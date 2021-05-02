Labor seems to have an infinite supply of idiots: Victoria unveils its own climate change strategy, emissions target.
The Victorian government hopes to cut emissions by almost double the level of the Morrison government by 2030 in an ambitious policy positioning the state as a leader in tackling climate change.
Acting Premier James Merlino said Victoria would aim to reduce emissions by 28-33 per cent by 2025 and 45-50 per cent by 2030, nearly twice the 26-28 per cent target made by the federal government by the end of this decade.
Victoria criticised the lack of action from Scott Morrison on climate and said it was embarrassed by Australia’s showing at the recent climate summit run by US President Joe Biden.
“The Commonwealth government cannot continue to abrogate its responsibilities on a global stage when it comes to climate change,” Victoria’s energy minister Lily D’Ambrosio said at a press conference on Sunday.
Might note there is no mention of the Victorian Opposition position in the news story.
“positioning the state as a leader in tackling climate change.”
Tackling climate change? Good grief.
Some things are beyond infinite. I suppose that makes mathematical sense since nothing much is happening climate wise. No CAGW, nothing. So if you divide an infinite number of idiots by zero you must get infinity to infinity and beyond, or something.
hope those emissions from NSW stay in NSW airspace….
The global stage is a couple of unelected communists in the UN and WEF.
We don’t need to be actors on that stage.
It should be correctly termed the “globalist stage” which is showing a play no actor should be involved with.
So if Victoria go it alone, we’ll stop “climate change” here despite whatever the rest of the country/world does?
Too stupid for words.
Blair says:
May 2, 2021 at 3:01 pm
My immediate thoughts exactly. Nothing spells out stupidity more than that nonsense. Purely an inner city click bait vote grabber. And when all the climate chickens come home to roost, they will be out of office enjoying their well-earned public funded retirement.
It is true that Victoriastan is ruled by a bunch of cretins. It is also likely that Dan and his maaates will win the next election with a large majority, because the Libs are both useless and invisible.
From WUWT:
Accused Solar Energy Slavery Company Claims Happy Workers Hardly Ever Leave
5 hours ago Eric Worrall 22 Comments
Guest essay by Eric Worrall
An investigative report by the Chinese Communist backed Global Times say they have confirmed there is no Uyghur slavery in Xinjiang. Company executives claim workers are so happy with conditions, including graduates of Xinjiang’s barbed wire fence and guard tower protected vocational training centres, the company only has a 3% turnover of staff.
Glad the VALP is so supportive of slavers.
Too easy most businesses in Victoria are already broke and those still solvent are contemplating moving out of the busted state. This move of industry and workers will easily achieve reduced targets!
Democracy, good and hard.
That’s because they are trying to work out how to double up on the Labor ‘target’.
How are the opposition supposed to answer a brain fart from the ALP released on a Sunday? They do not have climate targets at Victorian level, because they have as much relevance as local sea level targets.
Get out while you can, Victorian Cats.
Nemwatch tells me Victoria is currently producing 3.2 GW of electricity from da ebil brown coal. Annualized that would be 28 TWh of electricity.
China’s Thermal Power Output Still Rising (1 May)
From the first graph you can see China commissioned 250.5 TWh of new coal-fired electricity last year. Which is 9 times the entire Victorian brown coal sector.
There’s futile and then there’s really futile. Guess which closing Latrobe is?
Roger says:
May 2, 2021 at 4:01 pm
Get out while you can, Victorian Cats.
Just had a relative do just that… Within the month had sold up and moved to Queensland. My last foray to Cairns and Townsville about Easter there were a lot of Vic & WA plates getting about on the roads…
There’s futile and then there’s really futile. Guess which closing Latrobe is?
James Merlino asks Lily D’Ambrosio to hold his beer…
My last foray to Cairns and Townsville about Easter there were a lot of Vic & WA plates getting about on the roads…
We’re used to periodical waves of Victorian emigrants up here, Rockdoc, going back to when Joh abolished death taxes.
“The Victorian Opposition position”
LOL….I didn’t think there was an “Opposition” in Victoria to have a position.
Victoria has a lot more than an infinite supply of idiots. It has idiots who lie, cheat and deceive. Known as the Andrews Government that Labor Party lot of hopeless incompetents has killed over 800 people by failing in its basic duty to run a proper quarantine system and has tried to shift the blame by evading honest answers to a tame cat enquiry that was set up to investigate that debacle by the chief liar Daniel Andrews. Victorians now have to endure their State being run by the slimy little lying weasel deputy Premier Merlino while the chief rat is recovering from injury. What hope has the State got?
So if Victoristan is going alone that would mean that they have no need for the electrickery that is provided by the interconnectors and the Bass Strait underwater cable.
Fine I say. Get the candles ready.
Does Lily D’Ambrosio have any idea at all about this electrickery stuff?
Victorians now have to endure their State being run by the slimy little lying weasel deputy Premier Merlino while the chief rat is recovering from injury. What hope has the State got?
Let’s see who Victorians vote for at the next election.
Q: How many Victorians does it take to change a light bulb?
A: Don’t worry, we’ll be sitting in the dark anyway.
Maybe if they whacked in a hole heap of CSG wells instead of brown coal power the reduced emissions would meet the target, and they could still rely on energy?
Again, imagine if Qld decided to no longer send electricity south.
Again, imagine if Qld decided to no longer send electricity south.
Would probably fall foul of the constitutional free trade provisions, Entropy.
Mind you, at some point in the next decade we’ll likely be at a point of not have excess supply to send due to at least one coal fired station closing early, which is another matter altogether.
Worse than that.
Sutton and Andrews refused to transfer infected nursing home elderly to hospital.
Exactly what Cuomo also did.
They are directly culpable.
They are directly culpable.
If only they had a politically independent police, prosecutor’s office and judiciary.