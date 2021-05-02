Fortunate Bum

…Rudy Giuliani is the third Trump lawyer to have had privileged documents seized by the state, in contravention of established protocols.

In the interview below, two very interesting points are made:

1. The warrant authorized the agents to seize all electronics from Giuliani. But they refused to seize hard drives containing copies of Hunter Biden’s laptop hard drive.

Rudy Giuliani specifically asked, “Don’t you want these, too?” but the government agents expressly refused to take Hunter Biden’s hard drive in to their possession.

They want the government to be able to keep claiming “We’ve never seen the hard drives, so we have no comment…”

2. Tucker Carlson points out that while they’re attempting to get Rudy Giuliani on a failure-to-file-FARA-disclosures rap — FARA requires people working as lobbyists or agents for foreigners to disclose this to the government, unless they’re Democrats — one person we know for a fact worked for the Ukrainians and the Chinese and never filed a FARA disclosure is Hunter Biden.

So they’re framing a man who exposed Hunter Biden on a FARA rap, while protecting Hunter Biden himself from a FARA rap.