A Complete Clutterbuck

We’ve been wondering why we haven’t had a subsidy in Australia. Now it sounds like we might be on the march to a better system.”
– Wodonga retiree Rod Clutterbuck has been waiting for a cheaper EV to “save the planet.”
Fiscal stimulus is still credited with saving Australia from recession — a claim made so often that many people actually believe it — even though numerous academic papers have shown this is false on theoretical and empirical grounds.
The maker of one these cars is Tesla.
Not a small player.
The founder, Elon Musk is one of the richest people on the planet (& depending on how Amazon is trading compared to Tesla is sometimes the richest person on the planet).
Why do taxpayers need to subsidise his product?
If EV’s are so fantastical, why don’t consumers do what they did with iphones?
Buy them with their own money?
I do like the Model3.
I have a few mates with them.
Like their other weekend toys, they bought them with their own money.
At some stage I plan to get the Model3 too – or whatever smaller EV Elon comes up with.
But I will do that with my own money.
I have zero expectation of a subsidy.
And I plan to re-charge the thing at home.
Again, with zero expectation of a subsidy.
Code for: I want a to have a discretionary item that I can’t afford, so I will demand others pay for (in part) said discretionary item.
CPV’s
Coal Powered Vehicles.
From the article:
“When people get an EV (electric vehicle) they are starting to save significant dollars off their bills,” Climate Change Minister Lily D ‘Ambrosio told the ABC.
“It’s almost up to $1,600 that is saved off fuel and maintenance costs, each and every year, so we want to make it easier for Victorians.”
So the $3k subsidy represents less than two years of “savings” from making such a switch.
In any case, one wonders what the cost in lost hours is of requiring several hours to “refuel” vs several minutes. Probably insignificant for inner suburban commuters on their daily grind travel, but would be very noticible when “we’re goin’ to Bonniedoon”.
The Tesla is a perfectly adequate bicycle substitute for city commuting.
But my 1600km return Brisbane plus 100km around town is usually done on 2 tanks in diesel 4×4, with a 10 minute fill up. My Tesla owning associate gets nervous at 300km, as recommended he won’t fill above 85% or run tanks dry to below 20% charge, he needs 6 charges that vary in time but average hours each, so slow he has to overnight each way, which Teslaees rarely factor as an operating cost.
The electric horse and buggy isn’t ready for me yet.
The wealthy need subsidies by the poorest households to afford their EVs?
The lefty upper class are ripping us off.
Are there still people left in Vic? Crazy.
I will happily buy an electric vehicle when
1. It costs the same as a petrol vehicle
2. It will tow a caravan across the Nullarbor
3. Refuelling time the same as petrol
4. Travel as far on a charge as a petrol vehicle does on a tank of fuel
5. Recharging stations as plentiful as petrol service stations
I have nothing against electric vehicles apart from the fact that at the moment they are impractical, costly and inconvenient
Paul has it. The BoBo class richies will be sucking up the taxes of the toiling masses to virtue signal! Labor’s mates.
I don’t know how anyone could talk such bullshit with a straight face.
They must be charging at their neighbours place.
Like Homer stealing cable TV.
At least one of those Trabants looks like it was being delivered pre-dented. I wonder if any of them were still road worthy for the glorious westwards leap to freedom 30 years later.
Also wonder how many of the subsidised, all electric conveyances will still be traveling the pot holed roads of the People’s Democratic Republic of Victoria in 2050.
Then, fornsome perverse reason, by 2085 people will be restoring them out of some morbid fascination with the damn thing. Like there are Trabant fanciers still in Germany…
So its ok to have some children dig stuff up out of the ground in africa in order to build the batteries? what a thoughtful retiree.
“The Andrews government will provide 20,000 subsidies of up to $3,000 for new electric vehicle purchases under $69,000″. Clearly if we want the full truth, we’re not going to get it from the ABC/ALP.
When:
1. Nuclear SMR’s are installed in everyone’s backyard (how else you going to re-charge these things?);
2. Batteries attain adequate capacity, can be produced reasonably inexpensively, without slave labour, and within at least the same environmental constraints applied to nuclear and fossil energy production and distribution; and
3. Those batteries can be fast/hot-swapped enroute to allow adequate range.
Then, and only then, might “electric” be capable of competing with the ICE.
