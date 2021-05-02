The crisis advocacy director, Human Rights Watch: “No-one is safe until everyone is safe.”
Liberty Quote
Neither the state nor the savage is noble, and this reality must be squarely faced.— James Buchanan
-
Recent Comments
- feelthebern on Open Forum: May 1, 2021
- DrBeauGan on Open Forum: May 1, 2021
- Mitch M. on Open Forum: May 1, 2021
- MatrixTransform on Open Forum: May 1, 2021
- JC on Open Forum: May 1, 2021
- Tony Rooney on Open Forum: May 1, 2021
- Tel on Open Forum: May 1, 2021
- egg_ on Open Forum: May 1, 2021
- Shane on Public Safety
- Armadillo on Open Forum: May 1, 2021
- Bruce of Newcastle on Open Forum: May 1, 2021
- custard on Romney is a Republican the same way Turnbull is a Liberal
- Fat Tony on Open Forum: May 1, 2021
- Nighthawk the Elder on An infinite supply of idiots
- Rex Mango on Open Forum: May 1, 2021
- Armadillo on Open Forum: May 1, 2021
- Infidel Tiger on Open Forum: May 1, 2021
- FlyingPigs on Open Forum: May 1, 2021
- Armadillo on Open Forum: May 1, 2021
- Dave in Marybrook on Open Forum: May 1, 2021
- The Sheriff on An infinite supply of idiots
- JC on Open Forum: May 1, 2021
- Rex Anger on Open Forum: May 1, 2021
- Snoopy on Open Forum: May 1, 2021
- Armadillo on Open Forum: May 1, 2021
- Fat Tony on Open Forum: May 1, 2021
- Nighthawk the Elder on An infinite supply of idiots
- notafan on Open Forum: May 1, 2021
- Harlequin Decline on Open Forum: May 1, 2021
- feelthebern on Open Forum: May 1, 2021
-
Recent Posts
- Public Safety
- An infinite supply of idiots
- Romney is a Republican the same way Turnbull is a Liberal
- Fortunate Bum
- A Complete Clutterbuck
- Deep thinking arson investigator Stan Grant doesn’t notice that Biden supporters lit the match, blames “pro-Trump insurgents”
- “War crimes” farce: McGregor is going after ignorant clerks
- The Second American Revolution
- Brittany demands sweeping changes
- What is Greg Hunt thinking?
- He figures the Navajo and Sioux don’t vote Democrat anyway
- Vikki Campion guest post. Cancel Culture the real rat
- Open Forum: May 1, 2021
- Alan Moran’s Climate News and Paddy McGuinness remembered
- “The jury agreed, and Eckersley walked away from court…”
- Music Maestro: April 30, 2021
- Why not both?
- Scott Morrison political philosopher
- ‘Rationalist’ Terrorism
- ‘Beer summit’ idea ruled out
- Absolute proof they know how repulsive Kerry is
- He may be the worst mass manslaughterer in US history
- He’s right. Al Sharpton is right. That hurt.
- Tony Abbott was the living embodiment of Adam Smith
- Politics of the absolutely lowest common denominator
- Killed on 6 January: 1 – Democrats’ war to keep slaves: 650,000
- Worse than he was before…
- The Democrat Party’s impressively long war against Asians
- Let’s Get Ready To Crumble
- Demolishing a patently ridiculous and evil hoax
Archives
Pages
Blogroll
- 38 South
- ABC The Drum
- AEI Ideas
- Alex
- all right, all right
- Andrew Bolt
- Andrew McIntyre
- Andrew Norton – New
- Andrew Norton – Old
- Arnold Kling
- Aussie Macro Moments
- Becker – Posner
- Bill Mitchell – billy blog
- Bob McGee
- Cafe Hayek
- Calculated Risk
- Calling Bullshit
- Captain Capitalism
- Carpe Diem (New)
- Carpe Diem (Old)
- Causes of the crisis
- Charles Richardson
- Chicago University – Pro Market
- Chris Snowdon
- Confessions of a College Professor
- Consumer Choice Center
- Continental Telegraph
- Conversable Economist
- Coordination Problem
- Cryptoeconomics
- Dan Wang
- Daniel Greenfield
- David Hart
- Diane Coyle
- Dick Puddlecote
- Econ Journal Watch
- EconAcademics
- Econbrowser
- EconLog
- Econofact
- Econometrics Beat
- Economic Education Initiative
- Essential Hayek
- Fault Lines
- Fiscal Times
- Foundation for Economic Education
- Freedom and Prosperity Academy
- Greg Mankiw
- Grey Enlightenment
- Guido Fawkes
- Head Rambles
- Homer Paxton
- How does your MP vote
- Institutional Economics
- International Liberty
- Islam and Liberty Network
- Jim Rose
- John Cochrane
- John Lott
- John Taylor
- Journal of Economic Perspectives
- Julie Borowski
- Keith Hennessey
- Legal Insurrection
- Liberty Law Blog
- Liberty Works
- Loaded Dogma
- Macrobusiness
- Mannkal Foundation
- Marginal Revolution
- Marius Kloppers
- Mark the Ballot
- Mark the Graph
- markedlymacrotoo
- Market Urbanism
- Master Resource
- Matt Ridley
- Menzies House
- Michael Oakeshott Association
- Michael Smith
- Michel Rauchs
- Miranda Devine
- Money Illusion
- MyGovCost
- Natural Order – Christopher Lingle
- New Economist
- Notes on Liberty
- Offsetting Behaviour
- Oliver Hartwich
- On Line Opinion
- Paul Johnson Archives
- Peter Fenwick
- Peter Martin
- Philippa Martyr
- Piled Higher and Deeper
- Pointman
- Political Calculations
- Potemkin's Village
- Poverty Cure
- Prick with a fork
- Principles of Forecasting
- Quadrant Online
- Queensland Economy Watch
- Quillette
- Raph Koster
- Reflections on Liberty and Power
- Retraction Watch
- Rhino economics
- ricardian ambivalence
- Robert Murphy
- Roger Kerr (archive)
- Rosemary Fryth
- Skepticlawyer
- Sound Money
- Spiked
- Sports Economist
- Statista
- Stop Gillard's Carbon Tax
- Streetwise Professor
- Stubborn Mule
- Taking Liberties (Simon Clark)
- Tax Foundation
- Tax Rambling
- TaxProf
- The Baseline Scenario
- The Black Steam Train
- The Marcus Review
- The Moronic Lodge
- The TaxPayers' Alliance
- The Visible Hand
- The Wentworth Report
- Think Markets
- Thomas the Think Engine
- Tim Blair
- Tim Worstall
- Truth on the Market
- Vox CEPR Policy Portal
- William Briggs – Statistician
Meta
Meanwhile garage sales are illegal in Victoria, due to covid. Of the typical garage sale, I’ve seen more people standing around a dead snake.
