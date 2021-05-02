An infinite supply of idiots

Posted on May 2, 2021 by Steve Kates

Labor seems to have an infinite supply of idiots: Victoria unveils its own climate change strategy, emissions target.

The Victorian government hopes to cut emissions by almost double the level of the Morrison government by 2030 in an ambitious policy positioning the state as a leader in tackling climate change.

Acting Premier James Merlino said Victoria would aim to reduce emissions by 28-33 per cent by 2025 and 45-50 per cent by 2030, nearly twice the 26-28 per cent target made by the federal government by the end of this decade.

Victoria criticised the lack of action from Scott Morrison on climate and said it was embarrassed by Australia’s showing at the recent climate summit run by US President Joe Biden.

“The Commonwealth government cannot continue to abrogate its responsibilities on a global stage when it comes to climate change,” Victoria’s energy minister Lily D’Ambrosio said at a press conference on Sunday.

Might note there is no mention of the Victorian Opposition position in the news story.

This entry was posted in Electric Power and Energy, Global warming and climate change policy. Bookmark the permalink.

27 Responses to An infinite supply of idiots

  1. Blair says:
    May 2, 2021 at 3:01 pm

    “positioning the state as a leader in tackling climate change.”
    Tackling climate change? Good grief.

  2. Bruce of Newcastle says:
    May 2, 2021 at 3:05 pm

    Some things are beyond infinite. I suppose that makes mathematical sense since nothing much is happening climate wise. No CAGW, nothing. So if you divide an infinite number of idiots by zero you must get infinity to infinity and beyond, or something.

  3. tombell says:
    May 2, 2021 at 3:07 pm

    hope those emissions from NSW stay in NSW airspace….

  4. Struth says:
    May 2, 2021 at 3:11 pm

    The global stage is a couple of unelected communists in the UN and WEF.
    We don’t need to be actors on that stage.
    It should be correctly termed the “globalist stage” which is showing a play no actor should be involved with.

  5. Lee says:
    May 2, 2021 at 3:12 pm

    So if Victoria go it alone, we’ll stop “climate change” here despite whatever the rest of the country/world does?
    Too stupid for words.

  6. Biota says:
    May 2, 2021 at 3:16 pm

    Blair says:
    May 2, 2021 at 3:01 pm

    My immediate thoughts exactly. Nothing spells out stupidity more than that nonsense. Purely an inner city click bait vote grabber. And when all the climate chickens come home to roost, they will be out of office enjoying their well-earned public funded retirement.

  7. ArthurB says:
    May 2, 2021 at 3:29 pm

    It is true that Victoriastan is ruled by a bunch of cretins. It is also likely that Dan and his maaates will win the next election with a large majority, because the Libs are both useless and invisible.

  8. Jock says:
    May 2, 2021 at 3:40 pm

    From WUWT:
    Accused Solar Energy Slavery Company Claims Happy Workers Hardly Ever Leave
    5 hours ago Eric Worrall 22 Comments
    Guest essay by Eric Worrall

    An investigative report by the Chinese Communist backed Global Times say they have confirmed there is no Uyghur slavery in Xinjiang. Company executives claim workers are so happy with conditions, including graduates of Xinjiang’s barbed wire fence and guard tower protected vocational training centres, the company only has a 3% turnover of staff.

    Glad the VALP is so supportive of slavers.

  9. Dan4eva says:
    May 2, 2021 at 3:42 pm

    Too easy most businesses in Victoria are already broke and those still solvent are contemplating moving out of the busted state. This move of industry and workers will easily achieve reduced targets!

  10. H B Bear says:
    May 2, 2021 at 3:51 pm

    Democracy, good and hard.

  11. John Bayley says:
    May 2, 2021 at 3:53 pm

    Might note there is no mention of the Victorian Opposition position in the news story.

    That’s because they are trying to work out how to double up on the Labor ‘target’.

  12. Seza says:
    May 2, 2021 at 4:00 pm

    How are the opposition supposed to answer a brain fart from the ALP released on a Sunday? They do not have climate targets at Victorian level, because they have as much relevance as local sea level targets.

  13. Roger says:
    May 2, 2021 at 4:01 pm

    Get out while you can, Victorian Cats.

  14. Bruce of Newcastle says:
    May 2, 2021 at 4:01 pm

    So if Victoria go it alone, we’ll stop “climate change” here despite whatever the rest of the country/world does?