In any case. It is a question for industry and consumers – not government picking winners for a world that exists only inside their rather spacious intracranial cavity.
Been going on for years, Paul.
Consider solar panels.
The next lark will be subsidising household batteries.
All to save the planet, of course.
Electric cars are already subsidised. The luxury car tax threshold for electric vehicles comes in at a higher level resulting in a $3,000 subsidy. The fuel taxes that nominally go to road maintenance (but aren’t tied to roads) aren’t paid by electric vehicles.
They just want the rest of us to subsidise their lifestyles.
That’s because she truly IS that dumb.
I’m not real good with maths, but if l’m saving $1600 a year- even with the subsidy – it’ll take a 4-5 years to to recoup the expense on buying an EV as opposed to a like petrol vehicle. Now let’s talk about depreciation and re-sale value.
I shouldn’t complain. God bless the Victorian government for organising poorly paid workers to subsidise the bourgeoisie to purchase EVs. And on May Day as well.
With these overgrown golf buggies, I am pretty certain that the Depreciation Curve is pretty close to 90 degrees…
I am pretty certain that any EV will depreciate a hell of a lot quicker than a petrol-guzzler!
Here’s a place where EVs are a no brainer…..Germany started pushing hard for then in 2010, but…..lotsa people and towns tightly packed together. Rich people, and very high tech…
“In 2014 it was recognized that the country was well behind the set sales targets set in 2010. A purchase bonus scheme was approved in 2016, but premium cars were not eligible to the incentive…..in June 2020, and as a result of the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the government approved a recovery plan which included €8 billion to promote electric vehicle adoption and deployment…… the purchase bonus for all-electric cars was raised temporarily from €6,000 to €9,000 for cars costing less than €40,000…the stock of plug-in electric vehicles in Germany is the largest in Europe, as of December 2020, cumulative registrations in Germany totaled 700,419 plug-in electric passenger cars since 2010,
That’s 700,000 sold since 2010, with major subsidies constantly increasing. there are around 48 million cars registered on the road in Germany, of which around 1% are EVs or Part-EVs.
Is every Victorian a f’wit? If not, then what are the non-F’wits doing there, and why is their govt so sure they are?
Representative and Participatory Democracy gamed into oblivion by barrow-pushers, Main Chancers, Communist/Fascist Totalitarians and assorted bugmen of bureaucratic and oligarchic persuasions.
And the little people stop caring.
Now look comrades ,we will subsidise rich people to buy EV s from China , this will compensate for the belt and road thingy the Morro fascists stopped . We will tax hell out of petrol and diesel to force people to buy Chinese EVs . We will also close coal fired power making electricity dearer and scarcer to compensate our renewable mates and keep the bribes flowing . Those poorer workers who still have jobs can use public transport when it is working .
Advice to the Victorian acting premier ,avoid steep stairs comrade , take the lift .
@ President Fred-
When LockDan observes the maaates taking the lifts Out of Service for ‘maintenance,’ he knows he needs to pull his head in… 😉
I would rephrase that as ‘Is every Australian a f*wit?
And….drum rolls…. the answer is ‘Yes’.
John (3.57pm). I understand how it might look like that….
I go to Victoria and see 75% voting for Dan, and hardly a dissenting voice. I see the f’wits running WA and SA and Tas and Qld and the NT and ACT saying the most stupidly irrational and illogical things….then getting massive electoral endorsements, but that is not everyone in Oz.
There are a few sanctuaries for the sane: places to hide out, whilst the mad people roam the streets in their Hannibal Lector face-masks. The best known are the adjoining Qld electorates of Burdekin and Whitsunday…
When I break cover to go shopping or sailing (or whatever else) in Bowen and Cannonvale/Airlie Beach, it’s in the knowledge that there was an 11% swing against Anastacia in Burdekin and a swing of about 2% in Whitsunday. These are the only places in all of Australia where the incumbent fascists have been rejected by the locals!
So, here we are. 99% of Oz may be as you say…but not up here where heroes thrive. I feelz for ya all, I tells ya!