Play it safe, kill humanity!
Human Rights Watch have been blotting their already blotted copybook lately.
Human Rights Watch accuses Israel of ‘crimes against humanity’ (27 Apr)
[Ambassador] Erdan on HRW report: A collection of lies and fabrications (28 Apr)
Israel dismisses ‘propaganda’ HWR report by BDS supporter (27 Apr)
Yep the lefty HRW are a bunch of antisemites and have been for decades. Get lost apocalypse kiddies, we know your game.
They voted for him. Suffer the consequences.
There’s been a whole lot of comment today at Fairfax on an opinion piece by an entitled university person of Indian/Sri Lankan descent, where she promotes the line that the racist Scott Morrison government is picking on the brown people, namely Indians by shutting the door – temporarily. Of course Scotty from Marketing and the LNP are evil incarnate. But equally they must be stupid because they haven’t built tens of thousands of quarantine places, hundreds of kilometres from anywhere. There is almost a uniform lack of understanding of the roles of the States and the concept of modern quarantine which is to catch the few among many who actually have the disease. No, spartan ex holiday camps for anybody who feels like coming – sounds like the Mexican border – of course, with full backup hospitals and medical teams etc. And to note that plane loads of people who had boarded flights a few hours before, free of Covid, were all arriving suffering from it, is inconsequential. The federal government made, to me, the obvious decision. Shut them out – but wait, I received (the special, quailified) permission to see my father die, 2 months ago, before Covid became rampant in India and you are dnying my right as a citizen, regardless of my lack of health, to fly back immediately to my (other) country. It’s inhuman and racist!!!
A Committee of Public Stupiditee* – coming soon to a shithole near your good self …
*AKA Local Grubment. 😠
Robespierre himself, noble to the end, made himself subject to the general principles of democracy and the most pressing wants of the country were applied to the back of his neck. Do you think he missed the irony?
All them rabid Sikh Freo fans must’ve got em scared.
But equally they must be stupid because they haven’t built tens of thousands of quarantine places, hundreds of kilometres from anywhere.
I think Michael quarantine is a Federal issue and it would timely to build proper facilities for now in appropriate places, for now and into the future, and not higgledy-piggledy hotels in cities.
If I read the same article you mention, I thought it was quite honest and I did not see abuse of Scott Morrison there, but a general viewing of the problem in terms of her experience as an Australian citizen with an ill mother back in India and the intricacies of visiting and getting home again. I thought it quite respectful for an article in SMH, actually.
We may be talking about different articles, so please excuse if that is so.
Oddly, #SocialismIn5Words is trending on Twitter at the moment.
Tune in for such brilliant responses as “education is a human right” and the real humdinger “If you’re afraid of socialism you’re afraid of yourself” (to which I would say, yes, quite possibly, and that still doesn’t mean we shouldn’t be afraid of socialism).
Who still reads Twitter, let alone takes any notice of it?
Max Powers.
I could never understand Robespierre’s writings and I suspect that many that lived in his time couldn’t either. All very well to be noble but if you can’t talk the talk and walk the walk with the common folk then off with your head it may be. Perhaps a very great misunderstanding.
”mem says:
May 2, 2021 at 9:28 pm
Jock says:
May 2, 2021 at 6:55 pm
Robespierre himself, noble to the end, made himself subject to the general principles of democracy and the most pressing wants of the country were applied to the back of his neck. Do you think he missed the irony?
I could never understand Robespierre’s writings and I suspect that many that lived in his time couldn’t either. All very well to be noble but if you can’t talk the talk and walk the walk with the common folk then off with your head it may be. Perhaps a very great misunderstanding.”
Are you trying to implying that he was a definite nerd , un maître de incompréhensible irrégulière verbs françois or even perhaps a genuine Asperbergers & thus definitely a protected person by all current standards …………………just like Martin Bryant