    Nemwatch tells me Victoria is currently producing 3.2 GW of electricity from da ebil brown coal. Annualized that would be 28 TWh of electricity.

    China’s Thermal Power Output Still Rising (1 May)

    From the first graph you can see China commissioned 250.5 TWh of new coal-fired electricity last year. Which is 9 times the entire Victorian brown coal sector.

    There’s futile and then there’s really futile. Guess which closing Latrobe is?

  15. Rockdoctor says:
    May 2, 2021 at 4:04 pm

    Roger says:
    May 2, 2021 at 4:01 pm

    Get out while you can, Victorian Cats.

    Just had a relative do just that… Within the month had sold up and moved to Queensland. My last foray to Cairns and Townsville about Easter there were a lot of Vic & WA plates getting about on the roads…

  16. Roger says:
    May 2, 2021 at 4:05 pm

    There’s futile and then there’s really futile. Guess which closing Latrobe is?

    James Merlino asks Lily D’Ambrosio to hold his beer…

  17. Roger says:
    May 2, 2021 at 4:08 pm

    My last foray to Cairns and Townsville about Easter there were a lot of Vic & WA plates getting about on the roads…

    We’re used to periodical waves of Victorian emigrants up here, Rockdoc, going back to when Joh abolished death taxes.

  18. Cassie of Sydney says:
    May 2, 2021 at 4:17 pm

    The Victorian Opposition position

    LOL….I didn’t think there was an “Opposition” in Victoria to have a position.

  19. Robbo says:
    May 2, 2021 at 4:20 pm

    Victoria has a lot more than an infinite supply of idiots. It has idiots who lie, cheat and deceive. Known as the Andrews Government that Labor Party lot of hopeless incompetents has killed over 800 people by failing in its basic duty to run a proper quarantine system and has tried to shift the blame by evading honest answers to a tame cat enquiry that was set up to investigate that debacle by the chief liar Daniel Andrews. Victorians now have to endure their State being run by the slimy little lying weasel deputy Premier Merlino while the chief rat is recovering from injury. What hope has the State got?

  20. wal1957 says:
    May 2, 2021 at 4:21 pm

    So if Victoristan is going alone that would mean that they have no need for the electrickery that is provided by the interconnectors and the Bass Strait underwater cable.
    Fine I say. Get the candles ready.

    Does Lily D’Ambrosio have any idea at all about this electrickery stuff?

  21. Roger says:
    May 2, 2021 at 4:26 pm

    Victorians now have to endure their State being run by the slimy little lying weasel deputy Premier Merlino while the chief rat is recovering from injury. What hope has the State got?

    Let’s see who Victorians vote for at the next election.

  22. Vagabond says:
    May 2, 2021 at 4:33 pm

    Q: How many Victorians does it take to change a light bulb?

    A: Don’t worry, we’ll be sitting in the dark anyway.

  23. Entropy says:
    May 2, 2021 at 4:35 pm

    Maybe if they whacked in a hole heap of CSG wells instead of brown coal power the reduced emissions would meet the target, and they could still rely on energy?

  24. Entropy says:
    May 2, 2021 at 4:36 pm

    Again, imagine if Qld decided to no longer send electricity south.

  25. Roger says:
    May 2, 2021 at 4:39 pm

    Again, imagine if Qld decided to no longer send electricity south.

    Would probably fall foul of the constitutional free trade provisions, Entropy.

    Mind you, at some point in the next decade we’ll likely be at a point of not have excess supply to send due to at least one coal fired station closing early, which is another matter altogether.

  26. Bruce of Newcastle says:
    May 2, 2021 at 4:45 pm

    Known as the Andrews Government that Labor Party lot of hopeless incompetents has killed over 800 people by failing in its basic duty to run a proper quarantine system and has tried to shift the blame by evading honest answers to a tame cat enquiry that was set up to investigate that debacle by the chief liar Daniel Andrews.

    Worse than that.
    Sutton and Andrews refused to transfer infected nursing home elderly to hospital.
    Exactly what Cuomo also did.
    They are directly culpable.

  27. Roger says:
    May 2, 2021 at 4:47 pm

    They are directly culpable.

    If only they had a politically independent police, prosecutor’s office and judiciary.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.