to India in 2021.
They left Australia at least nine months after the travel “ban” was implemented and all Australians overseas told to return home.
This quote is from today’s Oz:
West Australian Premier Mark McGowan revealed on Friday he had been advised that 4500 Australians had travelled to India “for various reasons” in the first three months of this year. There are about 9000 stranded Australians in India wanting to come home, 650 of whom are considered vulnerable.
Must have been an awful lot of weddings and other “dire emergencies” going on back home.
It is absolutely no business of the government to require reasons for travel.
To give permission or not to travel.
Pure tyranny.
Never mind about all that; Sneakers has kept the iron ore flowing. Keeping the coffers eternally full- While the going is good. They will soil themselves if the mines close.
The quarantining process has been a debacle. It needs to be the centre piece of our efforts and done far better. It’s not rocket science. The cockups with dud ventilation and undisciplined staff are a disgrace. Very incompetent behaviour by the authorities.
Didn’t Prince Phillip have to fill out a form as to whether he had committed a crime, upon entering Australia?
To which he quipped “I thought that was a condition of entry?”.
The problem is we are at the stage ( as the joke goes) “ we’ve established what you are now we are just negotiating the price”
We copped internal borders, lockdowns, destruction of peoples businesses and lives, education disruption, empowered Karen’s, caused massive misery in mental health and cancelled medical procedures.
Sorry not copped it. Actively rewarded the governments who have inflicted it.
We are “ good Germans” to a man.
Bricking out Indian/Australians is just more bastardry and security theatre.
They don’t have an out until 90% of Austfaliureans have a vaccination, that means operation hair of fire/ terror must continue ramping up.
An Australian passport is now worth less than an Australian tertiary degree.
This government is no longer legitimate and it is our moral duty to assist other Australians and to reject these unconstitutional edicts.
Their edicts are getting more and more extreme and radical by the day.
I agree with Sinclair.
If the government grants citizenship to an individual they have same rights as you and me born here. Otherwise why grant them citizenship?
It’s the LNP brand of dog whistling. Not a good look. You don’t want to get pulled into that. Stopping the boats and controlled immigration is one thing after that citizens are equal.
If the government grants citizenship to an individual they have same rights as you and me born here. Otherwise why grant them citizenship?
Just say Covid breaks out in Britain and 20,000 infected aussies want to come home. What should the govt do??
There’s a vast difference between making a rule and people complying with the rule (look how many people got on planes despite in theory needing a negative COVID test prior to departure).
If the government grants citizenship to an individual they have same rights as you and me born here.
This.
Boy stacking the chips all in on population growth via dodgy uni degrees was such a great idea wasnt it?
Left wing elite upper class bureaucrats, the so called experts are running this charade.
They need to be sacked
If they left in the last 12 months I might agree.
For those OS when this whole nonsense started, unless they have developed the ability to walk on water, how do propose they should have done so, given that over 12 months ago, airlines stopped outbound flights due to lack of passengers, with the attendant knock-on effect on inbound flights which were also canceled. The few remaining flights were booked out with massive standby lists. Then govts artificially limited the number of returnees that could be hotel quarantined. A colleague’s son has been trying to get home from the US since March last year. He even managed to book seats on flights and was on 4 occassions able to get a slot in a quarantine hotel. Sadly all of those flights were cancelled, and it looks like he will get home sometime next month on a government charter.