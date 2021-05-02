Public Safety

Posted on May 2, 2021 by currencylad

The crisis advocacy director, Human Rights Watch: “No-one is safe until everyone is safe.”

14 Responses to Public Safety

  1. cuckoo says:
    May 2, 2021 at 5:40 pm

    Meanwhile garage sales are illegal in Victoria, due to covid. Of the typical garage sale, I’ve seen more people standing around a dead snake.

  2. FlyingPigs says:
    May 2, 2021 at 6:03 pm

    Play it safe, kill humanity!

  3. Bruce of Newcastle says:
    May 2, 2021 at 6:09 pm

    Human Rights Watch have been blotting their already blotted copybook lately.

    Human Rights Watch accuses Israel of ‘crimes against humanity’ (27 Apr)

    [Ambassador] Erdan on HRW report: A collection of lies and fabrications (28 Apr)

    Israel dismisses ‘propaganda’ HWR report by BDS supporter (27 Apr)

    “Human Rights Watch is known to have a long-standing anti-Israeli agenda, actively seeking for years to promote boycotts against Israel,” the ministry stated.

    “Their decision not to share this report for review or comment with any Israeli authority, is clear indication that it is a propaganda pamphlet, which lacks all credibility.

    Yep the lefty HRW are a bunch of antisemites and have been for decades. Get lost apocalypse kiddies, we know your game.

  4. Gary says:
    May 2, 2021 at 6:09 pm

    They voted for him. Suffer the consequences.

  5. Michael Lewis says:
    May 2, 2021 at 6:29 pm

    There’s been a whole lot of comment today at Fairfax on an opinion piece by an entitled university person of Indian/Sri Lankan descent, where she promotes the line that the racist Scott Morrison government is picking on the brown people, namely Indians by shutting the door – temporarily. Of course Scotty from Marketing and the LNP are evil incarnate. But equally they must be stupid because they haven’t built tens of thousands of quarantine places, hundreds of kilometres from anywhere. There is almost a uniform lack of understanding of the roles of the States and the concept of modern quarantine which is to catch the few among many who actually have the disease. No, spartan ex holiday camps for anybody who feels like coming – sounds like the Mexican border – of course, with full backup hospitals and medical teams etc. And to note that plane loads of people who had boarded flights a few hours before, free of Covid, were all arriving suffering from it, is inconsequential. The federal government made, to me, the obvious decision. Shut them out – but wait, I received (the special, quailified) permission to see my father die, 2 months ago, before Covid became rampant in India and you are dnying my right as a citizen, regardless of my lack of health, to fly back immediately to my (other) country. It’s inhuman and racist!!!

  6. Spurgeon Monkfish III says:
    May 2, 2021 at 6:39 pm

    A Committee of Public Stupiditee* – coming soon to a shithole near your good self …

    *AKA Local Grubment. 😠

  7. Jock says:
    May 2, 2021 at 6:55 pm

    Robespierre himself, noble to the end, made himself subject to the general principles of democracy and the most pressing wants of the country were applied to the back of his neck. Do you think he missed the irony?

  8. Baa Humbug says:
    May 2, 2021 at 7:46 pm

    All them rabid Sikh Freo fans must’ve got em scared.

  9. candy says:
    May 2, 2021 at 8:24 pm

    But equally they must be stupid because they haven’t built tens of thousands of quarantine places, hundreds of kilometres from anywhere.

    I think Michael quarantine is a Federal issue and it would timely to build proper facilities for now in appropriate places, for now and into the future, and not higgledy-piggledy hotels in cities.

    If I read the same article you mention, I thought it was quite honest and I did not see abuse of Scott Morrison there, but a general viewing of the problem in terms of her experience as an Australian citizen with an ill mother back in India and the intricacies of visiting and getting home again. I thought it quite respectful for an article in SMH, actually.

    We may be talking about different articles, so please excuse if that is so.

  10. Colonel Crispin Berka says:
    May 2, 2021 at 8:48 pm

    Oddly, #SocialismIn5Words is trending on Twitter at the moment.
    Tune in for such brilliant responses as “education is a human right” and the real humdinger “If you’re afraid of socialism you’re afraid of yourself” (to which I would say, yes, quite possibly, and that still doesn’t mean we shouldn’t be afraid of socialism).

  11. Damon says:
    May 2, 2021 at 9:10 pm

    Who still reads Twitter, let alone takes any notice of it?

  12. Turtle says:
    May 2, 2021 at 9:11 pm

    Max Powers.

  13. mem says:
    May 2, 2021 at 9:28 pm

    I could never understand Robespierre’s writings and I suspect that many that lived in his time couldn’t either. All very well to be noble but if you can’t talk the talk and walk the walk with the common folk then off with your head it may be. Perhaps a very great misunderstanding.

  14. Shane says:
    May 2, 2021 at 9:55 pm

    Are you trying to implying that he was a definite nerd , un maître de incompréhensible irrégulière verbs françois or even perhaps a genuine Asperbergers & thus definitely a protected person by all current standards …………………just like Martin Bryant

