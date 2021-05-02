Fortunate Bum

I’m grateful to Tucker Carlson – American journalism’s equivalent to Will Smith in I Am Legend – for explaining why the raid on Rudy Giuliani by Democrat security police is even more sinister and disgraceful than I originally thought. Ace:
…Rudy Giuliani is the third Trump lawyer to have had privileged documents seized by the state, in contravention of established protocols.
In the interview below, two very interesting points are made:
1. The warrant authorized the agents to seize all electronics from Giuliani. But they refused to seize hard drives containing copies of Hunter Biden’s laptop hard drive.
Rudy Giuliani specifically asked, “Don’t you want these, too?” but the government agents expressly refused to take Hunter Biden’s hard drive in to their possession.
They want the government to be able to keep claiming “We’ve never seen the hard drives, so we have no comment…”
2. Tucker Carlson points out that while they’re attempting to get Rudy Giuliani on a failure-to-file-FARA-disclosures rap — FARA requires people working as lobbyists or agents for foreigners to disclose this to the government, unless they’re Democrats — one person we know for a fact worked for the Ukrainians and the Chinese and never filed a FARA disclosure is Hunter Biden.
So they’re framing a man who exposed Hunter Biden on a FARA rap, while protecting Hunter Biden himself from a FARA rap.
Not since old Joe Kennedy’s well-paid team of fixers lied, cheated and bribed his youngest boy out of a prison term following Chappaquiddick has America seen such a contemptible son so corruptly rescued. Years after his media-endorsed rehabilitation, Senator Kennedy had himself become the grand fixer of things, of course, and masterminded the infamous lynching of Clarence Thomas in 1991. Realising he was badly placed to destroy a man for alleged maltreatment of a young woman, Kennedy needed an amoral imbecile to point the finger for him. Guess who.
I wonder when the promised healing starts?
Roger, my good fellow tea-drinking fellow.
The Heeling of America has been ongoing since November 3rd.
The Comrades just graduated up from ‘sensible’ shoes to hobnailed boots on January 6th.
Unfortunately, the American polity’s collective face seems to be significantly harder to crack than first assumed, despite all the leftist voteherds and suspiciously well-co-ordinated ‘independent’ and ‘decentralised’ rent-a-feral collectives joining in the action…
Oh, he meant bringing them to heel?
Pass the popcorn, will you.
Guess who?
Joe Biden.
Biden played both sides of the street here, he voted agaionst Thomas, but as Judiciary Chair, he didn’t help Anita Hill at a crucial time when it could’ve brought the Thomas nomination down.
In hindsight, that looks like a canny move on his part, who remembers Anita Hill today, but stopping Thomas mighta thrown a stick in the spokes of his ambition to be President.
The decromates have their own own Gestapo or KGB its called the FBI and used to be a criminal investigation group ,politicised by the magic half negro to persecute his opponents . They performed their political function during the short lived Trump regime . There is also the international group formerly the CIA which used to subvert foreign governments and kill supposed enemies of the US Gerontocracy .
They are simple people ,they have this Russia thing on their little minds and gelignite wont shift it .
They completely ignore the Real Threat China but China has been spreading the bribes around generouly ,its easier than fighting .
Stick to Gypsum and crystalline salts, Grigory.
You’re on safer ground than when you dabble in political disinformation…
I was amused by the FBI guys refusing to take the Hunter hard drives. After all they’d be a watertight indictment of Giuliani for possession of extremely yucky photos.
But to indict him on that slam-and-dunk offence they’d have to admit whose photos they are and what country they were take in…
Must’ve been some interesting meetings in the Hoover Bldg before the raid. I like when you read the wiki for that building it aptly lists it as being Brutalist.
“…their own own Gestapo or KGB its called the FBI…”
Just when you thought no-one could be a worse, and more political, FBI director than one James Comey, Christopher Wray comes along to prove how wrong you are.
Comey bragged on TV about completely by-passing standard procedure when interviewing White House staff (Flynn), and the hand written notes of one of the investigators reads “What’s the purpose? To charge him, or get him fired?”
Then along comes Wray, and what does he do: executes a search warrant on a man who was not only governor of NY, but was also a US Attorney and had several other high-security, high trust positions after said “suspect” had already agreed to cooperate. The agents sent then completely ignore the warrant, which required they seize all electronic equipment, leaving behind several hard disks, the contents of which they did not personally examine, but instead took the word of the “suspect” about. Nothing sus here…
I was amused by the FBI guys refusing to take the Hunter hard drives.
Some folks are born
Silver spoon in hand.
Lord, don’t they know to wreck themselves!
But when the Lawman come to the door,
He won’t take the proof of their sins, no! No! No!
It ain’t me, it ain’t me.
I ain’t no Democrat’s grifting son, no! No!
It ain’t me, it ain’t me
I ain’t no Protected One…
***Driving guitars and UH-1 Iroquois sounds intensify***
FBI, wasnt that J Edgar Hoover a cross dressing old poofter who blackmailed the polliescum?
The file on the old child molestor in the Shite House would need a barrow to carry it in . The fruit didnt fall far from the tree with that druggie son of his .
There is no shortage of assholes amongst the US polliescum.
What have you done with the real Prof Fred Lenin?