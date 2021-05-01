What is Greg Hunt thinking?

Overnight the government has banned Australian citizens from entering the country from India. There is talk of imposing $60,000 fines and/or 5 year prison terms for anyone who violates the ban.

This is literally a crime against humanity.

1. Everyone has the right to freedom of movement and residence within the borders of each state. 2. Everyone has the right to leave any country, including his own, and to return to his country.

No doubt, however, there will be tame judges who crap on about ‘proportionality’ and politicians making ‘no apologies for keeping us safe’ and all that. I am wondering if the government could round up a jury to convict anyone of the heinous crime of trying to come home.

To provide context for this outrage, Indians who take Australian citizenship have to renounce their Indian citizenship. So we’re not even talking about dual citizens here, these people are Australian citizens being excluded from coming to Australia.